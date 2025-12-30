You're NOT Edward R. Murrow, Actor: French George Clooney Is VERY Concerned About American Media

Texas Man Busted for Handing Bomb-Making Material to Undercover Agent Posing as ISIS
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:30 PM on December 30, 2025
Twitchy


Can someone PLEASE tell the organ grinder monkeys in Hollywood that they are not the characters they portray? 

Whether it is Robert DeNiro thinking that he is a tough guy in real life or Matt Damon thinking that he's an actual smart person, through some form of twisted osmosis, so many celebrities on the left think that by reading some lines (usually lines that someone else wrote for them), they become the characters that they inhabited for a few months of filming. 

They also suffer from dangerous main character syndrome, believing that just because they are the lead in a film, that means that people care about their opinions off-screen. 

One of the worst examples of both characteristics is George Clooney, most recently famous for propping up the walking corpse of Joe Biden, then immediately turning on him as soon as Barack Obama told him to. 

Clooney, who has played Edward R. Morrow on stage to middling reviews, somehow now believes that he is the arbiter of journalism in America, despite never having worked in that profession. 

... without a functioning press.'

What would Clooney know, exactly, about a functioning press? His whole career, he has been followed around by the fawning Hollywood press who dare not write a critical word about him, lest they hear from his publicist and team of lawyers. 

We won't bother anyone with another entry from that same sycophantic media in Variety, but clearly, Clooney is upset that Bari Weiss has demanded -- GASP! -- journalistic integrity and ethics from the people who work for her. 

Somali LOON Goes Off on Nick Shirley Accusing Him of Going After Muslims and His Response Is PERFECT -Vid
Sam J.
Clooney also offers his expert opinions about the economy, which is rich (no pun intended), coming from someone who hasn't worked a real job since 1984, and yet is worth $600 million. 

They are SO mad that there are corners of the media that are not 100 percent Democrat apparatchiks, and they don't know how to cope. 

It never occurred to Clooney -- because, of course, it didn't -- that CBS News was a laughingstock before Weiss took over and needed a little 'dismantling.' 

As for being a Trump sycophant, as Clooney claims, Weiss is nothing of the sort. 

Clooney doesn't care. He just wants CBS to be a leftist smear outlet that suffers from TDS as badly as he does. 

Of course, there was another part of Clooney's comments to Variety that raised a few eyebrows. 

Whoopsies!

Did he think we forgot that he and his wife recently abandoned America? 

Some 'loyalty.'

He should fit right in with the rest of the cheese-eating surrender monkeys in France. 

Ouch. 

Tough but fair (and accurate, regarding his wife). 

Well, it was Murrow, not Cronkite, but the point stands. 

The same brainwashed, indoctrinated, leftist drone who assured us that Biden was fit as a fiddle ... until he was ordered by Obama to throw him under the bus after the infamous dumpster fire debate. 

Without universal control of information (and misinformation), the left is sunk. 

And they know it. 

That's how fragile leftist groupthink is. 

HA. 

Somehow, we don't think Murrow would share Clooney's opinion. 

LOL. 

BOOM. There it is. 

We love the First Amendment, unlike Clooney. And because of our Constitution and Bill of Rights, everyone is entitled to their opinion, even galactically stupid opinions like Clooney's. 

But everyone is not entitled to be considered an 'expert.' And even though Clooney put some makeup on and played a character in a play, he knows far less about journalism than your average MS NOW host.

Plus, now that he's French, his opinion about American media is irrelevant.

The only way it could be more irrelevant would be if he were Canadian.
 

CBS NEWS FIRST AMENDMENT GEORGE CLOONEY HOLLYWOOD MEDIA BIAS

