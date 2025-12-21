Candace Owens Learns the HARD WAY That Calling Ben Shapiro a Parasite (and Lying About Breitbart) Is DUMB

Candace Owens is clearly mad as Hell at Ben Shapiro for calling her out during his TPUSA speech. She proved this when she jumped on board the Steve Bannon 'Trash-Shapiro' Bandwagon at the same event, WHICH, by the way, did not go over well for him. Like, at all.

And instead of reflecting on what he said (let's be honest, he brought up some fantastic points), she unloaded on X and accused him of trying to rewrite history around Andrew Breitbart of all people.

A man she never even knew.

This was dumb:

Yes. Ben has a long career of behaving like a parasite. He thinks he has a right to take over what other people build. He HAS always been envious of Charlie Kirk and he is currently attempting to rewrite history, like he did with Andrew Breitbart after he died. He treated Charlie… https://t.co/hiy4diDwSM — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 20, 2025

Post continues:

... TERRIBLY and his behavior—hanging around TPUSA to pick up his “bloody mic—makes me SICK to my stomach. ON YOUR BELLY, WORM.

The irony of her claiming someone else's actions make HER sick. And please, if anyone's a parasite ... it's not Shapiro.

Dana Loesch, a well-known friend of the late Breitbart, went OFF:

You never knew Andrew Breitbart. *We* did. While we were working with him you were race-hustling lawsuits with the NAACP and doxxing conservatives and anti-feminist gamers on your dippy website. Sit down, Gal Sharpton. https://t.co/AL7XQXFqEE — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 21, 2025

Oh, that's right. Owens played for the 'other team' for a long time.

There is no rewriting history on that part.

Of course, once Dana spoke up, the groypers showed up ...

I’m not Jewish but I like Israel.

My grandfathers killed Nazis so I come from great stock. https://t.co/2gmxx3TpWu — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 21, 2025

Note, we would have included the troll's post directly, BUT they have magically blocked this editor. Ahem.

What Dana said.

She was not the only one to speak up:

TPUSA invited Ben to speak. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 20, 2025

Whatever you have to tell yourself, Candace Riefenstahl. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) December 21, 2025

Someone here is a parasite, just not who you think. — Eric Krause 🇺🇸 (@ericbkrause) December 21, 2025

*cough cough*

He did indeed disagree with Candace. There's always a tweet.

Attacks against @benshapiro intellectually lazy and intentional hit jobs



Easy to see what he was saying when you watch the full clip



The left fears Ben’s reach, power, and following - evidenced by how far they are reaching to attack him — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 19, 2019

And fin.

