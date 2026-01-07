Dem Dan Goldman Adds Fuel to Flames by Labeling Minnesota ICE Shooting ‘Outright Murder’

Democrat Dan Goldman expectedly ran before cameras to fuel an already inflamed situation in Minneapolis on Thursday. Earlier in the day, a woman using a vehicle to block ICE on a street was shot and killed by an agent. Video appears to show the woman reversing her vehicle before accelerating towards the agent, clipping him as he fired a shot through her front windshield. It looks like self-defense, but Goldman is claiming the woman was murdered.

Advertisement

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Dan Goldman dumps gas on the fire: “It was an outright m*rder."



“This officer...needs to be charged with m*rder."



Democrats doing their level best to ensure Minneapolis is in flames tonight.pic.twitter.com/io75RP6MrL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 7, 2026

All of the politicians opening their mouth should be charged with Sedition and Incitement against Federal Officers. — Amnesiac Jack (@amnesiac_jack) January 7, 2026

This is pure evil stuff. — David Blackmon's Energy Absurdity (@EnergyAbsurdity) January 7, 2026

Evil is what Democrats do best, especially when it involves keeping illegal aliens in our country.

Posters noticed that Democrats wasted no time getting their false narratives on the air and online.

They are dumping gas ⛽️ on the fire as quickly as possible. — Right is Still Right 🇺🇸 (@fedupMolly17) January 7, 2026

They want flames. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 7, 2026

Most peaceful flames though. 😛 — Right is Still Right 🇺🇸 (@fedupMolly17) January 7, 2026

We’re sure it’ll be ‘peaceful’ destruction like all those burning cars in Los Angeles last June.

Commenters say Democrats are intentionally stoking their pro-illegal alien supporters to up their violence.

This rhetoric is foolish. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 7, 2026

I’d say it’s wildly irresponsible, but it’s not that. They know exactly what they’re doing. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 7, 2026

I agree. They know what they're doing. They want chaos. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 7, 2026

Americans needlessly dying and cities in flames is a sacrifice Democrats are willing to make to stop illegal aliens from being deported.

Remember the ‘Summer of Love’ riots in response to George Floyd’s death? Posters say we could see a chilling ‘Winter of Love.’

What happened is exactly what they wanted to happen. — Alexandria (@Alexandriathink) January 7, 2026

George Floyd playbook in progress. — 100 % Dan Wardi (@IAMBakCuzHesbak) January 7, 2026

ahhh George Floyd vibes - street and media staring as judge & jury — Fit2Role (@Fit2Role) January 7, 2026

So desperate for ICE Floyd. Sick. — Paul Rossi, Ethnically Liberal (@pauldrossi) January 7, 2026

This has obviously been their objective all along. — TroothSlooth (@flintdm) January 7, 2026

Democrats have been turning up their violent rhetoric in the hopes that one of their unlawful foot soldiers would die at the hands of ICE. Making no mistake, this death is what they've been waiting for.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.