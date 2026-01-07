OOPS! New Poll of Venezuela's Neighbors Shows a SLIGHTLY Different Reaction to Maduro's Arrest



Nicolas Maduro had barely been put into handcuffs a few days ago before leftists in America began protesting and demanding his release. We needn't tell anyone that most of those paid protesters shared a certain ... ahem ... paleness to their hue.

Advertisement

Capitol Hill wasn't much better, with John Fetterman being just about the only Democrat who could see the water's edge and applaud the US military for the amazing operation they had pulled off.

Naturally, the opinions of Venezuelans about the removal of a dictator who had destroyed their country were just a tad different from the woke AWFLs in Manhattan sipping their Starbucks as they screeched 'Stop the bombing!' (The 'bombing,' of course, had already stopped while they were still sleeping off their Franzia hangover.)

But a new poll, taken in the immediate aftermath of the raid, shows that it's not only Venezuelans who are dancing in the streets about Maduro facing trial for his crimes, but nearly ALL Latin American countries are joining in the celebration.

Check out these overwhelming numbers (with one notable exception):

Net approval on the detention of Nicolas Maduro by the U.S. in Latin America



🇨🇷 Costa Rica: (+80)

🇨🇴 Colombia (+67)

🇵🇪 Peru (+63)

🇨🇱 Chile (+62)

🇵🇦 Panama (+59)

🇦🇷 Argentina (+30)

🇪🇨 Ecuador (+24)

🇺🇾 Uruguay (+19)

🇲🇽 Mexico (+1)



Altica Survey poll | 1/3-4 pic.twitter.com/Lp7X5UDSVI — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) January 6, 2026

Wow. If any American politician had poll numbers as positive as that, he or she would win an election in more of a landslide than Trump did.

But, of course, the failed narco-state to the United States' immediate south wasn't feeling quite as cheerful.

Gosh, we wonder why?

Mexico is lost to the cartels. — TexasSloopy (@SloopyTexas) January 6, 2026

Yes, it is. And those cartels should probably be very worried right about now.

But we won't let Mexico dampen the mood of so many other Central and South American countries, who know the truth. Maduro's departure is outstanding news for all of them.

Leftists: U.S. imperialism is unpopular in Latin America. We should not be involved.



Latin Americans: THANK YOU DONAL TRUN https://t.co/NGBXkGY7Ng — Daniel Di Martino 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@DanielDiMartino) January 6, 2026

President Trump’s actions are very popular among Hispanics in the US and in Latin America. Not as popular in white, wealthy, liberal parts of America that view us Latinos as their primary source of cheap labor & Latin American countries as their source of cheap, abundant cocaine. https://t.co/sl69k1VMlR — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) January 6, 2026

It's hilarious to watch the TDS left in America and Western Europe use astroturfed protests in places like New York, London, and Paris to claim that 'the world hates America and Donald Trump.'

Funny how the reaction in Caracas, Quito, San José, and Lima is the polar opposite.

Advertisement

What if I told you that Venezuela’s regional ambitions were far more toxic in Latin America than the left would have you believe? https://t.co/rfkEix3FfK — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 6, 2026

The people who lived under the threat of those ambitions know.

They know far better than Karen in Brooklyn Heights.

Europe can hate us all they like. Nabbing Maduro earned massive good will from all of our hemispheric neighbors in Latin America. https://t.co/YCBHoHQHAR — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) January 6, 2026

From a purely political standpoint, this poll bodes very badly for Democrats in America in upcoming elections.

Democrats are working overtime to never win Hispanic-Americans again. https://t.co/YNQbZHfqmT — Michael J. DaPos (@michaeljdapos) January 6, 2026

Jill Biden saying 'See Say Pwadway,' and calling Latinos 'breakfast burritos' isn't going to win back the Hispanic vote in the United States.

Accordingly, leftists immediately tried to discredit the poll.

Is this a real pollster? If so, is this a real poll? People can post anything now and say it's a poll result. — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) January 6, 2026

LOL.

Nice try, Dick.

Except Altica IS a real polling organization and they published the results.

So basically the entire world except for white Liberals? 💀 — Ghost (@CT3_Anonymous) January 6, 2026

Advertisement

We don't know about the entire world, but certainly the entire Western Hemisphere. Or, as Marco Rubio would call it, 'OUR hemisphere.'

(We don't count Canada, because no one should ever count Canada in anything.)

Quite literally everyone in the region loves what Trump did.



And it appears the closer you get to Venezuela, the more intense the support becomes https://t.co/kfCWNqJ81I — Real Political Data (@RealPData) January 6, 2026

Not a coincidence.

But, more importantly, they are big mad about it in Seattle! https://t.co/lAvQfbaJtz — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) January 6, 2026

HAHAHAHAHA.

Leftist racism about to hit record levels https://t.co/R1ZDyJbrA6 pic.twitter.com/qIdabGA3Nv — Germán (@gewsano) January 6, 2026

You can count on that like you can count on the sun rising in the East every morning. It's going to get ugly.

This poll shatters the leftist myth that Latin Americans crave socialist "liberation" — while white guilt-driven elites in the West wring their hands over "imperialism." https://t.co/CBl6PbDXF8 — Eli Steele (@Hebro_Steele) January 6, 2026

Looks like they are happy to cast off the embrace of 'warm collectivism.'

Maduro turns out to be shockingly unpopular with his neighbors and surrounding countries https://t.co/v9myNaOtQs — captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) January 6, 2026

Advertisement

Who could have guessed it, right?

It truly is.

As it is every time that actual facts and results demolish BS leftist narratives.



And Javier Milei would (and did) say, 'Viva la libertad, carajo!'





============================================

Related:

Jason Crow, Who Recently Encouraged Military Sedition, Thinks January 6 Should Be 'Democracy Day'

We've Got Mamdani's Tenant Director's Old Tweets From Her Now-Deleted Account and YIKES!

Welcome to the 'We Don't Suffer Fools Lightly' Administration (The Media Is Not Going to Like It)

President Trump Posted the Most Epic Troll OF ALL TIME After Arresting Nicolas Maduro

Scott Jennings Reminds America How Lucky We Are With a Biden Maduro Flashback

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.