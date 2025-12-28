WOW: Palisades Fire Chief Calls Out Superiors in DAMNING Email for Modifying Report to Downplay Mistakes

In a bombshell revelation that illustrates the chronic lack of accountability in Democrat-run cities like Los Angeles, the lead author of the LA Fire Department's after-action report on the catastrophic Palisades Fire has outright refused to endorse the final version.

Advertisement

Chief Ken Cook blasted the report as 'highly unprofessional' after substantial alterations and deletions were made to soften criticism of the department's failures, including ignored wind warnings and inadequate pre-deployment of resources.

Sounds like a cover-up to this editor.

Just sayin'.

Wow



The main author of the Palisades fire report for the LA Fire Department sent an email to his superiors refusing to endorse the publicly released version and calling it “unprofessional” after they intentionally & substantially modified it to downplay culpability and mistakes. pic.twitter.com/XvDRY4mDQB — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 28, 2025

... they intentionally and substantially modified it to downplay culpability and mistakes.

Now, why oh why would leaders in a Democrat-run city like LA want to do such a thing? Hrm.

Full article from the LAT. It also appears the city tried to hide the email during several records requests until they were specifically asked about it. https://t.co/Yc9Log0C2n pic.twitter.com/dxVLSFM3E4 — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 28, 2025

The city tried to hide the email.

This just gets worse and worse - and we're not even a little bit surprised.

From the LA Times:

The author of the Los Angeles Fire Department’s after-action report on the Palisades fire declined to endorse it because of substantial deletions that altered his findings, calling the edited version “highly unprofessional and inconsistent with our established standards.” Battalion Chief Kenneth Cook emailed then-interim Fire Chief Ronnie Villanueva and other LAFD officials with the subject line “Palisades AARR Non-Endorsement,” about an hour after the highly anticipated report was made public Oct. 8. “Having reviewed the revised version submitted by your office, I must respectfully decline to endorse it in its current form,” Cook wrote in the email obtained by The Times. “The document has undergone substantial modifications and contains significant deletions of information that, in some instances, alter the conclusions originally presented.”

All we have to say about this is HOO BOY.

“The lawyers said we’ll get sued if we tell the truth” — SoothingDave (@SoothingDave) December 28, 2025

Pretty much.

The steady accumulation of moments like this is driving a massive erosion of trust in our institutions. — Nick Connors (@NicholasConnors) December 28, 2025

Americans have less and less trust in their local governments ... and sadly, for good reason.

Basically, everything is rigged at this point to control the narrative and keep the American people in the dark. — Jesse (@JesseO007) December 28, 2025

And to keep them from suing.

They always circle the wagons before the truth leaks out. — Scarlett (@Scarlettsecho) December 28, 2025

How many homes have been rebuilt? Asking for a friend.

============================================================

Related:

A Twitter INSTANT Classic! Nikole Hannah-Jones Tries Deleting PULITZER-PRIZE Level Self-Own But We Got It

Jake Tapper Scolding Peeps for Driving By Tim Walz's House and Yelling the R-Word BACKFIRES Gloriously

JAIL This Guy: Old Tim Walz Post About State-Funded Childcare Going VIRAL for All the Fraudulent Reasons

Lefties Sink to Sick, New Low Sexualizing Eight-Year-Old on Christmas to Attack Trump

He No Grammar GOOD: Hakeem Jeffries' Attempt at Shaming Repubs Who 'COULD' Care Less Backfires GLORIOUSLY

Advertisement

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!