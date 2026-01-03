President Trump Posted the Most Epic Troll OF ALL TIME After Arresting Nicolas Maduro

Hot Take: Maybe Mayor Mamdani Will Help Maduro Escape Custody
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:30 PM on January 03, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Helber


If there is one thing that Donald John Trump knows how to do, it is troll his enemies. Whether he is posting on social media about America's adversaries abroad or roasting his political opponents at home, he is a master of the art form. 

And he knows it. 

So, when we say that his Truth Social post this afternoon -- after Delta Force captured and extracted Nicolas Maduro overnight -- might be his greatest troll ever, we do not say that lightly. 

But we'll let you be the judge. Watch this clip below and see if you don't agree that this is the epic troll to end all epic trolls. 

And see if you can resist watching it at least 10 times. 

WE ARE SO BACK, AMERICA! 

If anyone is not beaming and brimming with American pride after watching that, we don't know what to say. You might be a Democrat.

Everything about the video is perfect, from Maduro calling Trump a coward and daring him to come and get him to the eagle flexing its talons to the Kevin James Daytona 500 intro to the AC/DC audio overplaying the air strikes. 

We're not sure how Team Trump could ever top this one. But we might need a defibrillator if they try. 

As it should. In just a couple of hours, it has already received millions of views on X and on Trump's Truth Social account. 

Nope. Neither will we. This writer had watched it at least 20 times already. 

It's nice to HAVE victories to celebrate again. 

America didn't have very many of those in the four years that preceded Trump's second term. 

We hope some other adversaries, say in Iran and Cuba, are paying VERY close attention. 

Maduro played the ultimate game of FAFO, and he lost ... BIGLY. 

That he is. We don't think there will ever be another like him, for better or worse. And today was definitely for the better. 

Yup. It feels great. 

We hope someone puts a video screen in Maduro's jail cell now that he's on American soil. 

So he can watch it over and over as well. 

If we knew this was what was in store, we would have wanted to vote for it more than once. 

(But we're not leftists, so we don't do that sort of thing.)

We see him rollin', but we ain't hatin'. 

To quote Trump's former fast food 'employer' (for one day), 'We're LOVIN' it!'

We suppose that depends on how old everyone is, but we've certainly not been this 'back' since the days of Ronald Reagan.

Oh, yes. We could get used to three more years of this. 

But what a way to begin 2026, the year we celebrate 250 years of the greatest country on Earth. 

DONALD TRUMP TRUTH SOCIAL VENEZUELA NICOLÁS MADURO

