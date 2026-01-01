MAGA OBSESSION! PROPAGANDA! PANIC! MS NOW Sets Its Strategy for Covering Up Minnesota...
The 2025 Primetime Cable Ratings Are Out, and YIKES for the Lib Nets

Buckle Up, New York: You're About to Get What You Voted For With Collectivist Commie Mamdani

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:30 PM on January 01, 2026
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey


When Zohran Mamdani was campaigning to become the next mayor of New York City, he easily hoodwinked a compliant legacy media with his calm, kind demeanor and political skills. But anyone who knew that Mamdani was exactly the Communist (excuse us ... 'democratic socialist') that he admitted to being knew it was all an act. 

Communists are, by nature, extremely angry and unstable people.

Sure enough, when Mamdani gave his victory speech on Election Night, all of a sudden, the kindness was gone. In its place came an overtly aggressive and furious rant

Today, at his inauguration -- where he was sworn in on a Quran -- Mamdani dropped the mask altogether. 

Buckle up, New York City. This is what you have to look forward to: 

Ugh. The smugness of the other leftist Democrats in the audience gives the game away (except for scowling Bernie Sanders, who appears to have dressed up as his meme). 

New York is in for a world of hurt.

Here's more proof with another excerpt from Mamdani's inaugural address. He's not even trying to hide it anymore. 

Ah, yes. The warm embrace of food lines, poverty, violence, and bloodshed that 'collectivism' always brings with it. 

Just give your lives over completely to the government, New Yorkers. What could possibly go wrong? 

In a hilarious illustration of how bad it's going to get, Mamdani's 'block party' for his inauguration had no food or even bathrooms

And that's just Day One, New York City. It doesn't get better from there. 

There is absolutely ZERO difference between a Communist and a 'Democratic Socialist.'

Good question, Governor. We can't say for sure, but we know what the baseline number is. 

But it's WARM. 

These are the word games that Communists play. 

Louder for everyone in New York. 

While it is very tempting to point at New Yorkers and say, 'you're getting what you deserve,' that's not entirely fair, as Jesse Kelly pointed out. 

This was entirely the objective of Joe Biden's open border policy for four years. 

And Kelly is right. The left in America wants this for every city and state, not just blue strongholds like New York. 

Import the third world, become the third world. 

Far from being 'frigid,' rugged individualism is what built America into the greatest nation on Earth. 

Collectivism, warm or otherwise, never built anything. 

Seriously. We're not exaggerating there. Not one thing ever. Unless you count misery.  

Well, there's the rub. Mamdani may be a legal citizen, but he is most definitely NOT an American. 

And that's a problem that needs addressing before more areas fall into the dismal dystopia that's in store for New York. 

Oh, we believe him, alright. 

And any sane Americans in New York should escape while they still can. 

Exactamundo. 

... of state enforcers who valued the 'collective' over individual human life.

There's a reason that the Borg are villains in the Star Trek universe. 

Trump should get started on that wall around New York ASAP. 

If anyone would know, Xi Van Fleet would. 

All the luck in the world is not going to help or save what was once the greatest city on Earth. 

New York's only hope is that Mamdani gets caught in a scandal so big that he has to leave office or go to prison. 

The good news is that, since he's a Communist, he is by definition corrupt, so there's a better than even chance that will happen inside of a year. 

In the meantime, pray for New York. Pray for America. 

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and is now the mayor of New York City.

