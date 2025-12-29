WTF Is THIS?! CCAP Funded ($1.26 MILLION!!!) MN Child Care's Phone Number Goes to This DAMNING Office

Tim Walz appears to be in a world of hurt and trouble; we say 'appears to be' because the man is a Democrat, and we have yet to see any Democrat truly suffer any real consequences for their wrongdoing. And of course, people are innocent until proven guilty blah blah blah ...

Advertisement

That being said, while the information we've seen from Nick Shirley on the fraud taking place in Minnesota has been shocking, this nugget about Sweet Angel Child Care is something else entirely, as it appears (there's that word, again!) to have a direct connection to Walz himself.

Don't take our word for it:

MUST WATCH:

Sweet Angel Child Care which receives $1.26M in CCAP funding, their phone numbe goes DIRECTLY to the office of Tim Walz.



Prosecute Tim Walz and the fraudsters

pic.twitter.com/O57Lz8e0uq — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 29, 2025

Umm ... why would any child care center's phone number go to the governor's office? While we are certainly not experts on any of this, it sure looks like a buttload of corruption to us.

Wow. If a daycare pulling $1.26M in taxpayer funds routes calls straight to the governor’s office, that’s not coincidence, that’s a red flag the size of Minnesota.

Follow the money. Follow the connections. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@realMAG1775) December 29, 2025

Follow.

The.

Money.

Looks like a lovely place to send your kids! pic.twitter.com/admPk3BYmh — Concerned Citizen (@Concern56907901) December 29, 2025

And their number goes directly to Walz's office?

What gives?

100% verified.

Worst case scenario it shows the government is knowlingly involved and BEST case scenario it shows how little verification was done by the state during the application process to approve this "daycare" for over a million dollars of tax payer money.



Either way it… https://t.co/xerEuzKRDl pic.twitter.com/7k201pOAed — Squeezist Burry Christ (@squeezistChrist) December 29, 2025

Fraudulent child care in Minneapolis has a listed phone number that's answered by the office of Tim Walz. https://t.co/GKJxKCVN6I — TugboatPhil - American Nogger (@TugboatPhil) December 29, 2025

Just confirmed this… the Minneapolis, MN day care “Sweet Angel Child Care” phone number listed in Google for it : +1 (651) 201-3400… goes DIRECTLY to Gov @Tim_Walz’s office https://t.co/JkADSbnxfp — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) December 29, 2025

This is wild.

And by wild, we mean corrupt, dirty, sleazy, evil, vile, AND repugnant. Ahem.

People are literally calling the number to check whether it goes to Walz's office.

It does.

How will Walz explain this one?

Can’t get anyone on the phone for a real childcare center, but call Sweet Angel LLC and boom … straight to Tim Walz’s office.



What a wild coincidence! https://t.co/ewAhPgrkus — VibenBeach (@VibenBeach) December 29, 2025

WHOA!

Whoda thunk it?!

Dear @CBSNews @ABC @NBCNews



If you continue do journalism that is nothing more than PR for Democrats, then Nick Shirley is the future of journalism.



This one story has had more national impact than any @60Minutes episode in years. Ask yourselves why. https://t.co/TOFkj0tnpp — Political Sock (@politicalsock) December 29, 2025

Mainstream media? Covering an actual story that could hurt not only one Democrat but the Democratic Party and the state government of Minnesota itself? Never. Besides, they're far too busy crying that Trump's name is on the Kennedy Center.

Advertisement

============================================================

Related:

'Holy CRAP, Dude': Ro Khanna's HUMILIATING Admission in Back and Forth Over CA's Wealth Tax Is a DOOZY

WOW: Palisades Fire Chief Calls Out Superiors in DAMNING Email for Modifying Report to Downplay Mistakes

A Twitter INSTANT Classic! Nikole Hannah-Jones Tries Deleting PULITZER-PRIZE Level Self-Own But We Got It

Jake Tapper Scolding Peeps for Driving By Tim Walz's House and Yelling the R-Word BACKFIRES Gloriously

JAIL This Guy: Old Tim Walz Post About State-Funded Childcare Going VIRAL for All the Fraudulent Reasons

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!