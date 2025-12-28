A Twitter INSTANT Classic! Nikole Hannah-Jones Tries Deleting PULITZER-PRIZE Level Self-Own But We Got It

Nikole Hannah-Jones vowed to leave X last year ... and like every other whiny lefty who made a big deal about leaving the platform to show Elon Musk who's boss or whatever, she is back to posting on the EVIL platform.

And doing her part to make a fool of herself in the process.

We suppose we should thank her, it's been a while since we last got to point and laugh at her here on Twitchy.

At first, we just saw this post with a screenshot of her post with some misspellings:

Incorrect spelling of “lesser,” incorrect spelling of “undeserved,” incorrect usage of “refute.” pic.twitter.com/x0C1HUX1wi — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) December 27, 2025

Ok, so, she deleted it. Funny but probably not Twitchy-worthy.

But then we saw what happened before she deleted it, and that was, of course, Twitchy-worthy.

And here we are.

respect for not deleting this, tbh — Donald L Wray (@donaldlwray) December 27, 2025

Not deleting what, you ask?

Why would I delete something that I stand behind. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) December 27, 2025

Hey, she even asked why she would delete something she stands behind.

And then ... she deleted it.

A Twitter instant classic pic.twitter.com/49wqJ5HeJo — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 28, 2025

Heh.

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahttps://t.co/UNLZJ7FBKa — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) December 28, 2025

Now, we know, people make mistakes. Heck, we make them, but to make the mistakes and then fail to realize why someone would give you props for not deleting it only to delete ... that's what we call a self-own. And for someone like Hannah-Jones, who is a Pulitzer Prize winner, yeah. This is pretty damn funny.

She’s such a phenomenal hack, it’s hilarious. — Brian Sack (@brian_sack) December 28, 2025

Not just a hack, or even an above-average hack, but a phenomenal hack. So very true.

Gotta admit she ain’t afraid to get down in the trenches and slug it out with the common folk (and be repeatedly proven wrong) — eric ゑリｯ久 (@shinobu_books) December 28, 2025

We salute her. *snort*

Narrator: “Yet it was deleted”. — Big Electric Biz (@BigElectricBiz) December 28, 2025

Guess that means she stopped standing behind it.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

This my be my favorite twitter moment of all time. No one deserves to be exposed as an intellectual fraud more than NHJ did. Karma is real. https://t.co/rvZILeX59h — JustSomeNp (@justsome_np) December 28, 2025

It is pretty exceptional.

Gold plate it and put it in a display case. https://t.co/PcbwfeqzPG — David Perron (@DavidPe51482177) December 28, 2025

Heck, give her another Pulitzer. This is about what it's turned into at this point anyway.

It's like a microcosm of Nikole Hannah Jones's entire career. https://t.co/DQilfKunD7 — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) December 28, 2025

Bravo AND huzzah, all wrapped up in one.

