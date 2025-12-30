More Minnesota Malfeasance: Amy Klobuchar Faces Federal Lawsuit Over 'Smurfing' Campaign Financing Fraud

It's almost impossible to believe that things could get any worse for Democrats in Minnesota than they have over the past couple of weeks, but if anyone thinks that they can't go lower than they have, they just don't know Democrats.

Advertisement

It almost feels like a twisted version of The Price Is Right at times, with a new contestant in the corrupt politics bonanza getting selected for the spotlight nearly every day.

Senator Amy Klobuchar? Come on down!

This week, Peter Bernegger, president of Election Watch, announced that he had filed a federal lawsuit against Klobuchar, alleging that she is guilty of a form of election fraud known as 'smurfing.'

Here are the details:

A federal lawsuit has been sent in today for the Smurfing of US Senator @SenAmyKlobuchar totaling $9,633,912.



Klobuchar and her Treasurer Samuel Clark have been stealing the identities of elderly senior citizens to carry out their Smurfing.



Smurfing is criminally laundering… https://t.co/FVgpI4LAzG pic.twitter.com/Y99k03vl1k — Peter Bernegger (@PeterBernegger) December 28, 2025

... money into political campaigns. @amyklobuchar is not a US Senator as she massively cheated in her election, using Smurfing.



Curious as to what Amy's bank is going to say when they learn they are part of this criminal money laundering. Al Capone strategy.



Note: the lawsuit names the FEC as that is the statutory procedural requirement. Also, the amount of her and Clark's Smurfing is much higher as the @FEC has been hiding contribution transactions.

We should note a few things for the record. First, Bernegger first filed an FEC complaint against Klobuchar for this alleged fraud back in August. This lawsuit is the next procedural step in that process. Secondly, Bernegger is no stranger to FEC allegations. He gained prominence after the 2020 election, filing multiple complaints over election malfeasance. It was enough to earn him a biased hit piece from The Guardian, which smeared him as an 'election denier.'

Given what we have learned about the 2020 election, however, particularly in Georgia and Wisconsin (where Bernegger focused most of his post-2020 attention), the new allegations against Klobuchar probably deserve their day in court.

No matter what, it is just another pile of trash thrown onto the dumpster fire that is Minnesota Democrat politics.

Not surprised! She’s from MN, lots of fraud and corruption https://t.co/0U6HR61NHE — Green Bay Babe 🇺🇸 (@GreenBayBabe66) December 28, 2025

Is there a single honest elected representative in Minnesota at this point? https://t.co/enL1Iw67YD — Shane Wilhoite (@ShaneWilhoite) December 29, 2025

There certainly does not appear to be.

How many learing centers in Minnesota do you own Amy?https://t.co/v6rgKhRlpt — Kwasny (@kwasny007) December 29, 2025

Advertisement

Ouch.

But her focus seems to have been more on senior citizen centers.

Klobuchar is just trying to get her share of the grift. pic.twitter.com/5gwPzQBKgi — R T (@RDog861) December 28, 2025

There certainly seems to be a lot of it available for grabbing blue hands.

Oh look who’s a crook. Allegedly.😜 https://t.co/BAvdZWnIET — James T (@Audioear) December 29, 2025

Yes. Ahem. Allegedly.

The rot in Minnesota is worse than we knew. The entire state is a criminal enterprise. https://t.co/ukhCUjhksd — Fedup American 🇺🇲💪 (@Fedup026) December 29, 2025

Everything that's being exposed in Minnesota right now is going to make for an outstanding next season of the TV series Fargo.

Am I the rightful U.S. Senator of Minnesota? — Royce White 🇺🇸 (@Highway_30) December 28, 2025

Former NBA player White was the Republican nominee in the 2024 Minnesota Senate election. He holds some pretty outlandish views, and it's a long way from a campaign finance fraud allegation to overturning an election. Still, we imagine White will be paying close attention to this legal proceeding.

We also know that both the FBI and Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon follow Bernegger's X account, so we can assume they're keeping an eye on it as well.

Advertisement

In any case, we're not sure what is going to come out of Minnesota Democrat politics next, but if past performance is any indication of future results, it's likely to be something even more horrific.





============================================

Related:

REPUBLICANS POUNCE! The Hill 'Zeroes In' on the REAL Problem in Minnesota (Take One Guess)

Pol Potbelly: Cryin' Adam Kinzinger Proposes Bringing 'Year Zero' to the United States

Debbie Wasserman Schultz Tries Out New Dem Attack Line on Deportations: 'We Can't Afford It'

Harry Sisson Proudly Shows the World How Broken He Is With His TDS Wrapping Paper

It Wouldn't Be Christmas Without Perpetual Grinch Neil deGrasse Tyson Trying to Steal Everyone's Joy

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Amy Klobuchar.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.