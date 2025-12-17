Tim Walz Hysterically Rants Against 'Assault Weapons' ... But Cannot Define What One Is

REALLY? John Harwood Defends Dems With 'Nobody Told Anyone Obamacare Would Solve Everythin...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:00 AM on December 17, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite


The shooting at Brown University is rapidly morphing from a tragedy into a scandal. University officials are hiding information from the public and scrubbing pages from the school's website about a person of interest in the incident, and the Providence Police are doing their best Keystone Kops impression. 

Whatever is happening with this investigation, something is rotten in Denmark ... or Rhode Island, in this case. 

But don't tell any of that to the Democrats. Many of them are busy doing the Norm Macdonald 'Islamophobia' meme, while also playing one of their favorite cards: never let a crisis go to waste.

This was the case yesterday with national buffoon (and Minnesota governor) Tim Walz, who went on an unhinged rant about 'assault weapons' in the wake of the Brown shooting. Walz assured us that he knows exactly what an assault weapon is, and then proceeded to NOT define one. 

Watch: 

Uhh ... Did he just say he can 'assign' an assault weapon? 

Well, we'll let that slide. He was in the middle of a massive hissy fit, after all, so he might have forgotten what words mean (or, more likely, he's just that dumb). 

But we notice that he didn't actually ... ahem ... define an assault weapon at any point in his hysterical conniption.

(Not that it would matter even if he could define one. The Second Amendment doesn't say that we the people have the right to bear only the arms that don't hurt leftists' tender, fragile feelings.)

The last time Walz attempted to participate in a civil conversation, he called himself a 'knucklehead' and got humiliated on national television by JD Vance. 

We do try to avoid that 'R' word at Twitchy, but sometimes, it's just too applicable. 

Of course, Walz doesn't -- and can't -- acknowledge that anything can be an assault weapon' if you're creative enough. 

Exactly. 

The adjective 'assault' does not apply to the object. It applies to the intent of the person holding the object. 

But Democrats never want to address that problem. Probably because the most violent, unhinged people in America are all that remains of their shrinking voter base.

Maybe Walz can arm his security detail with tampons.

Weird, right? 

It's almost as if the left doesn't actually care about the guns; they just want unlimited power over law-abiding citizens. 

Just like Stalin's secret police chief said, 'Show me the man, and I'll show you the crime,' today's Communists in America will say, 'Show me the gun, and I'll try to ban it.' 

HA.

Not only that lie, but based on Walz showing us in 2024 how he handles a shotgun, ANY weapon in his hands is a potential danger to everyone in his proximity.

Of course, there's another reason that Walz is screeching about guns. And we all know what it is. 

He didn't just 'not try to stop it'; he's neck deep IN it. 

Walz, Keith Ellison, Ilhan Omar ... pretty much every elected Democrat in Minnesota is implicated in the Somali fraud scandal. 

When Tim Walz flails, watch out for random, stray jazz hands. 

They might be 'assault weapons.'

Yep. This tracks. 

Walz himself said, in 2024, that he doesn't believe in the First Amendment and wants to punish people for free speech. 

No. 

No, he cannot. 

But that won't stop him from trying to take our guns away. 

After watching his incoherent tirade yesterday, however, we think that President Trump might have been too kind to Tim Walz by calling him that mean old 'R' word.

============================================

