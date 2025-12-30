LOL! Shut UP, Clown! MTG BRUTALLY Reminded of Her Own Checkered Past After Making NASTY Trump Comments

Somali LOON Goes Off on Nick Shirley Accusing Him of Going After Muslims...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:50 PM on December 30, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Marjorie Taylor Greene is catching major heat for her annoying AF comments slamming President Trump's faith -or lack thereof- and decrying the 'sexualization' of women at his Mar-a-Lago resort. 

Yes, that Marjorie Taylor Greene.

It's wild how quickly the Left has welcomed her into their hateful little tent; guess all one has to do is suddenly turn their backs on their own party for the Democrats to embrace them, even when it's a total nutball extremist like Greene, whom they have spent YEARS hating.

And while many conservatives have been dunking on MTG, one no-nonsense X user delivered a brutal takedown that exposed Greene's own checkered history of affairs and hypocrisy, leaving the congresswoman looking like the ultimate clown in this political circus.

Not a funny clown, FYI.

Take a look at this:

Ouch.

So much ouch.

But a well-deserved ouch.

If she wants to play that sort of game with anyone else, she might want to avoid throwing stones from her giant glass house.

Ahem.

Now THERE is a word we do not hear often enough these days. 

BAZINGA.

Harsh but fair.

It certainly looks that way.

Maybe if she wasn't spending so much time hanging out with Code Pink lunatics we'd disagree.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man.

She's still vying for that seat on The View.

Every. Single. One.

Ok, so that was cruel.

This editor was never really a fan. Just sayin'.

