Gov. Newsom Press Office Attempts Homophobic 'Cute Couple' Post, and That Was a BAD Idea



There is a proven adage on social media regarding what is truly in the hearts of most Democrats.

'Scratch a leftist, find a racist.'

Or a sexist. Or a homophobe. Or pretty much any of the vile accusations they hurl at conservatives.

It's all projection, of course. Every accusation from a leftist is a confession.

We need look no further than Gavin Newsom's cringe 'Press Office' X account to see this adage illustrated in stark relief.

It all started with a completely innocent post from Kid Rock yesterday, recounting a nice day he spent with President Trump.

Golfed with your favorite President again recently and he played me a live version of James Brown and Pavirotti performing “This is a Mans World” - Can’t believe I have never heard this. Incredible! pic.twitter.com/F54vy5aHfy — KidRock (@KidRock) December 29, 2025

Sounds like a great day. Who could have a problem with that tweet?

Why, the broken Governor Newsom Press Office, that's who.

But it's not so much that they took issue with Kid Rock's post. He is a political player, and Trump is the President, of course.

It's the WAY they tried to respond to it that was the problem.

cute couple https://t.co/3dKidRCq5X — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 29, 2025

Yes, that is a very thinly (and poorly) veiled attempt at casting a homophobic slur at Trump and the musician, both of whom are heterosexual, obviously.

But why would it be a joke to the oh, so virtuous left if they weren't?

As usual, Newsom's social media flacks didn't think their post through. When it comes to 'cute couples,' the governor himself has a LOT of explaining to do.

Aww. Look at those cute smiles.

We hear that guy on the left is pretty wealthy. Maybe he can help Newsom recover the $70 billion that has been lost to fraud in California.

Now, there's a power couple if there ever was one. Newsom likes him so much that he even cleans the poop off the streets of San Francisco when President Xi comes calling.

OOF!

Ahem ... The less said about that 'cute couple,' the better.

No one is more cringe than Gavin Newscum, using this picture to insinuate and mock homosexual relationships. How openly homophobic and bigoted of them. https://t.co/35m0ZPNBA6 — ChynaVyrus (@pfrmacovigilant) December 30, 2025

It's pretty revolting. It also shows how broken Newsom is, finding the most innocent of any post from Kid Rock and trying to make political hay out of it.

We shudder to think what the Press Office would say if Kid Rock posted a picture of his granddaughter. Or his dog.

Once again using gay as a slur https://t.co/c5lWnCrYI4 — Dick johnson (@real_dick9) December 30, 2025

The left hates the gay community these days. Because the trans cult has forced them into that position.

We could post some of the truly revolting comments on the Newsom post from the TAs, but honestly, they are way too vile and NSFW.

Wow President Trump lives rent free in this clowns head. https://t.co/BwFgY1m8eu — Sloped Roof (@roofsloped) December 30, 2025

It appears that Kid Rock has taken up free residence there as well.

Mostly, of course, this is deflection. The news of California's $70 billion in missing taxpayer money is gaining traction, so Newsom wants to put potential voters' attention anywhere but there.

LOL.

Newsom knows a thing or two about couples pic.twitter.com/HxOCOr486b — Tesla Tone (@Tonygeee94) December 30, 2025

Yikes.

Yeah, we're thinking that the Governor Newsom Press Office should probably not talk about cute couples anymore -- homophobic or otherwise.

By the way, if anyone hasn't heard the song that Kid Rock was referencing in his original post -- the duet between James Brown and Luciano Pavarotti -- it's worth a listen.

Wow. That's pretty amazing. Two absolute legends sharing the same stage.

You have to be pretty soulless to have a problem with that.



Which is exactly the adjective to describe Team Newsom.





