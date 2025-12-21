VIP
Byron York OWNS Dems Insisting Scandalous TRUMP Pic Is Missing From Epstein Files With Just 1 Receipt

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:25 AM on December 21, 2025
Meme

Boy oh boy, Democrats have really overplayed their Epstein Files hand. They had to know that Bill Clinton is one of the most prevalent people in the files, they had to know this wouldn't go well for them, right?

Then again, the fact they learned nothing from the Russian Collusion Hoax speaks volumes about how desperate they are to get Trump.

Case in point, even as we're all looking at dozens and dozens of crazy pics of Clinton with Epstein, they're trying to imply that Bondi kept ONE PICTURE out of the release to protect Trump.

No, really.

We made the same face:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Guess which picture they claim is missing. 

Yeah, it's a fairly famous picture, one the Left loves to drop on X all of the time to prove that Trump is somehow an Epstein client.

You guys have seen it:

What a self-own.

Democrats just keep stepping in it.

It's a Getty Image.

But sure, THEY'RE TRYING TO HIDE THAT PICTURES. REEEE!

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and misplaced "priorities." 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to receive 74% off your membership. Thank you!

