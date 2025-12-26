HA! Scott Jennings Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to Explain What ILLEGAL Means...
Merry Christmas to All Including the Dead Terrorists: U.S. Airstrikes Target ISIS in...
Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
VIP
ProPublica: Expectant Mother Forced to Eat Clay and Charcoal Due to US Aid...
City of Minneapolis Says Plans for George Floyd Square Are Moving Forward
John Pavlovitz: Christians Who ‘Weaponize’ Christmas Are an Insult to Jesus
ABC News: Glaciers Could Disappear in Coming Decades, According to 'New Research'
It Wouldn't Be Christmas Without Perpetual Grinch Neil deGrasse Tyson Trying to Steal...
Premier of New South Wales Says They Don't Have Free Speech Like America...
Biden vs. Trump: Compare the Scene at the Southern Border Last Christmas to...
Scott Jennings Is Simply NOT Having a Wonderful Christmastime Because of This Beatle’s...
VIP
Merry Christmas to Everyone! Yes, Even the Worst of the Worst on the...
Parents Beware: Beloved Ms. Rachel Now on Team with NYC's Far-Left Mayor –...
Get Christ Out of Christmas? Atheists Gets Their Tinsel in a Twist When...

The American Have It COMING? Ann Coulter NUKES the NYT for Shameful Headline About Nursing Home Explosion

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:31 AM on December 26, 2025
Twitchy

It's been a while since this editor has written about Ann Coulter, but when this post crossed our timeline today it absolutely got our attention. Seems there was a gas explosion in a poorly-run nursing home that killed two people, a nurse and a patient.

Advertisement

Of course, the New York Times took this horrific tragedy and used it to make some anti-American sentiment because that is what they do.

That is who they are.

Ok, fine, that is who most of the mainstream media IS.

Take a gander at this hot mess:

Ann is onto something here. The situation itself is heartbreaking, a gas explosion in a poorly-run nursing home killed two innocent people. So why wouldn't we care about knowing who both of the victims were? Why isn't the headline just about the explosion itself taking two lives?

Yeah yeah yeah, these questions are all facetious ... we know damn well why they wrote the headline they did.

ABC News covered this explosion, this is their headline: 1 nursing home resident, 1 employee killed in fire, explosion; cause under investigation

Huh.

From ABC News:

An explosion and fire at a Pennsylvania nursing home killed two women -- one resident and one employee -- and wounded 20 other people, officials said.

The employee was identified as Muthoni Nduthu, a 52-year-old nurse, according to ABC Philadelphia station WPVI.

The "catastrophic" incident -- possibly caused by a gas leak -- unfolded Tuesday afternoon at the Silver Lake Nursing Home in Bristol, which is about 25 miles northeast of Philadelphia.

Of the 20 people hurt, 19 are still hospitalized on Wednesday, including one in critical condition, Bristol Township Police Chief CJ Winik said on Wednesday.

Recommended

HA! Scott Jennings Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to Explain What ILLEGAL Means to Abby Phillip (WATCH)
Sam J.
Advertisement

That's the story. 

But not when the NYT wants to report it:

Exactly.

Look at that. These peeps aren't even members of the media and yet they know what the real story is. They know what questions we all should be asking.

Meep.

And yes, if they could have found a way to blame Trump for the explosion they would have.

============================================================

Related:

HA! Scott Jennings Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to Explain What ILLEGAL Means to Abby Phillip (WATCH)

Advertisement

Karen Bass's Weepy Post About How SCARED Poor Illegals Are This Christmas Goes REALLY Really Wrong

When Even Alex Jones Says You've Gone Too Far? WOOF

Byron York OWNS Dems Insisting Scandalous TRUMP Pic Is Missing From Epstein Files With Just 1 Receipt

Candace Owens Learns the HARD WAY That Calling Ben Shapiro a Parasite (and Lying About Breitbart) Is DUMB

One Post PERFECTLY Sums Up the Democrats' Hilarious BACKFIRE After Pushing to Release the Epstein Files

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM HEALTHCARE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HA! Scott Jennings Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to Explain What ILLEGAL Means to Abby Phillip (WATCH)
Sam J.
Karen Bass's Weepy Post About How SCARED Poor Illegals Are This Christmas Goes REALLY Really Wrong
Sam J.
Merry Christmas to All Including the Dead Terrorists: U.S. Airstrikes Target ISIS in Nigeria
Eric V.
It Wouldn't Be Christmas Without Perpetual Grinch Neil deGrasse Tyson Trying to Steal Everyone's Joy
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings Is Simply NOT Having a Wonderful Christmastime Because of This Beatle’s Holiday Tune
Warren Squire
John Pavlovitz: Christians Who ‘Weaponize’ Christmas Are an Insult to Jesus
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

HA! Scott Jennings Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to Explain What ILLEGAL Means to Abby Phillip (WATCH) Sam J.
Advertisement