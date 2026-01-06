Reuters: Spain Will Not Recognize America’s Actions in Venezuela

January 6 Participant Tells Congress She Has Educated Herself and Escaped the MAGA...
Brett T. | 4:30 PM on January 06, 2026
Twitter

While half of Congress condemned President Donald Trump's capture of Nicolás Maduro on X, Never Trumpers across the country spilled out into the streets in protest of the liberation of Venezuela from a narco-terrorist dictator. As Asra Nomani pointed out, it was far from organic, unlike the Venezuelans celebrating in the streets. The anti-Trump mob was ginned up by the usual suspects, including the ANSWER Coalition, the People’s Forum, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and Code Pink, all of which put out notices of an "emergency day of action."

It wasn't just in the United States. Several countries denounced the capture of Maduro, and the European Union said that it was closely monitoring the situation. Reuters reports that Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said over the weekend that Spain would not recognize the Trump administration's action in Venezuela.

We don't need Spain to recognize the intervention … it already happened without their foreknowledge.

Reuters reports:

Spain will not recognize a U.S. intervention in Venezuela that violates international law, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday, after U.S. forces captured long-serving Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in an overnight operation.

"Spain did not recognize the Maduro regime. But neither will it recognize an intervention that violates international law and pushes the region toward a horizon of uncertainty and belligerence", Sanchez wrote on X, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would run the South American country until a "safe" transition was completed.

Thanks for your concern, but we're good.

Spain tries to have it both ways, saying it didn't recognize Maduro as the president of Venezuela, but it also doesn't recognize the violation of international law that removed him from power. That's an awfully European stance to take.


Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration's bold leadership, our enemies are being put on notice.

