Candace Owens Learns the HARD WAY That Calling Ben Shapiro a Parasite (and Lying About Breitbart) Is DUMB

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on December 21, 2025
Twitchy

Candace Owens is clearly mad as Hell at Ben Shapiro for calling her out during his TPUSA speech. She proved this when she jumped on board the Steve Bannon 'Trash-Shapiro' Bandwagon at the same event, WHICH, by the way, did not go over well for him. Like, at all.

And instead of reflecting on what he said (let's be honest, he brought up some fantastic points), she unloaded on X and accused him of trying to rewrite history around Andrew Breitbart of all people.

A man she never even knew.

This was dumb:

Post continues:

... TERRIBLY and his behavior—hanging around TPUSA to pick up his “bloody mic—makes me SICK to my stomach. 

ON YOUR BELLY, WORM.

The irony of her claiming someone else's actions make HER sick. And please, if anyone's a parasite ... it's not Shapiro.

Dana Loesch, a well-known friend of the late Breitbart, went OFF:

Oh, that's right. Owens played for the 'other team' for a long time.

There is no rewriting history on that part.

Of course, once Dana spoke up, the groypers showed up ...

Note, we would have included the troll's post directly, BUT they have magically blocked this editor. Ahem.

What Dana said.

She was not the only one to speak up:

*cough cough*

He did indeed disagree with Candace. There's always a tweet.

And fin.

