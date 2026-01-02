Need a Mirror? Larry Sabato Smears Americans as 'Village Idiots,' Showing Why Credentialism Is Dead



Like the legacy media, the death of the 'expert class' over the past several years should be ruled a suicide.

From Russiagate to COVID to the insanity of saying that men can become women and boys belong in girls' sports, the credentialed elite has been wrong on issue after issue, while everyday Americans could see quite clearly that we were being lied to.

This was the crux of the recent statement by new CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil, who admitted the media's failings by relying only on the opinions of elites and promised to do better. People are pretty skeptical about him and Bari Weiss being able to keep that pledge, but if nothing else, they are acknowledging what everyone else already knows: trusting the 'experts' has become a joke.

It's not just that the credentialed elitists lie. It's also that they do it so arrogantly and with sneering contempt for anyone who doesn't have a 'PhD' after their name.

And when it comes to sneering, contemptuous liars, there is none better than the University of Virginia's Larry Sabato, who reacted to Dokoupil's mea culpa by calling Americans 'village idiots.'

No, really.

Absolutely! You wouldn't want "academics and elites" who have actually studied a subject to outweigh the off-the-cuff opinions of village idiots. This is how we're seeing the resurgence of measles, and the widespread belief in almost non-existent vote fraud, among many other… https://t.co/Ouodl7Flx0 — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) January 1, 2026

... great leaps backward in the Trump era. Cronkite would be so very proud of you.

This is what academics think of America. They hate you. And they will never understand how much we hate them right back, deservedly, or why no one believes anything they say anymore.

Hilariously, Sabato tried to blame the measles on those same village idiots, missing the simple and obvious truth that it was the idiot-in-chief, Joe Biden, who created the problem with an open border for four years.

His claim about voter fraud is ridiculous as well, as we are finding out in Minnesota with their 'trust me, bro' policy of vouching for new voter registrations.

The facts almost don't even matter here, though. It is Sabato's snide derision of everyone who is not him that is the most offensive.

Larry thinks if you aren’t an “academic” or an “elite”

you are the villiage idiot.



Hi Larry. Village idiot here who got more correct about Covid & the jabs than 95% of the “experts” the legacy media put on.



THAT is why this mea culpa was broadcast. We’re sick of being LIED… https://t.co/zuxCjnODlW — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) January 2, 2026

If defying awful Biden-era COVID policies makes us idiots, we'll happily put on our dunce caps.

At least we are still alive to do so. Not everyone who listened to the 'experts' is so lucky.

Those “experts” have said Trump is to blame for OBAMAcare, Mamdani’s grocery store plan was valid (despite multiple failures), that laser sights on guns are military accessories, and that you need to get consent from babies to change a diaper.



We could do with fewer “experts”. https://t.co/TktR5GpZ6d — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) January 2, 2026

Maybe the experts should try getting something right -- or at least not being batpoop crazy -- before they look down their noses at anyone else, ever again.

(And yes. The diaper thing is real. Brad Slager did not make that up.)

If Sabato wants to know why credentialism is dead, he'd do well to remember the old saying, 'Those whom the gods would destroy, they first make proud.'

Larry Sabato - the most biased and unhinged pollster in America - is now lecturing about proper journalism… the same clown who pushed this narrative. https://t.co/oXCQOy1gqx pic.twitter.com/PJFy1qhwQ5 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 2, 2026

See? Trump MUST be a Nazi. The 'experts' said so.

And speaking of Nazis ...

“Academics and elites” were the vanguard of those supporting Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot and Hamas. So yes, the village idiots are a much safer choice. — John David Soriano (@sorianojohnd) January 2, 2026

Village idiots didn't cheer for 100 million deaths at the hands of Communism. That was the academics.

We're also 'garbage,' 'deplorables,' and 'bitter clingers,' according to Sabato and his academic elitist friends.

And he has the gall to think he still deserves any credibility or trust.

The “academics and elites” who studied such things as men can get pregnant? There are 73 genders? Men can menstruate?



Those things Larry?



If you want to know why people reject the academic aristocracy, that is why. You have no one to blame but yourselves. — Christopher Tremoglie (@chriswtremo) January 2, 2026

How many thousands of children's lives have been destroyed because their parents listened to the experts?

Sabto won't answer that question.

Because the last time experts weighed in they massively got Covid wrong. They’ve been wrong on every prediction about climate change. Most live in a bubble where their studies and theories have little to do with real life. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) January 2, 2026

Imagine being such a sanctimonious prick, you can’t imagine anyone being capable of doing a job outside their field. Not only are you a twat, but if your rat bag of a brain knew anything, you’d see history is made of ordinary people reporting the news. — SarahBeara (@SarahTheBanned) January 2, 2026

OOF. Don't hold back. Tell us how you really feel.

(For the record, we feel the same way, and 'sanctimonious prick' should be on Sabato's business cards.)

Yes they have been so honest. How could anyone doubt them. pic.twitter.com/e0p07jk07X — Leigh Camp (@leighgcamp) January 2, 2026

TRUST THE EXPERTS pic.twitter.com/W6swXkMCoS — Luddite Moron (@Ludditemoron) January 2, 2026

The list goes on and on and on.

Please, refer us to the investigative journalism that confirms these statements; that measles is due to ignorance rather than immigration, that vote fraud has been debunked, rather than just accepting the word of those that present the results.

You made these claims, prove it. — Juanito Bandito (@bandito_juanito) January 2, 2026

And that's exactly the issue. Sabato doesn't feel the need to justify his claims. He just wants everyone to believe him because he is an 'expert,' our own eyes and ears be damned.

After all, we're just 'village idiots.'

Larry Sabato.



Larry thinks he's smart.



Larry is very upset that media would depend on everyday people and not just the elites who get it wrong over and over again.



He also blocks people who are smarter than he is.



Don't be Larry. pic.twitter.com/t06tHy42Wu — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 2, 2026

That's the mark of a true expert: running away and hiding like a coward when your opinions are challenged.

Don't worry. We won't be Larry. Ever.





