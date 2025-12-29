Bro, YOU'RE WHITE: Tim Walz's Response to Nick Shirley's Videos Tells Us He KNOWS He's COOKED (Watch)

How can you tell when a Democrat is feeling the heat? They start calling people names like white nationalists, domestic terrorists, or ... wait for it ... RACISTS.

Or in Tim Walz's case, white supremacist RACIST because Walz knows he's in DEEP and in a common-sense world, there would be consequences for a governor whose office line is connected to a bizarrely empty and questionable child care center.

That Walz is angrier at Nick Shirley for exposing the fraud than he is at the people actually ROBBING Americans blind says a lot.

Watch this:

UH OH — Tim Walz is SCARED!



He's already labeling journalist Nick Shirley a "White Supremacist Racist" for exposing over $100 million dollars worth of fraud in Minnesota.



🤣



BYE BYE, TIMMY!pic.twitter.com/VzyvJv5mvE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 29, 2025

All we can keep thinking about is how this guy was ALMOST our vice president. You'd think someone on the Democratic side of things would have seen the red flags and thought, MAYBE this guy shouldn't be a heartbeat away from being the leader of the free world, even for them.

Kind of wild how so many “white supremacists” are independent journalists, researchers, multiethnic, and keep finding Dem malfeasances…. — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) December 29, 2025

Only the big meanies going after innocent, tolerant Democrats.

I hope Nick sues Walz for defamation. — Santa's Tavern (S0) (@SantasTavern) December 29, 2025

Wouldn't that be fun?

AND DON'T CALL ME SHIRLEY pic.twitter.com/SYMELAEic3 — Coach Cam (@coachcamx) December 29, 2025

We've been waiting for that.

