OOPS! New Poll of Venezuela's Neighbors Shows a SLIGHTLY Different Reaction to Maduro's Arrest

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on January 07, 2026
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko


Nicolas Maduro had barely been put into handcuffs a few days ago before leftists in America began protesting and demanding his release. We needn't tell anyone that most of those paid protesters shared a certain ... ahem ... paleness to their hue. 

Capitol Hill wasn't much better, with John Fetterman being just about the only Democrat who could see the water's edge and applaud the US military for the amazing operation they had pulled off. 

Naturally, the opinions of Venezuelans about the removal of a dictator who had destroyed their country were just a tad different from the woke AWFLs in Manhattan sipping their Starbucks as they screeched 'Stop the bombing!' (The 'bombing,' of course, had already stopped while they were still sleeping off their Franzia hangover.) 

But a new poll, taken in the immediate aftermath of the raid, shows that it's not only Venezuelans who are dancing in the streets about Maduro facing trial for his crimes, but nearly ALL Latin American countries are joining in the celebration. 

Check out these overwhelming numbers (with one notable exception):

Wow. If any American politician had poll numbers as positive as that, he or she would win an election in more of a landslide than Trump did. 

But, of course, the failed narco-state to the United States' immediate south wasn't feeling quite as cheerful. 

Gosh, we wonder why? 

Yes, it is. And those cartels should probably be very worried right about now. 

But we won't let Mexico dampen the mood of so many other Central and South American countries, who know the truth. Maduro's departure is outstanding news for all of them. 

It's hilarious to watch the TDS left in America and Western Europe use astroturfed protests in places like New York, London, and Paris to claim that 'the world hates America and Donald Trump.'

Funny how the reaction in Caracas, Quito, San José, and Lima is the polar opposite. 

The people who lived under the threat of those ambitions know. 

They know far better than Karen in Brooklyn Heights. 

From a purely political standpoint, this poll bodes very badly for Democrats in America in upcoming elections. 

Jill Biden saying 'See Say Pwadway,' and calling Latinos 'breakfast burritos' isn't going to win back the Hispanic vote in the United States.

Accordingly, leftists immediately tried to discredit the poll. 

LOL. 

Nice try, Dick. 

Except Altica IS a real polling organization and they published the results

We don't know about the entire world, but certainly the entire Western Hemisphere. Or, as Marco Rubio would call it, 'OUR hemisphere.' 

(We don't count Canada, because no one should ever count Canada in anything.)

Not a coincidence. 

HAHAHAHAHA. 

You can count on that like you can count on the sun rising in the East every morning. It's going to get ugly. 

Looks like they are happy to cast off the embrace of 'warm collectivism.' 

Who could have guessed it, right? 

It truly is. 

As it is every time that actual facts and results demolish BS leftist narratives. 

And Javier Milei would (and did) say, 'Viva la libertad, carajo!'

============================================

