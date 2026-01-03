President Trump Posted the Most Epic Troll OF ALL TIME After Arresting Nicolas Maduro



If there is one thing that Donald John Trump knows how to do, it is troll his enemies. Whether he is posting on social media about America's adversaries abroad or roasting his political opponents at home, he is a master of the art form.

And he knows it.

So, when we say that his Truth Social post this afternoon -- after Delta Force captured and extracted Nicolas Maduro overnight -- might be his greatest troll ever, we do not say that lightly.

But we'll let you be the judge. Watch this clip below and see if you don't agree that this is the epic troll to end all epic trolls.

And see if you can resist watching it at least 10 times.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! This might just be the most EPIC Trump post of all time



Trump posted a video of Maduro CHALLENGING 47 to “come get me,” followed up by a screaming Bald Eagle & Thunderstruck blaring in the background during missile fire 🇺🇸🦅



Trump said “challenge accepted” 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/3IPKUnGRtM — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 3, 2026

WE ARE SO BACK, AMERICA!

If anyone is not beaming and brimming with American pride after watching that, we don't know what to say. You might be a Democrat.

Everything about the video is perfect, from Maduro calling Trump a coward and daring him to come and get him to the eagle flexing its talons to the Kevin James Daytona 500 intro to the AC/DC audio overplaying the air strikes.

We're not sure how Team Trump could ever top this one. But we might need a defibrillator if they try.

This breaks the internet today! https://t.co/a8Y1bU21uD — Nov9 (@Nov91967) January 3, 2026

As it should. In just a couple of hours, it has already received millions of views on X and on Trump's Truth Social account.

As long as I live, I'll never tire of this video. — RealAndFabulous (@LoneStarRazor) January 3, 2026

Nope. Neither will we. This writer had watched it at least 20 times already.

i’m glad we are celebrating victories again. — ..just dillon (@dillon_mt406) January 3, 2026

It's nice to HAVE victories to celebrate again.

America didn't have very many of those in the four years that preceded Trump's second term.

This is one of the many reasons I voted for this man. We are not playing games. — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) January 3, 2026

We hope some other adversaries, say in Iran and Cuba, are paying VERY close attention.

Be careful what you ask for, you may get it. Ask Maduro! 😂 pic.twitter.com/c4LsIKA5H1 — R T (@RDog861) January 3, 2026

Maduro played the ultimate game of FAFO, and he lost ... BIGLY.

This, my fellow Americans, is a President https://t.co/kbq75sSfIW — Laura (@llwaldon) January 3, 2026

Winning on the battlefield



While trolling his enemies



Trump is one of a kind https://t.co/BazkgcqLbC — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) January 3, 2026

That he is. We don't think there will ever be another like him, for better or worse. And today was definitely for the better.

The most epic thing I’ve ever seen. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/3DbWee09dr — Samantha Says🇺🇸 (@willowaspe) January 3, 2026

Yup. It feels great.

Maduro now understands FAFO! 😎 https://t.co/ZzSelxFgSN — Gray Wolf (@GrayWol28162414) January 3, 2026

We hope someone puts a video screen in Maduro's jail cell now that he's on American soil.

So he can watch it over and over as well.

Winning 💯 pic.twitter.com/m2AlZzdDIW — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) January 3, 2026

If we knew this was what was in store, we would have wanted to vote for it more than once.

(But we're not leftists, so we don't do that sort of thing.)

Gangsta AF — Spence ☕️ (@tspencer322) January 3, 2026

We see him rollin', but we ain't hatin'.

To quote Trump's former fast food 'employer' (for one day), 'We're LOVIN' it!'

We're not just back, we're above and beyond where we've been in any of our lifetimes. pic.twitter.com/xBaEj0czWF — Patrick Rooney (@patrickrooney) January 3, 2026

We suppose that depends on how old everyone is, but we've certainly not been this 'back' since the days of Ronald Reagan.

Oh, yes. We could get used to three more years of this.

But what a way to begin 2026, the year we celebrate 250 years of the greatest country on Earth.





