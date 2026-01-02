Babylon Bee Editor Thanks Snopes for Debunking This Believable Story About Tim Walz's...
PANIC! Man Tries Enrolling His Kid at Quality 'Learing 'Center and BAHAHA, This Is TOO Damn Funny (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:45 PM on January 02, 2026
Meme

As the what should be unbelievable Minnesota daycare fraud saga continues, citizen investigators (aka indie journos) are now taking to the snowy streets themselves to expose these fraudulent operations firsthand, with one hilarious video capturing a brave soul attempting to enroll his kids at the still ironically named Quality 'Learing' Center.

You'd think with their fancy new flag informing the masses that they are indeed open, they'd be more than willing to enroll a kid or two, right?

Yeah, not so much.

Watch this:

Can't they enroll a kid on a business day? A Tuesday? Why not? What gives?

Ok, we know why they can't, and we're pretty sure we know what gives ... but still. That they don't think people will start asking these very questions as they continue down this shadier and shadier path is all too telling.

His kid's name is Abdi Abdi. HA HA HA HA HA HA

We suppose that when, as a community, you own the most powerful people in your state, you can get away with this sort of thing, until, of course, you can't. Thanks to Nick Shirley.

Most of the posts on this are making fun of the daycare center, obviously NOT being a daycare center, but this was so dumb we had to take a moment and share it:

This is why Democrats win elections, because people like this Aimee person don't understand WHY there's an issue with Quality Learing Center. Does she really think the government is using tax dollars to fund the empty bar? 

We made the same face.

Not to mention their fancy new red flag says they are NOW OPEN.

Man, this is too funny.

This is an excellent question. Either they are running a fraudulent daycare, OR they are actively discriminating against children who are not Somali. This is bad, no matter how many ways the mainstream media or our pals in the Democratic Party in Minnesota try to spin it.

Fraud or discrimination. You pick, Tim Walz.

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

