The American Have It COMING? Ann Coulter NUKES the NYT for Shameful Headline About Nursing Home Explosion

It's been a while since this editor has written about Ann Coulter, but when this post crossed our timeline today it absolutely got our attention. Seems there was a gas explosion in a poorly-run nursing home that killed two people, a nurse and a patient.

Advertisement

Of course, the New York Times took this horrific tragedy and used it to make some anti-American sentiment because that is what they do.

That is who they are.

Ok, fine, that is who most of the mainstream media IS.

Take a gander at this hot mess:

At a horrifically-run nursing home, a gas explosion kills two: 1 nurse and 1 patient. Why is THIS the headline? Did the American who died have it coming?https://t.co/M00D8xgoWt pic.twitter.com/CDs5tHeIFn — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 26, 2025

Ann is onto something here. The situation itself is heartbreaking, a gas explosion in a poorly-run nursing home killed two innocent people. So why wouldn't we care about knowing who both of the victims were? Why isn't the headline just about the explosion itself taking two lives?

Yeah yeah yeah, these questions are all facetious ... we know damn well why they wrote the headline they did.

ABC News covered this explosion, this is their headline: 1 nursing home resident, 1 employee killed in fire, explosion; cause under investigation

Huh.

From ABC News:

An explosion and fire at a Pennsylvania nursing home killed two women -- one resident and one employee -- and wounded 20 other people, officials said. The employee was identified as Muthoni Nduthu, a 52-year-old nurse, according to ABC Philadelphia station WPVI. The "catastrophic" incident -- possibly caused by a gas leak -- unfolded Tuesday afternoon at the Silver Lake Nursing Home in Bristol, which is about 25 miles northeast of Philadelphia. Of the 20 people hurt, 19 are still hospitalized on Wednesday, including one in critical condition, Bristol Township Police Chief CJ Winik said on Wednesday.

That's the story.

But not when the NYT wants to report it:

"End of world coming, minorities and women hardest hit." — David (@RockfordFred) December 26, 2025

Exactly.

Better question: what is the surname of the person who owns the nursing home? — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) December 26, 2025

Look at that. These peeps aren't even members of the media and yet they know what the real story is. They know what questions we all should be asking.

The whole story, after the “just the facts” paragraphs about the accident and the status of the ongoing investigation, is nothing more than a tribute to the Kenyan nurse and an advertisement for immigration.



The dead patient is unmentioned. — Bill Hickey (@Freesmith) December 26, 2025

The death of both is tragic. This headline is garbage.



But opens up to the question- is hiring people from 3rd world countries who are here illegally; a reason behind the poor ratings? — erin (@ekhb83) December 26, 2025

She’d still be alive if Trump deported her. I’m surprised that isn’t the headline. — Minuteman Roost (@TellTwill) December 26, 2025

Meep.

And yes, if they could have found a way to blame Trump for the explosion they would have.

============================================================

Related:

HA! Scott Jennings Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to Explain What ILLEGAL Means to Abby Phillip (WATCH)

Advertisement

Karen Bass's Weepy Post About How SCARED Poor Illegals Are This Christmas Goes REALLY Really Wrong

When Even Alex Jones Says You've Gone Too Far? WOOF

Byron York OWNS Dems Insisting Scandalous TRUMP Pic Is Missing From Epstein Files With Just 1 Receipt

Candace Owens Learns the HARD WAY That Calling Ben Shapiro a Parasite (and Lying About Breitbart) Is DUMB

One Post PERFECTLY Sums Up the Democrats' Hilarious BACKFIRE After Pushing to Release the Epstein Files

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!