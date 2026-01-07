Dem Dan Goldman Adds Fuel to Flames by Labeling Minnesota ICE Shooting ‘Outright Murder’

ICE Shooting: Elissa Slotkin Polices Trump’s Words While Tim Walz Talks War With...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on January 07, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Democrat Dan Goldman expectedly ran before cameras to fuel an already inflamed situation in Minneapolis on Thursday. Earlier in the day, a woman using a vehicle to block ICE on a street was shot and killed by an agent. Video appears to show the woman reversing her vehicle before accelerating towards the agent, clipping him as he fired a shot through her front windshield. It looks like self-defense, but Goldman is claiming the woman was murdered.

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Evil is what Democrats do best, especially when it involves keeping illegal aliens in our country.

Posters noticed that Democrats wasted no time getting their false narratives on the air and online.

We’re sure it’ll be ‘peaceful’ destruction like all those burning cars in Los Angeles last June.

Commenters say Democrats are intentionally stoking their pro-illegal alien supporters to up their violence. 

Americans needlessly dying and cities in flames is a sacrifice Democrats are willing to make to stop illegal aliens from being deported.

Remember the ‘Summer of Love’ riots in response to George Floyd’s death? Posters say we could see a chilling ‘Winter of Love.’

Democrats have been turning up their violent rhetoric in the hopes that one of their unlawful foot soldiers would die at the hands of ICE. Making no mistake, this death is what they've been waiting for.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

