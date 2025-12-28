VIP
Wokies, When the People the Fake Holiday Was Created for Call it FAKE...
Eric Adams Calls for Snowbound Baby-Making Boom Boom
A Twitter INSTANT Classic! Nikole Hannah-Jones Tries Deleting PULITZER-PRIZE Level Self-Ow...
Jake Tapper Scolding Peeps for Driving By Tim Walz's House and Yelling the...
JAIL This Guy: Old Tim Walz Post About State-Funded Childcare Going VIRAL for...
Swivel Defense: Scott Jennings Halts Tezlyn Figaro’s Dizzying Spin on Democrat Redistricti...
Rep. Sarah McBride’s Kwanzaa Greeting Tees Up a Pile-On
VIP
Wajahat Ali Reminds JD Vance That a White Man From a Christian Family...
Ilhan Omar’s Husband’s Firm Scrubbing Names From Website as Her Worth Grows to...
Keir Starmer Is Delighted That Man Who Wants the Genocide of White People...
VIP
Dead Week Dreams: Health Goals, Less Noise, More Beach – What X is...
WaPo Triggered by ‘Overtly Sectarian’ Christmas Messages From Trump Administration Officia...
Paws and Reflect, Tim: Governor Tweets Cat Pic Instead of Addressing Minnesota's Multi-Bil...
Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia Now Posting Cringe Lip-Sync TikTok Videos

WOW: Palisades Fire Chief Calls Out Superiors in DAMNING Email for Modifying Report to Downplay Mistakes

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on December 28, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

In a bombshell revelation that illustrates the chronic lack of accountability in Democrat-run cities like Los Angeles, the lead author of the LA Fire Department's after-action report on the catastrophic Palisades Fire has outright refused to endorse the final version. 

Advertisement

Chief Ken Cook blasted the report as 'highly unprofessional' after substantial alterations and deletions were made to soften criticism of the department's failures, including ignored wind warnings and inadequate pre-deployment of resources. 

Sounds like a cover-up to this editor.

Just sayin'.

... they intentionally and substantially modified it to downplay culpability and mistakes.

Now, why oh why would leaders in a Democrat-run city like LA want to do such a thing? Hrm.

The city tried to hide the email.

This just gets worse and worse - and we're not even a little bit surprised.

From the LA Times:

The author of the Los Angeles Fire Department’s after-action report on the Palisades fire declined to endorse it because of substantial deletions that altered his findings, calling the edited version “highly unprofessional and inconsistent with our established standards.” 

Battalion Chief Kenneth Cook emailed then-interim Fire Chief Ronnie Villanueva and other LAFD officials with the subject line “Palisades AARR Non-Endorsement,” about an hour after the highly anticipated report was made public Oct. 8. 

“Having reviewed the revised version submitted by your office, I must respectfully decline to endorse it in its current form,” Cook wrote in the email obtained by The Times. “The document has undergone substantial modifications and contains significant deletions of information that, in some instances, alter the conclusions originally presented.”

Recommended

Jake Tapper Scolding Peeps for Driving By Tim Walz's House and Yelling the R-Word BACKFIRES Gloriously
Sam J.
Advertisement

All we have to say about this is HOO BOY.

Pretty much.

Americans have less and less trust in their local governments ... and sadly, for good reason.

And to keep them from suing. 

How many homes have been rebuilt? Asking for a friend.

============================================================

Related:

A Twitter INSTANT Classic! Nikole Hannah-Jones Tries Deleting PULITZER-PRIZE Level Self-Own But We Got It

Jake Tapper Scolding Peeps for Driving By Tim Walz's House and Yelling the R-Word BACKFIRES Gloriously

JAIL This Guy: Old Tim Walz Post About State-Funded Childcare Going VIRAL for All the Fraudulent Reasons

Lefties Sink to Sick, New Low Sexualizing Eight-Year-Old on Christmas to Attack Trump

He No Grammar GOOD: Hakeem Jeffries' Attempt at Shaming Repubs Who 'COULD' Care Less Backfires GLORIOUSLY

Advertisement

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM FIREARMS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN LOS ANGELES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jake Tapper Scolding Peeps for Driving By Tim Walz's House and Yelling the R-Word BACKFIRES Gloriously
Sam J.
A Twitter INSTANT Classic! Nikole Hannah-Jones Tries Deleting PULITZER-PRIZE Level Self-Own But We Got It
Sam J.
JAIL This Guy: Old Tim Walz Post About State-Funded Childcare Going VIRAL for All the Fraudulent Reasons
Sam J.
Swivel Defense: Scott Jennings Halts Tezlyn Figaro’s Dizzying Spin on Democrat Redistricting Efforts
Warren Squire
Eric Adams Calls for Snowbound Baby-Making Boom Boom
FuzzyChimp
'They Knew': Here's Who Was Overseeing Daycare Centers in Minnesota
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jake Tapper Scolding Peeps for Driving By Tim Walz's House and Yelling the R-Word BACKFIRES Gloriously Sam J.
Advertisement