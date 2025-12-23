Best VP EVER! JD Vance Wins the Internet AGAIN With His Viral Workout Photo



Conservatives often will say, 'We are not the same,' to underscore the vast differences between how people on the right view the world and their role in it, compared to leftists.

Advertisement

It may seem trivial among larger issues, but one of the most important differentiators between the right and the left is a sense of humor. Not having one is the reason the left can't meme. Especially a sense of self-deprecating humor. Being able to laugh at yourself shows humility, a sense of perspective and self-awareness, and simply that you have a heart and soul -- not to mention a thick skin.

As egotistical as he can be, even President Trump likes to poke fun at himself from time to time (not nearly as much as he likes to poke fun at the left, though).

But in the Trump administration, no one can match Vice President JD Vance for his self-deprecating humor. No one even comes close. Vance memes are the stuff of legend on social media. Several times this year, the Vice President has taken over X by laughing at himself, including taking home the top prize in last Halloween's best costume contest.

Welp. What can we say? He's gone and done it again.

This morning, the Vice President's official account posted several photos of Vance -- like Secretary of War Pete Hegseth -- working out with Navy SEALs at Coronado. The workout included some pretty grueling log PT.

The Vice President is doing log PT. Never blackpill. https://t.co/eosjRPssVP pic.twitter.com/gqt8muK6eB — Lee (Greater) (@shortmagsmle) December 23, 2025

Just the fact that the Vice President is training with SEALs is awesome enough all by itself.

But Vance, because he is who he is, couldn't leave it at that. He quickly posted a 'corrected' photo that had everyone on X rolling on the ground laughing.

HAAAAAA!

I absolutely adore you 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3C4XnexF8v — Laura W. (@BumpstockBarbie) December 23, 2025

Seriously. How can anyone not love this guy?

🚨 LMFAO! JD Vance just posted this



48 is hilarious 🤣 pic.twitter.com/66bIxcOTOd — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 23, 2025

As usual, Vance posting his 'fat face' meme triggered an avalanche of hilarious follow-ups, some of them quite seasonally festive.

Brother, I'll be waiting for your gift the day after tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/e05pD9vGEx — 0x_Top1🥇 (@0x_Top1) December 23, 2025

Make sure to leave out a plate of milk, cookies, and Indian food (which Vance loves).

And always remember to say 'thank you' to Santa Vance.

And Vance's workout with the SEALs wasn't just for show. The man knows how to lay some smack down.

Advertisement

LOL.

"Odysseus preparing to drive the pole through Polyphemus' eye" — VIKARE (@vikare06) December 23, 2025

HA.

There's never a bad time for a classical literary reference. Particularly with the new Odysseus movie on the way this summer.

🤣🤣🤣



You know, humor like this to a Dem is like sunlight to a vampire. You get it!



Wear 'em out, JD! — Oreo_Speedwagon (@1OreoSpeedwagon) December 23, 2025

He may win 2028 in a landslide if he keeps this up.

Also I can hear Usha saying no, you cannot order a wall size print of that. https://t.co/DhGSJHklci pic.twitter.com/pIbbtBvw2u — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) December 23, 2025

We can hear Usha saying, 'Yep, I married this idiot, and he is the father of my children,' with a huge smile on her face.

Never deleting this d**n app. https://t.co/o2czNy76pi — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) December 23, 2025

Nor are we. Not with a hilarious team like Trump and Vance doing their thing nearly every day.

Love it! Good on you, Marine! Looking forward to seeing you as our next President! https://t.co/VEvTeQpqNK — AZdesertrat (@lgoinarizona) December 23, 2025

Im at the point that this will win my vote next election https://t.co/L7Yxzljkv0 — MOASS.eth.sol, CFA, PhD (@MOASSeth) December 23, 2025

We can't blame you. It is incredibly refreshing.

Advertisement

And just because we can't get enough of them, here is one last video posted in Vance's replies this morning to tug on the heartstrings of all Gen Xers.

JD Vance in The Neverending Story

🎶😂 pic.twitter.com/WgkARpgwOn — ThatOneGuy55 (@Tesla7771) December 23, 2025

Vance would have saved the horse, though.

Thanks once again to JD Vance for giving us some hilarious entertainment right before Christmas.

Tim Walz never could have done this.

Because we are not the same.





============================================

Related:

The Left HATES America: Bill Madden (Who?) Thinks the American Flag Is Something To Be 'Undone'

Hunter Biden Does His Best Tiffany Gomas Impression By Declaring, 'That MF Laptop Is Not Real!'

Ezra Klein and the NYT Ask a VERY Stupid Question; Twitter Obliges Them With Answers

Erin Go BLECH! New Ireland President Leaves Out a Pretty Key Detail From Her Christmas Message

Kaaa-BOOM! Anna Paulina Luna OBLITERATES Uber-Creepy Scott Wiener In Heated Exchange

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump, Vice President Vance, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.