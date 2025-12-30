LOL! You Got BODIED, Son! Harmeet K. Dhillon ENDS Adam Kinzinger After He Tries Picking a Fight With HER

Harmeek K. Dhillon threw down the gauntlet in more ways than one to influencers who may not fully understand how the DOJ works. And while some people may have pushed back a bit (this editor included, because it's not a grift to want answers), at the end of the X day, her point is valid.

“Conservative” influencers, if you think you are “keeping the pressure on” or “winning” by spreading bullshit attacks on @realDonaldTrump’s hand-picked cabinet, you are NOT. You are earning money to spread misinformation. You are hoes. Learn an honest profession! — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) December 29, 2025

Fascinating how Barbara Comstock showed up when Dhillon said hoes need to learn an honest profession.

Ahem.

The ridiculously unserious people that Trump has at the Justice Dept like @HarmeetKDhillon now spend their time online attacking other MAGA - calling them “hoes” when they aren’t sharing their knitting tips….and you still don’t have all of the Epstein files. The cover up… https://t.co/OaFtvOvZGL — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) December 29, 2025

Post continues:

The cover up continues.

'Cover-up,' she means. C'mon, if you're going to talk trash on X, at least try to avoid simple grammar mistakes.

Dhillon fired back:

Oh no, Barbara Comstock, failed politician, doesn’t like me. Where will I go, what shall I do? https://t.co/f0fVFTdmPQ — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) December 29, 2025

Fair point. Comstock was supposedly a Republican until Trump broke her and she started losing elections. She's now helping Abigail Spanberger destroy Virginia so ... yay.

Then, for some stupid reason, Adam Kinzinger jumped into the fray:

It will be interesting when Trump is out and all of you wear a scarlet letter and nobody will hire you, except Foxnews i guess, because you worked for him.



That will be rough. Enjoy the next few years. — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) December 30, 2025

He's such a dipwad.

A nasty, sad, lonely, failure of a tool.

Dhillon was more than happy to end him:

Bro, I’ve been a CEO of two entities I founded for decades. Take your slava mentality elsewhere. I’m not seeking employment. I am a job CREATOR. https://t.co/KpomhwJTie — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) December 30, 2025

Did we mention Adam is an insufferable twit? Yeah, he is.

The rest of X jumped in to drag the failed Republican from Illinois who couldn't:

*snickers*

Draaaag his ass, Harmeet! — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) December 30, 2025

Oh, she did.

These idiots are busy exposing themselves in an effort to "get" Trump — The Yossi Schmidt Show (@YossiShow) December 30, 2025

We shall all RUE THE DAY!

Heh.

============================================================

