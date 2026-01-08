Scott Jennings: Fatal Minneapolis ICE Shooting Is the Result of a Year of...
Dem Dan Goldman Adds Fuel to Flames by Labeling Minnesota ICE Shooting ‘Outright...
New York Times Dubs Mamdani Appointee Cea Weaver a ‘Firebrand’
Rep. Nancy Mace: Oversight Committee Tables Motion to Subpoena Rep. Ilhan Omar's Immigrati...
Rep. Ted Lieu Reminds Servicemen Not to Obey Unlawful Orders and Invade Greenland
'Certainly Stronger'? GOP Rep. Gill Obliterates Witness Claiming Somalis Are 'Strengthenin...
Rep. at Hearing on MN Fraud Says More Time Should Be Spent on...
Insurrection: Anti-ICE Rioters Break Glass at Federal Courthouse in Minneapolis
Social Media Stunt Gone Fatal ... Wife Captures Entire Scene as Partner Tries...
Flashback: Here's MN Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan Telling Citizens to Put Their Bodies...
ShipWreckedCrew Challenges Lefty Author's 'Proof' the Driver Had No Intention to Run Over...
CBS Staffers ‘Aghast’ at ‘Both-Sides Mess’ of Jan. 6 Report Brian Stelter Calls...
Greenland Belongs with America: Strategic Imperative, Mineral Riches, and Ending Danish At...
Nancy Pelosi Skips Some Details to Express Outrage Over the ICE Shooting in...

ICE Shooting: Elissa Slotkin Polices Trump’s Words While Tim Walz Talks War With the Federal Government

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:50 AM on January 08, 2026
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

Democrat Elissa Slotkin of the 'Seditious Six' was blaming President Donald Trump and his administration for using ‘escalatory language’ after a pro-illegal alien driver was fatally shot while trying to mow down an ICE agent in Minnesota. Meanwhile, she's mum on Governor Tim Walz saying his state is at war with the federal government.

Check it out. (WATCH)

It’s all they do.

Posters say Trump is not to blame for the female driver’s death. The blame lies with Democrats and their constant stream of lies and unhinged anti-ICE rhetoric that’s fueling their party’s foot soldiers.

We covered Goldman’s dishonest efforts to fuel the flames in Minnesota here.

Commenters say Democrats have no interest in calming the situation; they really want more violence.

Minnesota seems to be the epicenter of Democrat fraud and lawlessness.

Posters say no one cares what Elissa ‘Sedition’ Slotkin has to say about anything.

Slotkin needs to get her side’s house in order first. Democrats are to blame for Thursday’s fatal shooting. Cease the rhetoric and call off your anti-ICE hordes, and then get back to us, Elissa.

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ELISSA SLOTKIN ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

