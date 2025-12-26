HA! Scott Jennings Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to Explain What ILLEGAL Means to Abby Phillip (WATCH)

Abby Phillip is not alone with her moronic take that somehow entering our country illegally is not a criminal offense. You'd think the word 'illegal' would somehow tip her and other mouth-breathers off but ... nope.

They are so desperate to believe that people crossing our borders ILLEGALLY are just innocent people looking for a better life or some other happy horse crap, but as most sane people know, that's just not the truth. And if they want to come to America for a better life they HAVE to do it the legal way.

Otherwise, they are ... wait for it ... BREAKING THE LAW.

Luckily, Scott Jennings was front and center to explain that anyone entering our country without obeying the laws to enter our county is breaking them.

Crazy, we know.

Watch:

🔥SCOTT JENNINGS TAKES DOWN ABBY PHILLIP WITH COMMON SENSE!



ABBY PHILLIP: They're not just going after criminals. @ScottJenningsKY: They're going after people who are in the country illegally, right?



ABBY PHILLIP: This is a much bigger universe.



SCOTT JENNINGS: Doesn't that… pic.twitter.com/7ZymQId7UC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 9, 2025

Post continues:

SCOTT JENNINGS: Doesn't that make you a criminal? ABBY PHILLIP: No, it doesn't. SCOTT JENNINGS: To come across the border illegally? ABBY PHILLIP: Coming into the country illegally is a civil offense. It's not a criminal offense. SCOTT JENNINGS: If you come into the country illegally, here's the message. We're going to find you and send you back. I mean, I'm sorry that's the way it is...If you're going to allow any illegal immigration at all, the message then goes out. Just get here. It'll probably work out for you. That was the last administration. This is a different one!

Love that ... we're going to find you and send you back.

And no, we're no longer under the administration that welcomed illegals into our country, all but prioritizing illegals over legal citizens. There's a new administration in town and they are done allowing bad actors to walk all over American citizens.

Sorry, not even sorry.

Oh, and yes, it IS a criminal offense:

This is factually false.



Unlawful entry is a criminal offense under 8 U.S.C. 1325. https://t.co/teJ5BCzIja — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 26, 2025

Who'da thunk?

Oh, that's right, anyone with a brain in their heads.

CNN's Abby Phillip: "Coming into the country illegally is a civil offense. It's not a criminal offense."pic.twitter.com/s8v3snMl2x — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) December 25, 2025

All the woof.

She really wants to believe illegals coming into this country are somehow not breaking the law, that they are not criminals.

It's just so odd.

Especially when it's pretty clear:

8 U.S.C. § 1325 (a)



Entering the country illegally is a federal crime. https://t.co/rPvUnHbsSY — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) December 26, 2025

Federal crime.

Criminal.

Shocker. Oh, wait. Not at all.

