THIS! NYT Best Selling Author Takes NPR's Front Page Smearing Nick Shirley APART Story-by-Bullspit-Story

In a classic (and totally predictable) display of the mainstream media being the mainstream media, NPR has once again proven itself as the wannabe taxpayer-funded propaganda arm of the left, launching blatant hit pieces on 23-year-old YouTube journalist Nick Shirley while conveniently ignoring the massive scandal itself and opting instead for a sympathy sob story about childcare woes.

Won't someone PLEASE think of the fraudulent Somali daycares?!

Honestly, we'd only be surprised if they actually covered the fraud itself and didn't try to destroy the young man who exposed it in the first place. As Tim Walz said, uncovering fraud is an example of white supremacy, or something.

We're not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box here. If we were, they would write for us, not NPR.

Ahem.

Joshua Lisec took NPR's front page APART, reminding us all who NPR really is and what it really does.

I give you … the front page of NPR:



✅ Hit piece on Nick Shirley

✅ Empathy-whine post on daycare

❌ The actual $8B Somali fraud story



Like the Somalis, NPR has been known to suck up taxpayer dollars to make America all the worse off. This is what they do. pic.twitter.com/akwJo6ewmE — Joshua Lisec, The Ghostwriter (@JoshuaLisec) December 31, 2025

Moochers have to protect their own, ya' know.

But wait, there's MORE!

🚨Spot the Propaganda🚨



• “YouTuber”, not journalist

• “alleging”, not evidence

• “Somalis” not in story

• Total fraud $ left out

• “self-described”, “prank” diminish credibility

• “White House roundtable” to seen partisan, non-credible

• “ICE OUT” subliminal message https://t.co/GXvuuaWdrl pic.twitter.com/hZ35LhTvcf — Joshua Lisec, The Ghostwriter (@JoshuaLisec) December 31, 2025

Their goal here is not to tell the story; it is to diminish the young man who broke it so the normies won't believe it. In a sane world, you'd think the media, even the paid propaganda arm of the Democrat Party, would want all fraud exposed because it hurts ALL Americans.

But, since this is hardly a sane world, and the people at NPR view this as a Right versus Left thing INSTEAD of a criminal versus victims thing, they're digging in and working on their spin, doing what they can to protect the fraud.

Weird, right? Well, it should be weird.

Why cutting government NPR funding was a win — Himura (@aceddeca1) January 1, 2026

Looks familiar to the Minnesota state paper. This is the reason people are so divided. We are all getting different “truth”! https://t.co/DX9dVRkdUz — LetsFindOut (@LetsFindOut16) January 1, 2026

Star Tribune is also garbage.

National

Propaganda

Radio — Chef Nazty (@ChefNazty) January 1, 2026

Something like that.

Remind me why NPR still exists?



Maybe they didn't get the message: pic.twitter.com/9o0KQuetvC — Trigger Down.Brutal American. (@Trigger__Down) December 31, 2025

Someone other than MS NOW and CNN has to prop the Democrats up and protect them ...

NPRs defunding hasn’t hit deep enough. — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) January 1, 2026

Clearly.

