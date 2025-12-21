Byron York OWNS Dems Insisting Scandalous TRUMP Pic Is Missing From Epstein Files With Just 1 Receipt

Boy oh boy, Democrats have really overplayed their Epstein Files hand. They had to know that Bill Clinton is one of the most prevalent people in the files, they had to know this wouldn't go well for them, right?

Then again, the fact they learned nothing from the Russian Collusion Hoax speaks volumes about how desperate they are to get Trump.

Case in point, even as we're all looking at dozens and dozens of crazy pics of Clinton with Epstein, they're trying to imply that Bondi kept ONE PICTURE out of the release to protect Trump.

No, really.

We made the same face:

This photo, file 468, from the Epstein files that includes Donald Trump has apparently now been removed from the DOJ release.@AGPamBondi is this true? What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public. pic.twitter.com/3wYZAl2dse — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) December 20, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Guess which picture they claim is missing.

House Democrats protest that this photo of Trump has been 'removed' from Epstein release. Can't see Trump? He's in the partially obscured picture in drawer. Of course, this (removed) photo is still available in public, as is the photo in the photo. https://t.co/4jjZwr065D — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 21, 2025

Yeah, it's a fairly famous picture, one the Left loves to drop on X all of the time to prove that Trump is somehow an Epstein client.

You guys have seen it:

This appears to be the photo in the photo that includes Trump -- from 2000 and public for years. https://t.co/4jjZwr065D pic.twitter.com/04YsUYWAxB — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 21, 2025

What a self-own.

Democrats just keep stepping in it.

BTW, here is the Getty Images page of this long-available photo and others that include Trump and Maxwell and Epstein. https://t.co/9Pt51vFFSO https://t.co/pn9Jfq1iEa — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 21, 2025

It's a Getty Image.

But sure, THEY'RE TRYING TO HIDE THAT PICTURES. REEEE!

