You're NOT Edward R. Murrow, Actor: French George Clooney Is VERY Concerned About American Media



Can someone PLEASE tell the organ grinder monkeys in Hollywood that they are not the characters they portray?

Whether it is Robert DeNiro thinking that he is a tough guy in real life or Matt Damon thinking that he's an actual smart person, through some form of twisted osmosis, so many celebrities on the left think that by reading some lines (usually lines that someone else wrote for them), they become the characters that they inhabited for a few months of filming.

They also suffer from dangerous main character syndrome, believing that just because they are the lead in a film, that means that people care about their opinions off-screen.

One of the worst examples of both characteristics is George Clooney, most recently famous for propping up the walking corpse of Joe Biden, then immediately turning on him as soon as Barack Obama told him to.

Clooney, who has played Edward R. Morrow on stage to middling reviews, somehow now believes that he is the arbiter of journalism in America, despite never having worked in that profession.

George Clooney says Bari Weiss is “dismantling CBS News as we speak.”



“Am I worried about film studios? Sure. It's my business, but my primary loyalty is to my country,” Clooney says. “I'm much more worried about how we inform ourselves and how we're going to discern reality… pic.twitter.com/OCE9opOlgl — Variety (@Variety) December 30, 2025

... without a functioning press.'

What would Clooney know, exactly, about a functioning press? His whole career, he has been followed around by the fawning Hollywood press who dare not write a critical word about him, lest they hear from his publicist and team of lawyers.

We won't bother anyone with another entry from that same sycophantic media in Variety, but clearly, Clooney is upset that Bari Weiss has demanded -- GASP! -- journalistic integrity and ethics from the people who work for her.

Clooney also offers his expert opinions about the economy, which is rich (no pun intended), coming from someone who hasn't worked a real job since 1984, and yet is worth $600 million.

“Destroying” = “Not being a liberal mouthpiece and deceptively editing videos or skewing reports left anymore…” https://t.co/fRw8wIPLne — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 30, 2025

They are SO mad that there are corners of the media that are not 100 percent Democrat apparatchiks, and they don't know how to cope.

You don’t have to work so hard to convince me, I already like Bari Weiss. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) December 30, 2025

It never occurred to Clooney -- because, of course, it didn't -- that CBS News was a laughingstock before Weiss took over and needed a little 'dismantling.'

As for being a Trump sycophant, as Clooney claims, Weiss is nothing of the sort.

I say this as someone who enjoys many of Clooney's films and is conservative but not overly partisan: How exactly is @bariweiss "dismantling" CBS News? If he means its coverage of Trump, these are headlines you'll find on their site right now, and they're not exactly flattering. https://t.co/n1KBc46bCJ pic.twitter.com/j0Pl4jvymV — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) December 30, 2025

Clooney doesn't care. He just wants CBS to be a leftist smear outlet that suffers from TDS as badly as he does.

Of course, there was another part of Clooney's comments to Variety that raised a few eyebrows.

George Clooney: “my primary loyalty is to my country.”



Also George Clooney: https://t.co/nDuittuSzI pic.twitter.com/r0MLjWDnti — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) December 30, 2025

Whoopsies!

Did he think we forgot that he and his wife recently abandoned America?

Some 'loyalty.'

You’re French now, George. Grab your mandatory white flag and shut your f*****g cakehole. — Lizzy Lou Who ❄️ (@_wintergirl93) December 30, 2025

He should fit right in with the rest of the cheese-eating surrender monkeys in France.

Well, George decided to go be French and he and his wife pay terrorist organizations to carry out terrorist attacks so I don’t care what he has to say about anything. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) December 30, 2025

Ouch.

Tough but fair (and accurate, regarding his wife).

Dude played Walter Cronkite in a play so now thinks he’s an authority on the First Amendment. — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) December 30, 2025

Well, it was Murrow, not Cronkite, but the point stands.

How will We ever discern reality without some brainwashed indoctrinated leftist drone to explain it to us? @CBSNews https://t.co/J0SASYmG7P — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) December 30, 2025

The same brainwashed, indoctrinated, leftist drone who assured us that Biden was fit as a fiddle ... until he was ordered by Obama to throw him under the bus after the infamous dumpster fire debate.

lol the libs have one tv network they don't exert iron-clad control over, and they have a meltdown. https://t.co/6m6qKLdZGa — Corey Walker (@CoreyWriting) December 30, 2025

Without universal control of information (and misinformation), the left is sunk.

And they know it.

There's still NBC, ABC, NYT, WaPo, MSNBC, CNN, NPR, but CBS News starting to care about balanced reporting is destroying the country? https://t.co/Uf4rMevi0d — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 30, 2025

That's how fragile leftist groupthink is.

BREAKING: Wealthy White Male Fears Woman https://t.co/04MuBbxVJy — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 30, 2025

HA.

“Journalism should only be reporting that I agree with. Any reporting I disagree with is fascism or something.”

- liberal imbecile — the1101 (@the1101) December 30, 2025

Somehow, we don't think Murrow would share Clooney's opinion.

George Clooney? The French guy? https://t.co/CI6egHvtws — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) December 30, 2025

LOL.

Shut yo a**, actor — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) December 30, 2025

BOOM. There it is.

We love the First Amendment, unlike Clooney. And because of our Constitution and Bill of Rights, everyone is entitled to their opinion, even galactically stupid opinions like Clooney's.

But everyone is not entitled to be considered an 'expert.' And even though Clooney put some makeup on and played a character in a play, he knows far less about journalism than your average MS NOW host.

Plus, now that he's French, his opinion about American media is irrelevant.

The only way it could be more irrelevant would be if he were Canadian.



