ICE Shooting: Elissa Slotkin Polices Trump’s Words While Tim Walz Talks War With the Federal Government

Democrat Elissa Slotkin of the 'Seditious Six' was blaming President Donald Trump and his administration for using ‘escalatory language’ after a pro-illegal alien driver was fatally shot while trying to mow down an ICE agent in Minnesota. Meanwhile, she's mum on Governor Tim Walz saying his state is at war with the federal government.

Check it out. (WATCH)

Slotkin: The Trump administration language is escalatory. Everyone take a damn breath.



Walz: Minnesota is "at war" with the federal government. pic.twitter.com/uujtE3j6Id — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 7, 2026

The Democrats are masters of projection. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 7, 2026

It’s all they do.

Posters say Trump is not to blame for the female driver’s death. The blame lies with Democrats and their constant stream of lies and unhinged anti-ICE rhetoric that’s fueling their party’s foot soldiers.

Trump’s language didn’t embolden a woman to refuse to comply with law enforcement, or attempt to run them over.



This is 100% on the heads of people calling ICE “Gestapo” and “kidnappers”.



But yes, Walz is just pouring more gas in it. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 7, 2026

Goldman is out here calling it an outright m*rder. Have you seen that @SenatorSlotkin ? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 7, 2026

In another post, he claims the driver was “killed in cold blood”.



Fanning the flames 🔥 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 7, 2026

We covered Goldman’s dishonest efforts to fuel the flames in Minnesota here.

Commenters say Democrats have no interest in calming the situation; they really want more violence.

Yep. They want the fire. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 7, 2026

They want riots before the midterms. pic.twitter.com/1yy68jCXcd — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) January 8, 2026

No question this what dems have been waiting for since Charlie was murdered. All the inflammatory rhetoric has pushed us here. And of course MN because where else…. — C~ (@OnHole91794) January 7, 2026

Minnesota seems to be the epicenter of Democrat fraud and lawlessness.

Posters say no one cares what Elissa ‘Sedition’ Slotkin has to say about anything.

I swear something isn’t right with that girl…her movements and facial expressions are not right at all — pand3 (@Pandthree) January 8, 2026

Slotkin. Lol. She's in no position to lead anyone on anything. — Black Shwarma (@TheSteve12) January 8, 2026

When I saw her I thought she was going to be talking about the Minnesota national guard not taking illegal orders. — Burning Madolf (@BurningMadolf) January 7, 2026

Reminder to MN National Guard, unlawful orders should not be followed. — 1968 Camper Special (@1968F250CS) January 8, 2026

Complete failure of leadership in Minnesota. Tampon Tim first — Carl Cottingham (@cottinghamcarl) January 8, 2026

Slotkin needs to get her side’s house in order first. Democrats are to blame for Thursday’s fatal shooting. Cease the rhetoric and call off your anti-ICE hordes, and then get back to us, Elissa.

