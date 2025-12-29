WTF Is THIS?! CCAP Funded ($1.26 MILLION!!!) MN Child Care's Phone Number Goes to This DAMNING Office

Tim Walz's List of What His State Leads the Nation in Gets the...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:00 AM on December 29, 2025
AP Photo/Morry Gash

Tim Walz appears to be in a world of hurt and trouble; we say 'appears to be' because the man is a Democrat, and we have yet to see any Democrat truly suffer any real consequences for their wrongdoing. And of course, people are innocent until proven guilty blah blah blah ...

That being said, while the information we've seen from Nick Shirley on the fraud taking place in Minnesota has been shocking, this nugget about Sweet Angel Child Care is something else entirely, as it appears (there's that word, again!) to have a direct connection to Walz himself.

Don't take our word for it:

Umm ... why would any child care center's phone number go to the governor's office? While we are certainly not experts on any of this, it sure looks like a buttload of corruption to us.

Follow.

The.

Money.

And their number goes directly to Walz's office?

What gives?

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
This is wild.

And by wild, we mean corrupt, dirty, sleazy, evil, vile, AND repugnant. Ahem.

People are literally calling the number to check whether it goes to Walz's office.

It does.

How will Walz explain this one?

WHOA!

Whoda thunk it?!

Mainstream media? Covering an actual story that could hurt not only one Democrat but the Democratic Party and the state government of Minnesota itself? Never. Besides, they're far too busy crying that Trump's name is on the Kennedy Center.

