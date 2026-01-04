This YOU? X Hands DAMNING Mirror to Former 'Border Czar' Kamala for Trying to SLAM Trump on Venezuela

BOOM! Venezuelan Journo Straight-Up NUKES Mouth-Breathers Defending Maduro Because They Ha...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:51 AM on January 04, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

In a not-so-stunning display of selective amnesia and sour grapes, Kamala Harris took to X to rant about Trump's decisive action against Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, labeling it 'unlawful and unwise' while conveniently forgetting her own administration's $25 million bounty on the tyrant's head.

Technically, we just went in and collected the bounty.

Just sayin'.

As you read this, keep in mind that this woman spent four years being just a heartbeat away from the presidency.

Scary stuff, right?

Post continues:

... that are sold as strength but turn into chaos, and American families pay the price.

The American people do not want this, and they are tired of being lied to.

This is not about drugs or democracy. It is about oil and Donald Trump’s desire to play the regional strongman. If he cared about either, he wouldn’t pardon a convicted drug trafficker or sideline Venezuela’s legitimate opposition while pursuing deals with Maduro’s cronies.

The President is putting troops at risk, spending billions, destabilizing a region, and offering no legal authority, no exit plan, and no benefit at home.

America needs leadership whose priorities are lowering costs for working families, enforcing the rule of law, strengthening alliances, and — most importantly — putting the American people first.

Holy Hell, this woman is a moron. 

Wait, what's worse than a moron? Proglodyte? Whatever it is, she is THAT. Yeah.

Look, we knew she wasn't very bright, but this is embarrassing.

Yeah, that's her.

Will Chamberlain

For Kamala to forget it, she'd first have actually to know it, and we're not convinced she had a clue about much of anything during her time as vice president.

Pay up!

Vespa is right, you know.

In fact, sit everything out.

