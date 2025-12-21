Kaaa-BOOM! Anna Paulina Luna OBLITERATES Uber-Creepy Scott Wiener In Heated Exchange



If we lived in a sane and just world, California State Senator Scott Wiener would be in prison and not allowed within 100 nautical miles of anyone (but especially boys) under the age of 18.

Sadly, we do not live in that perfect timeline, so Wiener, perhaps the most viscerally repugnant politician in California (and that is saying something!), is running for US Congress. And, knowing his district, he has a very strong chance of winning.

But not if Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R, FL-13) has anything to say about it. A couple of days ago, she called out Wiener for exactly who he is in a BLISTERING tweet.

Scott Weiner is a pedophile-protecting weirdo in the California State House currently pushing a bill to reclassify pedophiles as “minor attracted persons.” This guy is running to replace Nancy Pelosi. He also helped kill a bill to bring harsher penalties against soliciting minors… — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) December 20, 2025

... for sex.



What is with the freaky obsession of minors and sex? The only thing this guy should be running for is head of the looney bin. Keep your kids away from this guy.

We could add to Wiener's disgusting legislative offenses. For instance, he also championed California's SB239, which decriminalized INTENTIONALLY spreading HIV to a partner. And he supported legislation that legalized sex trafficking and protected pimps.

That's who he is.

But it is with children that Wiener is the creepiest. Just look at him:

Ugh.

For his part, Wiener attempted to clap back at Luna with a fairly pathetic list of rebuttals.

1. These claims are false.



2. You don’t care that they’re false because you’re the queen of weirdo conspiracy theories.



3. You tried to put Dementia Don on Mt. Rushmore.



So perhaps sit down. https://t.co/88U3ReNnpo — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) December 20, 2025

Of course, nothing Luna said is false. And, of course, Wiener accuses her of 'conspiracy theories.' This is the same man who wanted to let individuals sue oil companies for 'climate trauma.'

And 'Dementia Don'? Really? The party of Joe Biden only makes itself look ridiculous for hurling childish insults like this.

But it didn't take Luna long to absolutely END Wiener's attempts at deflection and projection.

All she needed were three words and one damning receipt.

Nuke DROPPED!

Not surprisingly, Wiener tucked tail and ran away from the argument at this point. Because he didn't just lose, he got demolished, and he knew it.

Scott Wiener should never be in a position of enacting policies or legislation. https://t.co/V272LJySP3 pic.twitter.com/M51oGG6pFG — ice (@icebergz99) December 21, 2025

Wiener shouldn't be in any position that doesn't involve him staring through iron bars.

Wiener is such an idiot for calling Trump "dementia Don". Our President is brilliant! https://t.co/EHYYlTDoN5 — AislinToo 🇺🇸 ✝️ (@AislinToo) December 21, 2025

You don't have to believe that Trump is brilliant to understand that this is known, in psychological circles, as 'projection.'

Scott is a liar!

Pedo Scott is now working on “sex with a minor person”!

Scott needs to be investigated! https://t.co/TbpNkVPj4X — R.Myers (@RMyers47) December 20, 2025

And have all of his hard drives seized by Kash Patel.

Though we would feel great pity for the FBI agent who would have to look at what's on them.

I’m Chris Hansen, with Dateline NBC. Why don’t you take a seat? pic.twitter.com/ByodnGLLCa — 🇺🇸 Based Americana 🇺🇸 (@basedamericana) December 21, 2025

Wiener belongs in the To Catch a Predator Hall of Shame.

Scott Wiener is a predator, and should not be near children. pic.twitter.com/hDB73j9SHw — Joey FAFO (@jkeeter82) December 20, 2025

Or the halls of Congress.

Twitchy favorite James Woods did Luna one better, though. He summed up Wiener using just ONE word.

BINGO.

On this issue? She absolutely said what needed to be said.

And she made Wiener run away and hide, so we kind of like that, too.

We kind of like it a LOT.

Wiener is running to replace the retiring stock mogul and vodka connoisseur, Nancy Pelosi.

We know San Francisco is a deplorably and reliably deep-blue district. But we can only pray that enough of them love their children enough that they won't send this groomer to Congress.

Fool's prayer though it may be.





