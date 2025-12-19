QUIET Piggy! Julianna Olivia Claims GOP Uses AI to Hide Trump's Decline, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Biden

After spending years and years trying to hide the fact that Joe Biden was a Botox-filled puppet who didn't know he was president, we're pretty sure any Democrat claiming the GOP is hiding Trump's decline can take all of the seats.

The biggest and widest seats, even.

Take, for example, Olivia Julianna's post about Republicans using AI to hide Trump's decline:

One day we’ll find out AI was used to hide the President’s decline and Republicans will pretend that wasn’t a scandal. — Olivia Julianna 🇺🇸🦅🗳️ (@0liviajulianna) December 19, 2025

And if anyone knows about scandals, it's our pals on the Left.

We're not even sure where to start with this level of ridiculous ... so the Frog of Shame works perfectly.

You know the problem is twofold, right?



First, you all chose to ignore Joe Biden's decline and blamed AI for "faking" his very real and documented decline.



Second, President Trump has had more press conferences than Biden, doesn't call a lid mid-afternoon, and doesn't need a… pic.twitter.com/xVmfopNCGf — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) December 19, 2025

THAT'S RIGHT! Remember when they claimed the videos we were seeing of Biden looking REALLY confused and lost were AI, but they were real? Yeah. Good times.

We found out AI, Biden’s administration, Dem Senators and the media were used to hide Biden’s decline and Democrats pretended it wasn’t a scandal.



Fixed it for you. You’re welcome 😉 — CYNDI 🎄🎅🏼 (@CYNDI_TX_) December 19, 2025

Biden accidentally spilled all the tea during the infamous debate against Trump.

Oh honey. Bless your heart. — Adyana (@adyanalistens) December 19, 2025

Woof.

