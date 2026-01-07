Commie Tears Flow: Mamdani's Radical Tenant Boss Cea Weaver Breaks Down When Confronted...
Michael Reagan Conservative Author, Radio Host and Son of President Ronald Reagan, has...

Technical Difficulties! Even the Democrats' Own Video Feed Died From Their Performative J6 Cringe

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:00 AM on January 07, 2026
Meme


Yesterday was the left's favorite religious holiday in the entire calendar year. Other than the 365 days dedicated to the LGBTQ2IA+ mob, that is.  

No, we're not talking about the Feast of the Epiphany, but January 6, of course. Every year, Democrats gather to honor the birth of their would-be savior -- a protest from the right that got a little out of hand thanks to their planted agents provocateurs in the crowd.  

Desperately trying to keep their lies about January 6 alive IS a religion to them. Or, more accurately, a cult.

Just take a look at this video and ask yourself if you aren't expecting a virgin to be brought forth for sacrifice. 

Of course, as with any cult ritual, the acolytes had to sing. 

Much to our disappointment, they didn't bust out John Lennon's Imagine, though. Instead, they attempted their worst, cringiest, most off-key rendition of God Bless America in the nation's history. 

It was so bad that even the Senate Democrats' own video feed couldn't take the pain and cut itself off in a figurative suicide. 

HAAAAAHAHAHAHA! 

If that isn't a metaphor, we don't know what is. 

America moved on from the fake J6 narratives and lies long ago. But Democrats will NEVER let go of it (what else do they have?)

Just from a musical standpoint alone, we've heard feral cats mating that were more melodious than that. 

Well, at least one staffer did, anyway. 

God bless whoever pulled that plug. 

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! 

Even Roseanne Barr or Carl Lewis singing the National Anthem wasn't nearly as awful as that. 

Vice President JD Vance had his own hilarious take on the cringefest that was the Dems' candlelight vigil. 

LOL. 

¡Viva el sombrero!

Now, THAT would have been epic. 

We're sorry that Barron Trump didn't think of it. 

It's a distinct possibility. 

And that's not just a possibility, but a virtual certainty. 

We're sure they needed sheet music. There's almost no chance any of them know the words to the song. 

We're not supporters of euthanasia at Twitchy (we're not Canadian, after all), but if anything deserved a mercy killing, this did. 

HA. 

AI might be the death of us all, but for the time being, we love it. 

We know who the vigil WASN'T for, though. It wasn't for the only person who died that day. A veteran who was shot in cold blood. 

Of course, Senate Democrats don't care about Ashli Babbitt. 

In the best cases, they ignore her murder. In the worst cases, they celebrate it. 

OOF. 

Tough but accurate. 

There's no 'look like' about it. 

When your own livestream can't even handle your performative nonsense, it's time to let it go. 

But maybe this incident will create a trend ...

Make Cutting Off Democrat Microphones Great Again!

============================================

