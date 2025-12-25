Premier of New South Wales Says They Don't Have Free Speech Like America...
Biden vs. Trump: Compare the Scene at the Southern Border Last Christmas to...
Scott Jennings Is Simply NOT Having a Wonderful Christmastime Because of This Beatle’s...
VIP
Merry Christmas to Everyone! Yes, Even the Worst of the Worst on the...
Parents Beware: Beloved Ms. Rachel Now on Team with NYC's Far-Left Mayor –...
Get Christ Out of Christmas? Atheists Gets Their Tinsel in a Twist When...
VIP
Christmas Morning Merry Meme Madness
VIP
NBC News: Judges Who Ruled Against Trump Say Harassment and Threats Have Upended...
Tim Walz Says ICE Raids Are What Happens ‘When They No Longer Hide...
Ho Ho No: Libertarian Compares Santa to Illegals, Gets Ratio'd Into the North...
Former EU Commissioner Butthurt About Being Banned From the US for Censorship
Derek Hunter Violated X's Rules Against Hateful Content With Post About Jennifer Welch
Peak Christmas Nerdery: Full Probability Analysis of Why the Home Alone Family Slept...
Margaret Sullivan Says Journalism's Goal Is to 'Afflict the Comfortable and Comfort the...

It Wouldn't Be Christmas Without Perpetual Grinch Neil deGrasse Tyson Trying to Steal Everyone's Joy

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on December 25, 2025
Meme screenshot


Like chestnuts roasting on an open fire, trimming the tree, and playing Whamageddon with 'Last Christmas,' there are some things we can count on every December 

Advertisement

Unfortunately, one of them is miserable scold Neil deGrasse Tyson trying to put the 'Bah, Humbug' on everyone else's Yuletide joy. 

We're not sure why Christmas triggers Tyson so much, but every year, without fail, he reminds us how much he hates the holiday and wants everyone else to be as broken as he is.

In previous years, he has argued that Rudolph is 'misgendered,' that Santa Claus couldn't possibly visit all of those homes in one night, and declared that Christmas really is just another day of the week to non-Christians.  

We can't imagine the lump of coal he must have gotten in his stocking some past year to make him so bitter. 

This year, Tyson decided that he is very concerned about Santa's health, so he wanted everyone to put out some tea and crudités in place of the traditional milk and cookies.

Oh, for crying out loud. 

By the way, before trying to get Kris Kringle to drop a few pounds, Tyson might want to take a look in the mirror. Swallowing all that resentment hasn't exactly made him svelte. 

Recommended

Premier of New South Wales Says They Don't Have Free Speech Like America Because of Multiculturalism
Brett T.
Advertisement

Being a jolly old elf with a belly that shakes like a bowlful of jelly is part of Santa's charm. 

But no one ever wrote a poem about an overweight (alleged) scientist who thinks men can become women. 

Just for one year. Give it a try. 

As one online sleuth figured out, this isn't even the first time Tyson has tried to ruin Santa's enjoyment of cookies. He actually recycled this year's awful post from 2015. 

Now, that IS sad. 

Unlike the Krassensteins, we're pretty sure cringe engagement bait is NOT Tyson's job. 

But he sure acts like it is. He's also tried to ruin the fun of Star Wars (before Disney took care of that for him). 

OK, that seems a bit harsh bit you know what they say. Tough times call for tough measures. 

And it's technically not waterboarding if we use eggnog.

Advertisement

Because this is how you get ... well, you know the rest. 

Seriously. Why does it look like someone's already drank half of that cuppa? 

Get him, St. Nick! 

Please, do not give him any ideas. 

Oh, yeah. There was that, too. Along with the countless other times he's been arrogantly wrong. 

He can't. He simply can't. 

Which says SO much more about him than it does about the people he incessantly tries to scold. 

If it were anyone else who posted this, we could chalk it up to being a bad joke. But we know Tyson too well. He really does just want to spread misery on Christmas. 

Advertisement

As this writer wrote earlier today, one thing we can always be grateful for is that we are not like the left. 

And we can be especially grateful that we are not like Neil deGrasse Tyson. 

So, we will wish him a merry Christmas. 

Which will probably just make him mad and post another cringe tweet about the holiday. 

============================================

Related:

Merry Christmas to Everyone! Yes, Even the Worst of the Worst on the Left

They're Coming for Your Kids: MN's New 'Ethnic Studies' Program Is a Woke Indoctrination NIGHTMARE

Marco Drops the Gloves! State Department Sanctions European Leaders Who Censor Free Speech

Politico's Even MORE Annoying European Bureau Claims the 'Far Right' Is 'Stealing' Christmas

Best VP EVER! JD Vance Wins the Internet AGAIN With His Viral Workout Photo

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Tags:

CHRISTIANITY DEMOCRAT PARTY LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Premier of New South Wales Says They Don't Have Free Speech Like America Because of Multiculturalism
Brett T.
Scott Jennings Is Simply NOT Having a Wonderful Christmastime Because of This Beatle’s Holiday Tune
Warren Squire
Biden vs. Trump: Compare the Scene at the Southern Border Last Christmas to This Christmas
Doug P.
Get Christ Out of Christmas? Atheists Gets Their Tinsel in a Twist When Sarah Huckabee Sanders Refuses
Eric V.
Christmas Morning Merry Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Parents Beware: Beloved Ms. Rachel Now on Team with NYC's Far-Left Mayor – Time to Turn Her Off
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Premier of New South Wales Says They Don't Have Free Speech Like America Because of Multiculturalism Brett T.
Advertisement