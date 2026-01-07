VIP
Greenland Belongs with America: Strategic Imperative, Mineral Riches, and Ending Danish At...
Nancy Pelosi Skips Some Details to Express Outrage Over the ICE Shooting in...
CBS Evening News Features AI Marco Rubio Memes, Saluting Him as the Ultimate...
Bulwark/MSNBC Hack Sam Stein Peddles Lies to Downplay Woman Weaponizing Car Against ICE...
Mayor Jacob Frey Demands That ICE 'Get the F**k Out of Minneapolis' After...
GameStop Saw This Gamer’s Collection & Decided Violence Was the Answer ... &...
Jonathan Turley Explains Why Mayor Jacob Frey Might Want to STFU About Accusing...
VIP
Somebody Hand These Minnesota Dems Blaming ICE a Mirror and a Resignation Letter...
Jarvis' 7 Beers Deep Theory: Seeing Triple with the Eerie Leftist Doppelgangers Destroying...
What’s Really Going on With Greenland and the New CDC Vaccine Rules
Tim Walz Is Screwed: Bombshell Surveillance and Intimidation Fraud Uncovered?
Oh Canada! Toronto Star's Weird Worry After Maduro's Capture
ICE Agent Defends Life, Shoots Woman Trying to Mow Down Officers – Thanks...
Dem Reps Got FURIOUS During Hearing on Widespread MN Fraud (But Not About...

What Insurrection REALLY Looks Like: Tim Walz Threatens to Mobilize National Guard Against ICE

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 6:00 PM on January 07, 2026
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson


For all of the Democrats' performative, theater-kid nonsense yesterday about the 'insurrection' that happened five years ago on January 6, anyone who has been paying attention to their rhetoric knows two things for certain. First, they HATE law enforcement. Second, they are the party of sedition. They like to hide it behind fake patriotism (and badly sung songs), but the mask has truly come off in the wake of Donald Trump's re-election in November 2024. 

Advertisement

For many months, the left has been fomenting and inciting violence against federal law enforcement agents enforcing immigration laws in blue sanctuary cities and states. In some cases, they have assaulted ICE agents themselves (and found out), though they usually leave that to their street Communists. 

Today, after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis who charged at him in her SUV, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have covered themselves in shame, declaring ICE the enemy and demanding they 'get the f*** out of Minneapolis.' 

But Walz crossed a huge red line this afternoon when he seemed to threaten mobilizing the Minnesota National Guard against federal officers. Watch: 

For the record, a grandmother touring the US Capitol waving an American flag is NOT an insurrection. 

But a sitting governor threatening to mobilize armed troops to defy the federal government clearly is. 

And in case there was any doubt about Walz's intent, here he is all but saying that he considers his state to be at war with the federal government. 

Walz is already facing potential indictment charges on corruption for enabling and covering up the Somali fraud taking place in his state. 

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Explains Why Mayor Jacob Frey Might Want to STFU About Accusing ICE of Murder
Doug P.
Advertisement

Someone should probably tell him what the penalty is for treason. 

Whether Walz is (secretly) gay or not is irrelevant. His ample rear end belongs in prison imediately no matter what his personal proclivities are. 

We do not doubt that. But if there was any question about how dumb Walz is, he is now trying to cover up the crime of fraud by threatening the crime of treason. 

The only saving grace against Walz trying to incite an actual civil war is that we're pretty sure no one is going to listen to him. His own party forced him to drop out of his re-election campaign, after all. 

Yes, it would. 

Say, didn't a bunch of Democrat politicians have a lot to say recently about 'following illegal orders'?

Advertisement

And if he thinks the Minnesota National Guard is going to follow his bumbling, incompetent lead, he should probably think again.

Yeah, we don't think that will work out the way Walz believes it will work out. 

American troops tend to have very little respect for a man who abandoned his unit when it was set to be deployed to Iraq. 

He can share a cell with Maduro. 

We would buy tickets to see that perp walk. No one is more deserving of it than Tampon Timmy. 

Walz is like a small, very stupid child playing with napalm and phosphorous. 

And he deserves the most serious of consequences. 

Advertisement

It's what Democrats have been doing for more than a year. Now, Walz is taking it to a new level. 

We don't need Grok to tell us that what Walz dared speak today in Minnesota is extremely insurrection-y. 

It's clearly time for Walz to see a jail cell from the inside. 

============================================

Related:

Technical Difficulties! Even the Democrats' Own Video Feed Died From Their Performative J6 Cringe

OOPS! New Poll of Venezuela's Neighbors Shows a SLIGHTLY Different Reaction to Maduro's Arrest

Jason Crow, Who Recently Encouraged Military Sedition, Thinks January 6 Should Be 'Democracy Day'

We've Got Mamdani's Tenant Director's Old Tweets From Her Now-Deleted Account and YIKES!

Welcome to the 'We Don't Suffer Fools Lightly' Administration (The Media Is Not Going to Like It)

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt, anti-American, seditious politicians like Tim Walz. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MILITARY MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Explains Why Mayor Jacob Frey Might Want to STFU About Accusing ICE of Murder
Doug P.
Nancy Pelosi Skips Some Details to Express Outrage Over the ICE Shooting in Minneapolis
Doug P.
CBS Evening News Features AI Marco Rubio Memes, Saluting Him as the Ultimate Florida Man
Brett T.
Bulwark/MSNBC Hack Sam Stein Peddles Lies to Downplay Woman Weaponizing Car Against ICE Agents
justmindy
GameStop Saw This Gamer’s Collection & Decided Violence Was the Answer ... & We are HERE FOR IT
Laura W.
Mayor Jacob Frey Demands That ICE 'Get the F**k Out of Minneapolis' After Shooting Incident
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jonathan Turley Explains Why Mayor Jacob Frey Might Want to STFU About Accusing ICE of Murder Doug P.
Advertisement