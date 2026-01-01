Quality 'Learing' Center Adds New 'Touches' to Prove YES, THEY ARE OPEN and...
BOOMITY! Harmeet K. Dhillon BODIES Washington AG Who Straight-Up Threatened Peeps Investigating FRAUD

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on January 01, 2026
Meme

In a fiery New Year's Eve smackdown, Harmeet Dhillon unleashed a blistering warning on X to any state official—such as Washington State's AG Bob Ferguson—who dares to bully journalists investigating massive daycare fraud rings, threatening them with federal scrutiny under 18 USC § 242 for trampling on First Amendment rights.

Advertisement

It all started with Libs of TikTok posting about Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown basically threatening independent journalists who dare to investigate any Somali daycares in the state of Washington, which is timely since we've seen some rumblings about hundreds of Somali daycares in his very blue state as well.

Check out his pathetic attempt at bullying the press:

Here's where Harmeet jumped in:

Govern yourselves accordingly.

We so adore her.

Really.

Welp, seems Brown saw her post and decided to get all big and bad with Harmeet, which, as you all know, was stupid. 

Oh, and the dig at her for working for the Trump administration? Dude, STFU. You work for and with commies in Washington state.

Bro.

Dude.

No.

This ain't it.

He's probably BOTH high and lying. Just sayin'.

Stupid stupid stupid.

With DEI it's hard to know.

Harmeet ended him:

'Happy New Year' is a nice touch.

