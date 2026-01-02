THIS! NYT Best Selling Author Takes NPR's Front Page Smearing Nick Shirley APART Story-by-Bullspit-Story

Brit Hume Shares DAMNING Post That Explains What Zohran Mamdani's 'Warmth of Collectivism'...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on January 02, 2026
Twitter

In a classic (and totally predictable) display of the mainstream media being the mainstream media, NPR has once again proven itself as the wannabe taxpayer-funded propaganda arm of the left, launching blatant hit pieces on 23-year-old YouTube journalist Nick Shirley while conveniently ignoring the massive scandal itself and opting instead for a sympathy sob story about childcare woes.

Won't someone PLEASE think of the fraudulent Somali daycares?!

Honestly, we'd only be surprised if they actually covered the fraud itself and didn't try to destroy the young man who exposed it in the first place. As Tim Walz said, uncovering fraud is an example of white supremacy, or something.

We're not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box here. If we were, they would write for us, not NPR.

Ahem.

Joshua Lisec took NPR's front page APART, reminding us all who NPR really is and what it really does.

Moochers have to protect their own, ya' know.

But wait, there's MORE!

Their goal here is not to tell the story; it is to diminish the young man who broke it so the normies won't believe it. In a sane world, you'd think the media, even the paid propaganda arm of the Democrat Party, would want all fraud exposed because it hurts ALL Americans.

But, since this is hardly a sane world, and the people at NPR view this as a Right versus Left thing INSTEAD of a criminal versus victims thing, they're digging in and working on their spin, doing what they can to protect the fraud.

Weird, right? Well, it should be weird.

Star Tribune is also garbage.

Something like that.

Someone other than MS NOW and CNN has to prop the Democrats up and protect them ...

Clearly.

============================================================

============================================================

