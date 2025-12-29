Forbes ‘Journo’ Settles on ‘Republicans Seize’ for Fake Story of ‘Attacks’ on Minnesota...
Bro, YOU'RE WHITE: Tim Walz's Response to Nick Shirley's Videos Tells Us He KNOWS He's COOKED (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:40 PM on December 29, 2025
AP Photo/Al Goldis

How can you tell when a Democrat is feeling the heat? They start calling people names like white nationalists, domestic terrorists, or ... wait for it ... RACISTS.

Or in Tim Walz's case, white supremacist RACIST because Walz knows he's in DEEP and in a common-sense world, there would be consequences for a governor whose office line is connected to a bizarrely empty and questionable child care center.

That Walz is angrier at Nick Shirley for exposing the fraud than he is at the people actually ROBBING Americans blind says a lot.

Watch this:

All we can keep thinking about is how this guy was ALMOST our vice president. You'd think someone on the Democratic side of things would have seen the red flags and thought, MAYBE this guy shouldn't be a heartbeat away from being the leader of the free world, even for them.

Only the big meanies going after innocent, tolerant Democrats.

Wouldn't that be fun?

We've been waiting for that.

Related:

Ro Khanna Was Against Capital Gains Taxes Before He Was for Them, and Saying He Can't WAIT to Tax His Wife

Un-EFFING-Believable: Drew Holden's LENGTHY Thread of Media Actively HIDING MN Somali Fraud a MUST-Read

66,000% Increase! Eye-Opening Post Gives Glimpse Into Ilhan Omar's 'Questionable' Finances and HOOBOY

Tim Walz LITERALLY Gave the Entire Minnesota Child Care Fraud Bit Up During the 2024 VP Debate (Watch)

WTF Is THIS?! CCAP Funded ($1.26 MILLION!!!) MN Child Care's Phone Number Goes to This DAMNING Office

