BREADCRUMBS: Asra Nomani Exposes Who Organized and FUNDED Pro-Maduro Demonstrations in MUST-READ Post

Asra Nomani

Nobody believes they were organic, right?

This post from Nomani:

🧵 Who organized and funded the pro-Maduro demonstrations? I was up when the news broke that U.S. forces had possibly had a military strike on Caracas. Immediately, I knew where to look next, not for confirmation from the Pentagon, but for signals. 🔗 READ my 1st story for… pic.twitter.com/HbJUqRi4tN



... for in my new role as senior editor of investigations, to understand the whole narrative of how the street protests were organized within 12 hours, before Nicolás Maduro was even on U.S. soil: https://foxnews.com/politics/second-front-how-socialist-cell-us-mobilized-pro-maduro-foot-soldiers-within-12-hours

We did not know about her new gig at Fox News!



WATCH the video here to hear the protest organizers in their own words as they chronicle how they mobilized foot soldiers for the new "class war" they say they are fighting against "American imperialism." They admit they got an unexpected ally: Democratic Party activists in 50501, a group launched last year to organize #TeslaTakedown protests against Elon Musk and #HandsOff protests against Trump.

What I discovered:As U.S. forces captured Maduro, a parallel operation began almost instantly inside the United States:a rapid, coordinated information and street-mobilization campaign by a network of self-described socialist, Marxist, and communist organizations, most of which operate as nonprofits that DO NOT have to pay taxes.

I'll lay out how I followed the breadcrumbs in this special X Reporter's Notebook...

For three years since Oct. 7, I’d been seeing the same thing at protest after protest: Venezuelan flags showing up at anti-Israel rallies. Not randomly. Not organically.

Always alongside the same slogans, the same organizers, the same faces. That’s when I knew this wasn’t about Gaza, or Venezuela, or “peace.”

When activists protested Benjamin Netanyahu and burnt the American flag and painted an upside red triangle using the symbol Hamas uses for targets, writing HAMAS IS COMIN, I went to their bus pickup spots to follow the money. I saw protestors climbing into busses. That's when I saw their t-shirts: they were all proudly wearing red t-shirts for the Party for Socialism and Liberation @pslnational. The group had rented the busses.

Then I went to the address for the @answercoalition that had gotten the protest permit. It was in Adam's Morgan on Florida Avenue NW not far from where I had lived as a 20-something in DC.

Outside there were two flags flapping in the wind. Whose flags are they, I asked the woman who answered the door."Cuba and Venezuela."That's when I knew. This wasn't about peace or anti-war.It was about ideology.

Stoking discord was a part of that ideology as a tactic called agitation propaganda, or agitprop.

Their goal was to overthrowthe "American empire" and install some version of a Marxist, communist or socialist system. Talk about regime change.

And I learned something else: they had very close ties to Iran, Russia and China, with its leaders taking regular trips to those countries. They wanted communism or socialism in South Korea, the Philippines, Puerto Rico....America.I saw them again in Chicago, protesting the @DNC. We had cells of proud communists, socialists and Marxists in America and they were appropriating the latest cause of the day to press their cause to dismantle "American imperialism."

They were self-declared, self-professed and proud of their ideological beliefs but the media usually glossed over them to describe them generically as "demonstrators."

So when we learned that there was an air strike on Caracas, I watched the clock -- and waited for the signals.

1:35 AM — As U.S. special operations reportedly land in Venezuela, @BTNews, a socialist propaganda arm of the ANSWER Coalition, posts early video and frames the mission as an “illegal bombing of Caracas.” The narrative is set.

1:45 AM — Manolo De Los Santos @manolo_realengo of @PeoplesForumNYC echoes the “illegal bombing” line. Message discipline is established. The People's Forum had been funded by a tech tycoon named Neville Roy Singham, who lived in Shanghai and funded a global network of socialist causes.

2:29 AM — The ANSWER Coalition drops a red-siren graphic on X calling for protests in Times Square: “NO WAR ON VENEZUELA.” The shift from commentary to mobilization begins.

2:34–2:43 AM — The People’s Forum and the Party for Socialism and Liberation amplify the call. Same poster. Same language. Same timing.

3:21 AM — @VijayPrashad, director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, a research institute funded by Singham that examines issues through the lens of "national liberation Marxism," weighs in with a tweet: “Down with U.S. imperialism.” The ideological framing goes global.

6:09 AM — @CodePink condemns the U.S. as “terrorist.” The group was cofounded by Singham's wife, Jodie Evans, a fixture in anti-American protests, along with cofounder @medeabenjamin. Professional CodePink protestor @OliviaDinucci frequently yells at Trump administration officials around town. The nonprofit ecosystem is now fully engaged.

7:49 AM — The International People’s Assembly @peoplesassembly, a global umbrella group for socialist and communist organizations that partners with Singham's Tricontinental institute, circulates an “EMERGENCY DAY OF ACTION,” urging resistance to U.S. “hegemony.” The command-and-control layer activates.

This wasn’t outrage catching fire.

This was a socialist, communist, Marxist transnational network executing information warfare with military precision.

By daylight, the narrative was locked.

By midday, the protests were live.

By afternoon, politicians like @RepRashida Talib, Rep. @AOC and @NYCMayor@ZohranKMamdaniwere repeating the same lines I’d seen first pushed in the dead of night.

I’d seen the signals broadcast for years. Thorough investigators like @DataRepublican and @thestustustudio have followed the breadcrumbs on this vast network seeking to dismantle the U.S. free enterprise system in the name of "anti-imperialism," and I encourage you to follow them to see well-documented information.

Friday night, they came in strong and precise, in a parallel military operation run by comrades in the cause to destroy America as we know it.

This wasn’t just about Venezuela. It was about a global war -- an information war running parallel to a kinetic one -- and what I learned next was that it had been years in the making.