WTAF?! POLITICO'S Josh Gerstein Under FIRE for Implying Somalis Could Shoot Amateurs Inves...
VIP
FBI Releases New Covenant School Killer's Reason for Killing Six Christians and DUH
OOPS! MN State Official Claims Quality 'Learing' Center Closed Down Last Week, There's...
QUIET Piggy! Jessica Tarlov Posts Dumbest Take YET In Paranoid Rant About Nick...
Tim Walz's Horrible, Terrible, No GOOD, Week Gets Worse When DAMNING 2018 Somali-Fraud...
More Minnesota Malfeasance: Amy Klobuchar Faces Federal Lawsuit Over 'Smurfing' Campaign F...
YouTuber's CREEPY Post About Filming 'Conservative Daycare Centers' to Dunk on Nick Shirle...
Scott Jennings: Americans Need to See Someone in Power Imprisoned for Massive Blue...
Fraud Flashback: Tim Walz Said Refugees Were the Economic and Cultural Future of...
LA Mayor Karen Bass Says She’s ‘Sad’ Hispanic American Border Patrol Agents Are...
Five Years Later, Pelosi Says Speech Rip Was Impulse – Sure, Jan... Er,...
WaPo Gives Sob Story of Boy Who Won the Girls’ 400 Meter Twice
VIP
'Somali-Americans Are Human' Reminder Backfires Big Time As X Points Out Nazis and...
Covenant School Shooter's Mom Says She Bought Guns With Her Federal Student Aid...

LOL! You Got BODIED, Son! Harmeet K. Dhillon ENDS Adam Kinzinger After He Tries Picking a Fight With HER

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on December 30, 2025
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

Harmeek K. Dhillon threw down the gauntlet in more ways than one to influencers who may not fully understand how the DOJ works. And while some people may have pushed back a bit (this editor included, because it's not a grift to want answers), at the end of the X day, her point is valid.

Advertisement

Fascinating how Barbara Comstock showed up when Dhillon said hoes need to learn an honest profession.

Ahem.

Post continues:

The cover up continues.

'Cover-up,' she means. C'mon, if you're going to talk trash on X, at least try to avoid simple grammar mistakes.

Dhillon fired back:

Fair point. Comstock was supposedly a Republican until Trump broke her and she started losing elections. She's now helping Abigail Spanberger destroy Virginia so ... yay.

Recommended

WTAF?! POLITICO'S Josh Gerstein Under FIRE for Implying Somalis Could Shoot Amateurs Investigating Fraud
Sam J.
Advertisement

Then, for some stupid reason, Adam Kinzinger jumped into the fray:

He's such a dipwad.

A nasty, sad, lonely, failure of a tool.

Dhillon was more than happy to end him:

Did we mention Adam is an insufferable twit? Yeah, he is.

The rest of X jumped in to drag the failed Republican from Illinois who couldn't:

*snickers*

Oh, she did.

We shall all RUE THE DAY! 

Advertisement

Heh.

============================================================

Related:

OOPS! MN State Official Claims Quality 'Learing' Center Closed Down Last Week, There's Just 1 BIG Problem

QUIET Piggy! Jessica Tarlov Posts Dumbest Take YET In Paranoid Rant About Nick Shirley and Somali Fraud

Tim Walz's Horrible, Terrible, No GOOD, Week Gets Worse When DAMNING 2018 Somali-Fraud Video Goes Viral

YouTuber's CREEPY Post About Filming 'Conservative Daycare Centers' to Dunk on Nick Shirley Goes SO Wrong

Un-EFFING-Believable: Drew Holden's LENGTHY Thread of Media Actively HIDING MN Somali Fraud a MUST-Read

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WTAF?! POLITICO'S Josh Gerstein Under FIRE for Implying Somalis Could Shoot Amateurs Investigating Fraud
Sam J.
OOPS! MN State Official Claims Quality 'Learing' Center Closed Down Last Week, There's Just 1 BIG Problem
Sam J.
QUIET Piggy! Jessica Tarlov Posts Dumbest Take YET In Paranoid Rant About Nick Shirley and Somali Fraud
Sam J.
More Minnesota Malfeasance: Amy Klobuchar Faces Federal Lawsuit Over 'Smurfing' Campaign Financing Fraud
Grateful Calvin
YouTuber's CREEPY Post About Filming 'Conservative Daycare Centers' to Dunk on Nick Shirley Goes SO Wrong
Sam J.
Tim Walz's Horrible, Terrible, No GOOD, Week Gets Worse When DAMNING 2018 Somali-Fraud Video Goes Viral
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WTAF?! POLITICO'S Josh Gerstein Under FIRE for Implying Somalis Could Shoot Amateurs Investigating Fraud Sam J.
Advertisement