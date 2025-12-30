More Minnesota Malfeasance: Amy Klobuchar Faces Federal Lawsuit Over 'Smurfing' Campaign F...
Tim Walz's Horrible, Terrible, No GOOD, Week Gets Worse When DAMNING 2018 Somali-Fraud Video Goes Viral

Sam J.
December 30, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Somali daycare centers wouldn't be able to scam the system on their own. They would need a state government that is willing to look the other way (or receive phone calls in their office for some reason - looking at you, Tim Walz), AND they would need parents who are willing to use their children as props to make the con work. Luckily for the fraudsters, a kickback in the hundreds per fake kid goes a long way ...

That this video is nearly a decade old, that they knew this was going on and continued to pour billions of dollars into this effort, is the most damning part of this situation.

Watch:

Post continues:

... full day of childcare-- and give the parents kickback payments for being in on the fraud.

Somali fraudsters have been stealing from taxpayers for years and it's clear that the entire Somali community is in on it.

Quite the racket for the Somali community. Add in a few leaders who are willing to pretend that everything is fantastic and that this community of fraudsters is making the state a better place, and you're golden. Unless, of course, an independent journalist decides to show up with a camera and starts asking inconvenient questions.

An independent journo, Walz, called a racist white nationalist for uncovering the fraud.

Honestly, Walz should, at the very least, resign at this point. Jail should also be an option for everyone involved.

Nearly a decade. Yup.

One guess.

