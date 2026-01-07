Technical Difficulties! Even the Democrats' Own Video Feed Died From Their Performative J6 Cringe



Yesterday was the left's favorite religious holiday in the entire calendar year. Other than the 365 days dedicated to the LGBTQ2IA+ mob, that is.

No, we're not talking about the Feast of the Epiphany, but January 6, of course. Every year, Democrats gather to honor the birth of their would-be savior -- a protest from the right that got a little out of hand thanks to their planted agents provocateurs in the crowd.

Desperately trying to keep their lies about January 6 alive IS a religion to them. Or, more accurately, a cult.

Just take a look at this video and ask yourself if you aren't expecting a virgin to be brought forth for sacrifice.

Senate Democrats just held a cringe performative candlelight vigil at the U.S. Capitol for January 6th.



I saw it, so now you have to pic.twitter.com/xyuFkkcOjU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 6, 2026

Of course, as with any cult ritual, the acolytes had to sing.

Much to our disappointment, they didn't bust out John Lennon's Imagine, though. Instead, they attempted their worst, cringiest, most off-key rendition of God Bless America in the nation's history.

It was so bad that even the Senate Democrats' own video feed couldn't take the pain and cut itself off in a figurative suicide.

Dems were mid-song at their J6 vigil when their own livestream cut them off. pic.twitter.com/dFSTCaDBiZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 6, 2026

HAAAAAHAHAHAHA!

If that isn't a metaphor, we don't know what is.

America moved on from the fake J6 narratives and lies long ago. But Democrats will NEVER let go of it (what else do they have?)

Just from a musical standpoint alone, we've heard feral cats mating that were more melodious than that.

Even they knew it was THAT bad😂😂 — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) January 7, 2026

Well, at least one staffer did, anyway.

Livestream op OD’d on cringe — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 7, 2026

God bless whoever pulled that plug.

I regret to inform you the libs are singing again. https://t.co/XkNdEDRTZ0 — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) January 7, 2026

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

Even Roseanne Barr or Carl Lewis singing the National Anthem wasn't nearly as awful as that.

Vice President JD Vance had his own hilarious take on the cringefest that was the Dems' candlelight vigil.

LOL.

¡Viva el sombrero!

😂🤣 Only thing to make it perfect, would have been the WH page to appear on screen...https://t.co/wH6ceb0F0C https://t.co/mpwul6lwr0 — CA OldGirl Christie, Gavvy's troll (@CABirdGirl2) January 7, 2026

Now, THAT would have been epic.

We're sorry that Barron Trump didn't think of it.

The intern tasked with livestreaming had a reaction to their hormone pills and had to go to hospital? https://t.co/jviWVCgLep — MM6 🇺🇸 🚚 (@MisterMichael6) January 7, 2026

It's a distinct possibility.

They realized they only had 5 viewers. 😂🤡 — DougMD (@Doug__MD) January 7, 2026

And that's not just a possibility, but a virtual certainty.

We're sure they needed sheet music. There's almost no chance any of them know the words to the song.

Mid-song and even the producers said, “Yeah…we’re pulling the plug on this.” pic.twitter.com/xRQd5iHrxn — Planet_Ready (@Planet_Ready711) January 7, 2026

We're not supporters of euthanasia at Twitchy (we're not Canadian, after all), but if anything deserved a mercy killing, this did.

HA.

AI might be the death of us all, but for the time being, we love it.

We know who the vigil WASN'T for, though. It wasn't for the only person who died that day. A veteran who was shot in cold blood.

I'm so glad they honored the only person who died that day. A United States Veteran.... pic.twitter.com/iQn3wbGs0J — Gregory Jon (@gregoryjon) January 7, 2026

Of course, Senate Democrats don't care about Ashli Babbitt.

In the best cases, they ignore her murder. In the worst cases, they celebrate it.

January 6th is white Kwanzaa https://t.co/SMNsMaycQz — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) January 7, 2026

OOF.

Tough but accurate.

They look like idiots. https://t.co/UYG4aq52LR — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) January 7, 2026

There's no 'look like' about it.

When your own livestream can't even handle your performative nonsense, it's time to let it go.

But maybe this incident will create a trend ...

Make Cutting Off Democrat Microphones Great Again!





