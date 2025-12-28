A Twitter INSTANT Classic! Nikole Hannah-Jones Tries Deleting PULITZER-PRIZE Level Self-Own But We Got It

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:42 AM on December 28, 2025
ImgFlip

Nikole Hannah-Jones vowed to leave X last year ... and like every other whiny lefty who made a big deal about leaving the platform to show Elon Musk who's boss or whatever, she is back to posting on the EVIL platform.

And doing her part to make a fool of herself in the process.

We suppose we should thank her, it's been a while since we last got to point and laugh at her here on Twitchy.

At first, we just saw this post with a screenshot of her post with some misspellings:

Ok, so, she deleted it. Funny but probably not Twitchy-worthy.

But then we saw what happened before she deleted it, and that was, of course, Twitchy-worthy.

And here we are.

Not deleting what, you ask?

Hey, she even asked why she would delete something she stands behind.

And then ... she deleted it.

Heh.

Now, we know, people make mistakes. Heck, we make them, but to make the mistakes and then fail to realize why someone would give you props for not deleting it only to delete ... that's what we call a self-own. And for someone like Hannah-Jones, who is a Pulitzer Prize winner, yeah. This is pretty damn funny.

Not just a hack, or even an above-average hack, but a phenomenal hack. So very true.

We salute her. *snort*

Guess that means she stopped standing behind it. 

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

It is pretty exceptional.

Heck, give her another Pulitzer. This is about what it's turned into at this point anyway.

Bravo AND huzzah, all wrapped up in one.

