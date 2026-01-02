Need a Mirror? Larry Sabato Smears Americans as 'Village Idiots,' Showing Why Credentialism Is Dead

MTV Was the Channel That Raised a Generation - Until the Music Stopped
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:05 PM on January 02, 2026
Imgflip


Like the legacy media, the death of the 'expert class' over the past several years should be ruled a suicide. 

From Russiagate to COVID to the insanity of saying that men can become women and boys belong in girls' sports, the credentialed elite has been wrong on issue after issue, while everyday Americans could see quite clearly that we were being lied to.

This was the crux of the recent statement by new CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil, who admitted the media's failings by relying only on the opinions of elites and promised to do better. People are pretty skeptical about him and Bari Weiss being able to keep that pledge, but if nothing else, they are acknowledging what everyone else already knows: trusting the 'experts' has become a joke. 

It's not just that the credentialed elitists lie. It's also that they do it so arrogantly and with sneering contempt for anyone who doesn't have a 'PhD' after their name. 

And when it comes to sneering, contemptuous liars, there is none better than the University of Virginia's Larry Sabato, who reacted to Dokoupil's mea culpa by calling Americans 'village idiots.' 

No, really. 

... great leaps backward in the Trump era. Cronkite would be so very proud of you.

This is what academics think of America. They hate you. And they will never understand how much we hate them right back, deservedly, or why no one believes anything they say anymore. 

Hilariously, Sabato tried to blame the measles on those same village idiots, missing the simple and obvious truth that it was the idiot-in-chief, Joe Biden, who created the problem with an open border for four years. 

Former Tea Partier Joe Walsh Wakes Up In 2026 to Realize He's Joined the Communist Party
Grateful Calvin
His claim about voter fraud is ridiculous as well, as we are finding out in Minnesota with their 'trust me, bro' policy of vouching for new voter registrations. 

The facts almost don't even matter here, though. It is Sabato's snide derision of everyone who is not him that is the most offensive. 

If defying awful Biden-era COVID policies makes us idiots, we'll happily put on our dunce caps. 

At least we are still alive to do so. Not everyone who listened to the 'experts' is so lucky.

Maybe the experts should try getting something right -- or at least not being batpoop crazy -- before they look down their noses at anyone else, ever again. 

(And yes. The diaper thing is real. Brad Slager did not make that up.)

If Sabato wants to know why credentialism is dead, he'd do well to remember the old saying, 'Those whom the gods would destroy, they first make proud.' 

See? Trump MUST be a Nazi. The 'experts' said so. 

And speaking of Nazis ...

Village idiots didn't cheer for 100 million deaths at the hands of Communism. That was the academics. 

We're also 'garbage,' 'deplorables,' and 'bitter clingers,' according to Sabato and his academic elitist friends.

And he has the gall to think he still deserves any credibility or trust. 

How many thousands of children's lives have been destroyed because their parents listened to the experts? 

Sabto won't answer that question. 

OOF. Don't hold back. Tell us how you really feel. 

(For the record, we feel the same way, and 'sanctimonious prick' should be on Sabato's business cards.)

The list goes on and on and on. 

And that's exactly the issue. Sabato doesn't feel the need to justify his claims. He just wants everyone to believe him because he is an 'expert,' our own eyes and ears be damned. 

After all, we're just 'village idiots.'

That's the mark of a true expert: running away and hiding like a coward when your opinions are challenged. 

Don't worry. We won't be Larry. Ever. 

============================================

