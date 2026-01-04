This YOU? X Hands DAMNING Mirror to Former 'Border Czar' Kamala for Trying to SLAM Trump on Venezuela

In a not-so-stunning display of selective amnesia and sour grapes, Kamala Harris took to X to rant about Trump's decisive action against Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, labeling it 'unlawful and unwise' while conveniently forgetting her own administration's $25 million bounty on the tyrant's head.

Advertisement

Technically, we just went in and collected the bounty.

Just sayin'.

As you read this, keep in mind that this woman spent four years being just a heartbeat away from the presidency.

Scary stuff, right?

Donald Trump’s actions in Venezuela do not make America safer, stronger, or more affordable.



That Maduro is a brutal, illegitimate dictator does not change the fact that this action was both unlawful and unwise. We’ve seen this movie before. Wars for regime change or oil that… — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 4, 2026

Post continues:

... that are sold as strength but turn into chaos, and American families pay the price. The American people do not want this, and they are tired of being lied to. This is not about drugs or democracy. It is about oil and Donald Trump’s desire to play the regional strongman. If he cared about either, he wouldn’t pardon a convicted drug trafficker or sideline Venezuela’s legitimate opposition while pursuing deals with Maduro’s cronies. The President is putting troops at risk, spending billions, destabilizing a region, and offering no legal authority, no exit plan, and no benefit at home. America needs leadership whose priorities are lowering costs for working families, enforcing the rule of law, strengthening alliances, and — most importantly — putting the American people first.

Holy Hell, this woman is a moron.

Wait, what's worse than a moron? Proglodyte? Whatever it is, she is THAT. Yeah.

Look, we knew she wasn't very bright, but this is embarrassing.

Yeah, that's her.

Will Chamberlain

The Biden-Harris administration made available a $25,000,000 reward for information that would have lead to the arrest of Nicolas Maduro.



Now you're saying capturing him was unlawful? Did you just entirely forget your administration's policy? pic.twitter.com/fbXSDzPZ68 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 4, 2026

For Kamala to forget it, she'd first have actually to know it, and we're not convinced she had a clue about much of anything during her time as vice president.

How it feels knowing Kamala Harris isn’t president pic.twitter.com/iIKJAKF4cX — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) January 4, 2026

Your administration owes President Trump $25 million, by the way. pic.twitter.com/fEtj21YDwD — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) January 4, 2026

Pay up!

You didn't write this

You didn't win the election

No one wants to hear from losers

And yeah, tell that to the Venezuelans who are celebrating this move



You people never cease to amaze me in finding the wrong position on everything https://t.co/2Vh39IXtPr — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) January 4, 2026

Vespa is right, you know.

Maybe sit this one out, former border czar. Pretty sure you have nothing constructive to add to the conversation of keeping America safe. https://t.co/lM4PIl117z — Sara Miller-Woods (@Millerita) January 4, 2026

Advertisement

In fact, sit everything out.

============================================================

Related:

BOOM: Iconic Meme Torches Zohran Mamdani's 'Warm Collectivists' Push for the COMMUNIST Ploy It REALLY Is

MASTER Class! AG Hamilton SCHOOLS WaPo Hack Playing Race Card to Defend Somali Fraud Ring in Minnesota

Call to Activism's Claim About Jack Smith Footage Proves NOBODY Grifts Better Than Our Pals on the Left

PANIC! Man Tries Enrolling His Kid at Quality 'Learing 'Center and BAHAHA, This Is TOO Damn Funny (Watch)

Mike Davis ENDS Eric Swalwell (Assist from Harmeet Dhillon) for Threatening to Charge ICE With Kidnapping

Brit Hume Shares DAMNING Post That Explains What Zohran Mamdani's 'Warmth of Collectivism' REALLY Means

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!