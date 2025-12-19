U.S. Retaliates Against ISIS in Syria With Massive Airstrikes
VIP
Buffet of Fresh News Breaking in Minnesota, Legacy Media is Reheating Leftovers From...
This Is the Way! Erika Kirk Rises Above the Hate, Trolls Joy Reid...
'PANIC MODE'! Tim Walz Says Trump's Weaponizing Federal Gov't Against MN Just Because...
Three Is a Tragic Number: WSJ Hits Bottom With ‘Throuple Trouble’ Interior Design...
Star Tribune's Previous Attempt to Debunk Trump's Claim About Scope of MN Fraud...
Vance Dance: MAGA Embraces White House ‘Soul Train’ AI Parody Video Being Shared...
Dems Rage After Woke Trans Surgeries Targeted by Trump Administration
JK Rowling TROUNCES Labour Party for Claiming to Protect Women... While Removing Their...
VIP
Rick Wilson's Violent, Pathetic, Horrible, Psycho RANT About Trump Will Make Your Skin...
Network Newscasts Did Their 'Journalism' Thing After a Lefty DA Released an Illegal...
QUIET Piggy! Julianna Olivia Claims GOP Uses AI to Hide Trump's Decline, Trips...
VIP
Shocker! Looks Like Tim Walz and 'White Dudes for Harris' Actually Made the...
Epstein Survivors HAMMER House Democrats Who Appear to be More Concerned With Getting...

Maria Shriver Gets a Lesson on 'Dignity' After Whining About the Trump-Kennedy Center

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:00 PM on December 19, 2025
Twitter


Boy, oh, boy. Does Donald Trump know how to troll leftists or WHAT? 

When he renamed the Gulf of America, they had a conniption. 

When he privately funded a project to renovate the White House, they went into apoplectic fits of rage. 

Advertisement

And this week, welp, what can we say? He's gone and done it again. 

As part of their renovation of the Washington, DC, theater that they saved from falling into decrepitude, the Trump administration has given it a wonderful new name: The Trump-Kennedy Center. 

And, whoa Nellie! It didn't take long for the hysterical hissy fits to hit Twitter like a cry-nami. Here is one of our favorites: 

Democracy died? LOL. Calm down, ma'am. 

We're laughing, but we also recognize that America has a SERIOUS mental health problem, and almost all of it resides with 'Blue No Matter Who' voters. 

Of course, there is some debate, even on the right, whether Trump can do this, but it almost doesn't matter. The website has been updated. It even crashed this afternoon because of all of the traffic to go see the new masthead. And, like the Gulf of America, 'Trump-Kennedy Center' is already entering the cultural lexicon, despite loony leftists promising they would never call it that. 

They said the same thing about Reagan Airport many years ago. But today, no one calls it anything else. 

There are too many hysterical meltdowns from the left to include them all here, but this afternoon, Maria Shriver, who is a Kennedy after all, went on Twitter to post an unhinged, whining screed. 

Recommended

U.S. Retaliates Against ISIS in Syria With Massive Airstrikes
Eric V.
Advertisement

... amplified the arts, celebrated the arts, stood up for the arts and artists. 

It is beyond comprehension that this sitting president has sought to rename this great memorial dedicated to President Kennedy. It is beyond wild that he would think adding his name in front of President Kennedy’s name is acceptable. It is not. 

Next thing perhaps he will want to rename JFK Airport, rename the Lincoln Memorial, the Trump Lincoln Memorial. The Trump Jefferson Memorial. The Trump Smithsonian. The list goes on. 

Can we not see what is happening here? C’mon, my fellow Americans! Wake up! This is not dignified. This is not funny. This is way beneath the stature of the job. It’s downright weird. It’s obsessive in a weird way. Just when you think somone can’t stoop any lower, down they go…


Did she really just say that putting a name on a theater is not 'dignified' and it's 'obsessive'? Umm, did she not read her own post? 

We also love how, whenever Trump does something, leftists cannot help but extrapolate that out into nightmare scenarios they make up in their own heads. 

Though we must admit that we do like the sound of 'Trump Smithsonian.'

Many on Twitter were happy to give Shriver an education about what is 'dignified,' particularly Board of Trustees president Ric Grenell. 

Advertisement

Where were all of the Kennedys who revere JFK when the building was in terrible shape? Why didn't they care about dignity then? 

Ahem. 

Also, not very dignified. 

Then again, the left had no problem when Doug Emhoff did that either, so maybe they're into that sort of thing. 

Pretty hilarious that she talked about dignity while posting that horrifically ugly bust of her uncle. 

Eew. 

Also, LOL. 

HA. 

Hilarious essay. The student deserved at least a B, not an F. 

But it does illustrate that there is a weird mythology of reverence around JFK that he probably doesn't deserve. The name Kennedy is not some hallowed, holy relic.

Advertisement

And Trump didn't even remove the Kennedy name, in any case. 

This is also true. 

The only Kennedy living up to JFK's ideology right now is RFK, Jr. And the rest of his family hates him for it. 

Wow. Very well said. 

Especially absentee political families who never cared about said institution. 

Still, we can't get over that horrid sculpture that Shriver posted while melting down about 'dignity.'

Oooh, now we want a gyro. 

Advertisement

HAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA. 

We can only hope that part of the renovations for the Trump-Kennedy Center (get used to it, leftists; it's not going away) include a new sculpture that is not an insult to Maria Shriver's beloved uncle. 

Maybe the new one can be Trump and JFK high-fiving each other. 

That would REALLY send the left into their biggest rage eruption yet. 

============================================

Related:

This Is the Way! Erika Kirk Rises Above the Hate, Trolls Joy Reid About Ridiculous, Baseless Rumors

Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino DROPS Evanston, Illinois, Mayor Like a Bad Habit (Watch)

OOF! The Body Language of Fani Willis's Lawyer Says EVERYTHING About Her

Absentee Eric: No-Show Swalwell Adds Another Dubious Accomplishment to His Gubernatorial Campaign

Tim Walz Hysterically Rants Against 'Assault Weapons' ... But Cannot Define What One Is

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ENTERTAINMENT MENTAL HEALTH TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

U.S. Retaliates Against ISIS in Syria With Massive Airstrikes
Eric V.
This Is the Way! Erika Kirk Rises Above the Hate, Trolls Joy Reid About Ridiculous, Baseless Rumors
Grateful Calvin
Vance Dance: MAGA Embraces White House ‘Soul Train’ AI Parody Video Being Shared by the Left
Warren Squire
'PANIC MODE'! Tim Walz Says Trump's Weaponizing Federal Gov't Against MN Just Because of MASSIVE Fraud
Doug P.
Three Is a Tragic Number: WSJ Hits Bottom With ‘Throuple Trouble’ Interior Design Article
Warren Squire
JK Rowling TROUNCES Labour Party for Claiming to Protect Women... While Removing Their Right to Privacy
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

U.S. Retaliates Against ISIS in Syria With Massive Airstrikes Eric V.
Advertisement