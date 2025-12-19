QUIET Piggy! Julianna Olivia Claims GOP Uses AI to Hide Trump's Decline, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Biden

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:45 PM on December 19, 2025
After spending years and years trying to hide the fact that Joe Biden was a Botox-filled puppet who didn't know he was president, we're pretty sure any Democrat claiming the GOP is hiding Trump's decline can take all of the seats.

The biggest and widest seats, even.

Take, for example, Olivia Julianna's post about Republicans using AI to hide Trump's decline:

And if anyone knows about scandals, it's our pals on the Left.

We're not even sure where to start with this level of ridiculous ... so the Frog of Shame works perfectly.

THAT'S RIGHT! Remember when they claimed the videos we were seeing of Biden looking REALLY confused and lost were AI, but they were real? Yeah. Good times.

'She's the WORST': Jessica Tarlov Tries Crediting Biden for Lowest Inflation Seen in 5 Years and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Biden accidentally spilled all the tea during the infamous debate against Trump.

Woof.

