LOL! Shut UP, Clown! MTG BRUTALLY Reminded of Her Own Checkered Past After Making NASTY Trump Comments

Marjorie Taylor Greene is catching major heat for her annoying AF comments slamming President Trump's faith -or lack thereof- and decrying the 'sexualization' of women at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Yes, that Marjorie Taylor Greene.

It's wild how quickly the Left has welcomed her into their hateful little tent; guess all one has to do is suddenly turn their backs on their own party for the Democrats to embrace them, even when it's a total nutball extremist like Greene, whom they have spent YEARS hating.

And while many conservatives have been dunking on MTG, one no-nonsense X user delivered a brutal takedown that exposed Greene's own checkered history of affairs and hypocrisy, leaving the congresswoman looking like the ultimate clown in this political circus.

Not a funny clown, FYI.

Take a look at this:

She cheated on her husband.



Slept with her trainer.



Stole a married man who cheated on his wife with her.



And now she wants to talk about loyalty and morals?



LOL. Shut up, clown! https://t.co/UaeLHepErT — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) December 29, 2025

Ouch.

So much ouch.

But a well-deserved ouch.

If she wants to play that sort of game with anyone else, she might want to avoid throwing stones from her giant glass house.

Ahem.

Bazinga — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 30, 2025

Now THERE is a word we do not hear often enough these days.

BAZINGA.

She's trash — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) December 30, 2025

Harsh but fair.

So basically she's a lying cheating Democrat then? — Steven Kerwin (@StevenKerwin) December 30, 2025

It certainly looks that way.

Maybe if she wasn't spending so much time hanging out with Code Pink lunatics we'd disagree.

Seen from that perspective, there's no point in arguing. So MTG, just SU. — Jean008 (@Jean008195174) December 30, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man.

She's milking her last few days ain't she? — Kazum Howell (@stefkule) December 29, 2025

She's still vying for that seat on The View.

And…she ran away because Trump was mad at her! Child! — Patriotic Girl (@LindaHamlett19) December 30, 2025

She can take several seats. — American Woman 🇺🇸 (@1True_American_) December 30, 2025

Every. Single. One.

Fall of Marjorie Taylor Green as Liz Cheney Part 2. What a Disgrace. This Hypocrite preaching Loyalty & Morality, quits from Congress 2 days after securing pension, leaving her constituents without any representative pic.twitter.com/gnQ5MaPSPO — Nnew (@JDN82796157) December 30, 2025

Ok, so that was cruel.

No way … I had no idea. I never liked her from the beginning I just had a feeling about her , I guess I was right. — Mirna Mass 🇺🇸 (@mirna_mass) December 30, 2025

This editor was never really a fan. Just sayin'.

============================================================

