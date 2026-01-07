What Insurrection REALLY Looks Like: Tim Walz Threatens to Mobilize National Guard Against ICE



For all of the Democrats' performative, theater-kid nonsense yesterday about the 'insurrection' that happened five years ago on January 6, anyone who has been paying attention to their rhetoric knows two things for certain. First, they HATE law enforcement. Second, they are the party of sedition. They like to hide it behind fake patriotism (and badly sung songs), but the mask has truly come off in the wake of Donald Trump's re-election in November 2024.

For many months, the left has been fomenting and inciting violence against federal law enforcement agents enforcing immigration laws in blue sanctuary cities and states. In some cases, they have assaulted ICE agents themselves (and found out), though they usually leave that to their street Communists.

Today, after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis who charged at him in her SUV, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have covered themselves in shame, declaring ICE the enemy and demanding they 'get the f*** out of Minneapolis.'

But Walz crossed a huge red line this afternoon when he seemed to threaten mobilizing the Minnesota National Guard against federal officers. Watch:

BREAKING - Tim Walz is now threatening to mobilize the Minnesota National Guard to keep the federal government out of Minnesota.



Literal civil war style rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/lwwTTMUYb2 — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) January 7, 2026

For the record, a grandmother touring the US Capitol waving an American flag is NOT an insurrection.

But a sitting governor threatening to mobilize armed troops to defy the federal government clearly is.

And in case there was any doubt about Walz's intent, here he is all but saying that he considers his state to be at war with the federal government.

🚨 Tim Walz just said that Minnesota is "at war with our federal government." pic.twitter.com/GlRR7p4ABr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 7, 2026

Walz is already facing potential indictment charges on corruption for enabling and covering up the Somali fraud taking place in his state.

Someone should probably tell him what the penalty is for treason.

Arrest this gay degenerate freak immediately. This is all the justification you need. Throw his a** in jail. https://t.co/3JTxPnbTL0 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 7, 2026

Whether Walz is (secretly) gay or not is irrelevant. His ample rear end belongs in prison imediately no matter what his personal proclivities are.

Walz is desperately trying to cover up his crimes. pic.twitter.com/tGr7lBp5pj — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) January 7, 2026

We do not doubt that. But if there was any question about how dumb Walz is, he is now trying to cover up the crime of fraud by threatening the crime of treason.

It is 1861.



Minnesota prepares to march against the Union to keep their slave labor and criminals after the President moves to send them home. https://t.co/UQ3zkQ2x7R — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) January 7, 2026

The only saving grace against Walz trying to incite an actual civil war is that we're pretty sure no one is going to listen to him. His own party forced him to drop out of his re-election campaign, after all.

He literally cannot do that. But OK. https://t.co/kX0AqlygIG — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 7, 2026

Serious question: would that be an illegal order? https://t.co/1Tqvq7byYc — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) January 7, 2026

Yes, it would.

Say, didn't a bunch of Democrat politicians have a lot to say recently about 'following illegal orders'?

Tim Walz, preparing to lead the Minnesota National Guard into battle: https://t.co/AjVu8kK7xu pic.twitter.com/5RvOLzwONE — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) January 7, 2026

And if he thinks the Minnesota National Guard is going to follow his bumbling, incompetent lead, he should probably think again.

How many national guard troops gonna shoot federal agents to protect hostile brown invaders from deportation?



I’m genuinely curious.



How many will lay down their lives for their leftist utopia? — Doochebag (@no_one_quits) January 7, 2026

Yeah, we don't think that will work out the way Walz believes it will work out.

American troops tend to have very little respect for a man who abandoned his unit when it was set to be deployed to Iraq.

It's time to send Delta to arrest Timothy Walz. https://t.co/4qmDmZwBXL — Ron DeSwanson 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@SwansonNation) January 7, 2026

He can share a cell with Maduro.

Hes not going to like the way this ends if he goes down this road — Tweeterpurgatory (@Tweeterpurg) January 7, 2026

Tim Walz is threatening to go to war with the Trump admin because they are trying to deport foreign invaders.



This is an act of treason, and he must be arrested for treason. https://t.co/reFRdQUENj — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminjlee) January 7, 2026

We would buy tickets to see that perp walk. No one is more deserving of it than Tampon Timmy.

pic.twitter.com/4EVtfeyAJU — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) January 7, 2026

Walz is like a small, very stupid child playing with napalm and phosphorous.

And he deserves the most serious of consequences.

Is this that “dangerous, escalatory rhetoric” I’ve heard so much about? https://t.co/sqqHou6jku — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 7, 2026

It's what Democrats have been doing for more than a year. Now, Walz is taking it to a new level.

Grok show me an example of true sedition. https://t.co/Smt6J78DrM — Bob ن (@BobHicks_) January 7, 2026

We don't need Grok to tell us that what Walz dared speak today in Minnesota is extremely insurrection-y.

It's clearly time for Walz to see a jail cell from the inside.





