BOOMITY! Harmeet K. Dhillon BODIES Washington AG Who Straight-Up Threatened Peeps Investigating FRAUD

In a fiery New Year's Eve smackdown, Harmeet Dhillon unleashed a blistering warning on X to any state official—such as Washington State's AG Bob Ferguson—who dares to bully journalists investigating massive daycare fraud rings, threatening them with federal scrutiny under 18 USC § 242 for trampling on First Amendment rights.

Advertisement

It all started with Libs of TikTok posting about Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown basically threatening independent journalists who dare to investigate any Somali daycares in the state of Washington, which is timely since we've seen some rumblings about hundreds of Somali daycares in his very blue state as well.

Check out his pathetic attempt at bullying the press:

Washington State Attorney General is now accusing journalists of “harassment” for investigating fraud and fake daycares



Democrats don’t want us uncovering fraud because they’re the ones committing it and benefiting from it pic.twitter.com/3ssudjHQa5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 31, 2025

Here's where Harmeet jumped in:

ANY state official who chills or threatens to chill a journalist’s 1A rights will have some ‘splainin to do. @CivilRights takes potential violations of 18 USC § 242 seriously!



Govern yourselves accordingly! ❤️#1A https://t.co/6H50NkaqwW — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) December 31, 2025

Govern yourselves accordingly.

We so adore her.

Really.

Welp, seems Brown saw her post and decided to get all big and bad with Harmeet, which, as you all know, was stupid.

Not sure how you square your newfound concern for journalists with working for Donald Trump.



We quite obviously haven’t threatened anyone, especially not journalists. But maybe you need to have a hard conversation with your bosses. https://t.co/P10llDUbOB pic.twitter.com/XjKhYLuC0u — Attorney General Nick Brown (@AGOWA) December 31, 2025

Oh, and the dig at her for working for the Trump administration? Dude, STFU. You work for and with commies in Washington state.

Bro.

Dude.

No.

This ain't it.

Uhh, you absolutely did.



Did you get your JD out of a Cracker Jack box? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) December 31, 2025

Are you kidding me. Your residents have been recorded threatening people all the time. ICE agents and Christians in the park. You’re high brother or lying. Your state is lousy with domestic terrroists — Alicen 🇺🇸 (@Alicenmcg) January 1, 2026

He's probably BOTH high and lying. Just sayin'.

Please try to go after it with Harmeet. Please keep poking the bear. — Airborne (@abnheel) January 1, 2026

Stupid stupid stupid.

Did you write your post or did one of your staffers do it for you? — Got a two pack habit and a motel tan (@openyourmind233) January 1, 2026

With DEI it's hard to know.

Harmeet ended him:

I’m a former journalist. Deep staters like you are always threatened by a free press.



But thank you for confirming, after deflection, that journalists are free to ply their craft and expose the fraud you have failed to identify, much less punish, in your state! Happy new year! https://t.co/GWoB6r1nGy — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) December 31, 2025

'Happy New Year' is a nice touch.

Advertisement

============================================================

Related:

Julie Kelly Shares DOOZY of a Thread Detailing Jack Smith's Newly Released Transcript Lie by DAMNING Lie

TOOL BAG Aaron Rupar TROUNCED for Deliberately Cropping Charity Context From Auction to Smear Trump

Somali Daycare Claiming Important Docs Were STOLEN Shows Where Thief Entered, There's Just 1 BIG Problem

Somali LOON Goes Off on Nick Shirley Accusing Him of Going After Muslims and His Response Is PERFECT -Vid

LOL! Shut UP, Clown! MTG BRUTALLY Reminded of Her Own Checkered Past After Making NASTY Trump Comments

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!