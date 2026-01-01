Buckle Up, New York: You're About to Get What You Voted For With Collectivist Commie Mamdani



When Zohran Mamdani was campaigning to become the next mayor of New York City, he easily hoodwinked a compliant legacy media with his calm, kind demeanor and political skills. But anyone who knew that Mamdani was exactly the Communist (excuse us ... 'democratic socialist') that he admitted to being knew it was all an act.

Advertisement

Communists are, by nature, extremely angry and unstable people.

Sure enough, when Mamdani gave his victory speech on Election Night, all of a sudden, the kindness was gone. In its place came an overtly aggressive and furious rant.

Today, at his inauguration -- where he was sworn in on a Quran -- Mamdani dropped the mask altogether.

Buckle up, New York City. This is what you have to look forward to:

🚨 NOW - NYC MAYOR ZOHRAN MAMDANI: "I was ELECTED as a Democratic Socialist, and I will GOVERN as a Democratic Socialist!"



*Bernie Sanders, AOC grin ear to ear*



CROWD: "DSA! DSA! DSA!"



An Islamic Socialist rules what's supposed to be our best city.



Absolutely freaking doomed pic.twitter.com/ODVLfiE66W — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 1, 2026

Ugh. The smugness of the other leftist Democrats in the audience gives the game away (except for scowling Bernie Sanders, who appears to have dressed up as his meme).

New York is in for a world of hurt.

Here's more proof with another excerpt from Mamdani's inaugural address. He's not even trying to hide it anymore.

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani: "We'll replace rugged individualism with collectivism" pic.twitter.com/dhUqGm2X26 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 1, 2026

Ah, yes. The warm embrace of food lines, poverty, violence, and bloodshed that 'collectivism' always brings with it.

the warmth of collectivism pic.twitter.com/sJ58cmXtJH — Mark E. Jeftovic (@jeftovic) January 1, 2026

Just give your lives over completely to the government, New Yorkers. What could possibly go wrong?

In a hilarious illustration of how bad it's going to get, Mamdani's 'block party' for his inauguration had no food or even bathrooms.

And that's just Day One, New York City. It doesn't get better from there.

Zorhan Mamdani is a Communist and I'm tired of pretending he isn't. https://t.co/clmlo1HzVN pic.twitter.com/O5PoBCCuMb — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) January 2, 2026

There is absolutely ZERO difference between a Communist and a 'Democratic Socialist.'

The “warmth” of collectivism that always requires coercion and force.



How many dead over the past 100 years due to collectivist ideologies? https://t.co/hWPzrO0GxG — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 1, 2026

Good question, Governor. We can't say for sure, but we know what the baseline number is.

“The warmth of collectivism” killed 100 million people in the 20th century https://t.co/rOHvOY2zBA — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 1, 2026

But it's WARM.

These are the word games that Communists play.

Collectivism is a cancer.

True oppression begins when you judge people as part of groups instead of as individuals.



The Constitution exists to limit the power of society over man.



That is the foundation of America and we must preserve that notion over everything else. https://t.co/qNbBrpEa6H — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) January 1, 2026

Advertisement

Louder for everyone in New York.

If only the people in NYC knew history and what collectivism has led to historically. America, we must do a better job educating our citizens. https://t.co/dawhTkg6td — Tina Descovich 🇺🇸 (@TinaDescovich) January 2, 2026

While it is very tempting to point at New Yorkers and say, 'you're getting what you deserve,' that's not entirely fair, as Jesse Kelly pointed out.

REMINDER: New Yorkers born in America flatly rejected this man.



He was elected by foreigners. If we do not stop foreigners from flooding this country, they will all choose this. https://t.co/GjGRqGZ6hg — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 1, 2026

This was entirely the objective of Joe Biden's open border policy for four years.

And Kelly is right. The left in America wants this for every city and state, not just blue strongholds like New York.

He’s just a third-world communist, simple as https://t.co/uFBJ7cdf56 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 1, 2026

Import the third world, become the third world.

I’ll take rugged individualism, thank you. https://t.co/pumbcI0EIC — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) January 1, 2026

Far from being 'frigid,' rugged individualism is what built America into the greatest nation on Earth.

Collectivism, warm or otherwise, never built anything.

Seriously. We're not exaggerating there. Not one thing ever. Unless you count misery.

Hard to believe this can be said openly by an American politician.



How humiliating. https://t.co/j93xmbrK5F — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) January 1, 2026

Advertisement

Well, there's the rub. Mamdani may be a legal citizen, but he is most definitely NOT an American.

And that's a problem that needs addressing before more areas fall into the dismal dystopia that's in store for New York.

He means it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2026

When people tell you they want to deprive you of your rights and liberties, believe them. https://t.co/Ng7uLoz5OG — Stelios Panagiotou (@Panagiotou90St) January 1, 2026

Oh, we believe him, alright.

And any sane Americans in New York should escape while they still can.

It comes from the pits where they bürn the bodies https://t.co/dFZDCYxHIv — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 1, 2026

Exactamundo.

The "warmth of collectivism" is the literal heat from fresh blood spilling out of millions executed under Stalin's purges, Mao's famines and revolutions, and Pol Pot's killing fields. Mamdani's fake utopia is just steaming piles of corpses and rivers of congealing gore, courtesy… https://t.co/dKQOOlPnVg — Connor Boyack 📚 (@cboyack) January 1, 2026

... of state enforcers who valued the 'collective' over individual human life.

There's a reason that the Borg are villains in the Star Trek universe.

Trump should get started on that wall around New York ASAP.

Communism has conquered NYC! — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) January 1, 2026

If anyone would know, Xi Van Fleet would.

This will be fun to watch. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qVu4NhURqF — Daisy’s Daughter (@DaisysDaughter2) January 2, 2026

Advertisement

All the luck in the world is not going to help or save what was once the greatest city on Earth.

New York's only hope is that Mamdani gets caught in a scandal so big that he has to leave office or go to prison.

The good news is that, since he's a Communist, he is by definition corrupt, so there's a better than even chance that will happen inside of a year.

In the meantime, pray for New York. Pray for America.





============================================

Related:

Call To Activism Bathes in the World's Worst Cologne Over Trump's New Year's Eve Gait

We Don't Believe You: X Users React Skeptically As New CBS Evening News Anchor Promises to Do Better

BONJOUR! Bari Weiss Has the PERFECT Response to Fake Journalist George Clooney's Criticisms

Mike Rowe Shares a Wonderful Christmas 'Carol' That We Can All Enjoy ... Only In America

You're NOT Edward R. Murrow, Actor: French George Clooney Is VERY Concerned About American Media

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and is now the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.