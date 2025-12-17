Tim Walz Hysterically Rants Against 'Assault Weapons' ... But Cannot Define What One Is



The shooting at Brown University is rapidly morphing from a tragedy into a scandal. University officials are hiding information from the public and scrubbing pages from the school's website about a person of interest in the incident, and the Providence Police are doing their best Keystone Kops impression.

Whatever is happening with this investigation, something is rotten in Denmark ... or Rhode Island, in this case.

But don't tell any of that to the Democrats. Many of them are busy doing the Norm Macdonald 'Islamophobia' meme, while also playing one of their favorite cards: never let a crisis go to waste.

This was the case yesterday with national buffoon (and Minnesota governor) Tim Walz, who went on an unhinged rant about 'assault weapons' in the wake of the Brown shooting. Walz assured us that he knows exactly what an assault weapon is, and then proceeded to NOT define one.

Watch:

Walz goes after “assault weapons” —



"I don't want to hear how do you define assault weapon. I damn sure can assign what it is and describe what it is and tell you what it does."



After not offering an actual definition, he then laments not having the power to ban them. pic.twitter.com/mUA66ZDH0o — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 16, 2025

Uhh ... Did he just say he can 'assign' an assault weapon?

Well, we'll let that slide. He was in the middle of a massive hissy fit, after all, so he might have forgotten what words mean (or, more likely, he's just that dumb).

But we notice that he didn't actually ... ahem ... define an assault weapon at any point in his hysterical conniption.

(Not that it would matter even if he could define one. The Second Amendment doesn't say that we the people have the right to bear only the arms that don't hurt leftists' tender, fragile feelings.)

The last time Walz attempted to participate in a civil conversation, he called himself a 'knucklehead' and got humiliated on national television by JD Vance.

We do try to avoid that 'R' word at Twitchy, but sometimes, it's just too applicable.

Of course, Walz doesn't -- and can't -- acknowledge that anything can be an assault weapon' if you're creative enough.

These antique irons make great "assault weapons" pic.twitter.com/WFOrG4J92c — Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) December 16, 2025

Exactly.

The adjective 'assault' does not apply to the object. It applies to the intent of the person holding the object.

But Democrats never want to address that problem. Probably because the most violent, unhinged people in America are all that remains of their shrinking voter base.

Maybe Walz can arm his security detail with tampons.

Do you remember the attack against weapons after the two attempts on POTUS or the assassination of Charlie? I don’t. — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) December 16, 2025

Weird, right?

It's almost as if the left doesn't actually care about the guns; they just want unlimited power over law-abiding citizens.

Xim Walz is a communist, so this tracks 100% https://t.co/Kvuj4aJKIQ — Jonathan Sisk (@JonathanSisk17) December 16, 2025

Just like Stalin's secret police chief said, 'Show me the man, and I'll show you the crime,' today's Communists in America will say, 'Show me the gun, and I'll try to ban it.'

The same weapons of war that he carried in war they say. https://t.co/ZmzTdA8pQv — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 16, 2025

HA.

Not only that lie, but based on Walz showing us in 2024 how he handles a shotgun, ANY weapon in his hands is a potential danger to everyone in his proximity.

Of course, there's another reason that Walz is screeching about guns. And we all know what it is.

We can define fraud.



Why did @GovTimWalz do nothing to stop it? https://t.co/RYpqyPvQdr — OldSaltCityAce 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 👑 (@OldSaltCityAce) December 17, 2025

He didn't just 'not try to stop it'; he's neck deep IN it.

Distraction from Walz crimes. — DragonSword778 (@DragonSword778) December 16, 2025

Walz, Keith Ellison, Ilhan Omar ... pretty much every elected Democrat in Minnesota is implicated in the Somali fraud scandal.

Tampon Tim is flailing, desperately trying to distract from his involvement in the Somali fraud ring.

It will be glorious to see justice served.

And thank you for your reporting. https://t.co/0PRQyLWroC — Unapologetic Deplorable (@Squirdlok) December 17, 2025

When Tim Walz flails, watch out for random, stray jazz hands.

They might be 'assault weapons.'

Once they get rid of the Second Amendment, they can get rid of that pesky First Amendment. Then we can be just like England, because the government won't fear us. pic.twitter.com/zqyOAykWn6 — A. Dudley Buchanan (@Buchana1A) December 16, 2025

Yep. This tracks.

Walz himself said, in 2024, that he doesn't believe in the First Amendment and wants to punish people for free speech.

He can't define an assault weapon can he? https://t.co/7gvdoeY3Ja — Crusader4US (@crusader4US) December 16, 2025

No.

No, he cannot.

But that won't stop him from trying to take our guns away.

After watching his incoherent tirade yesterday, however, we think that President Trump might have been too kind to Tim Walz by calling him that mean old 'R' word.





