Former Brown University Student Pulls BACK the Curtain on the Ivy League in Brutal, DISTURBING Post

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:00 AM on December 19, 2025
AP Photo/ Mark Stockwell

Alex Shieh is a former Brown University student who dropped out of the Ivy League and founded an anti-fraud company, likely drawing on his collegiate experience. While many of us have been scratching our heads trying to figure out how such a highly esteemed institution could have possibly allowed such a horrific shooting to take place on campus, or the disastrous investigation after, Shieh was not at all surprised.

And here's why ... 

Post continues:

... (because many of these folks are failed academics who still want to work in academia).

The overcredentialed admins don't actually have any practical skills to do their jobs — so just invent a bunch of busywork for themselves and others, demand six figures, and out of an inflated sense of importance, hire a bunch of assistants to do busywork for them.

This results in a lot of overhead — salaries are the biggest expense category at Brown — and not so much money left for facilities (no security cameras), dorms (lots of flooding and lead paint), or food (poorly regarded).

But at the end of the day, it usually doesn't matter! Unlike other schools, Brown doesn't need safe facilities, nice dorms, or tasty food to attract students because everybody goes to Brown for the Ivy League brand.

Sounds like Brown is a con for failed academics who never really wanted to stop going to school.

Self-important academics who can't stand the thought of getting a real job are poisoning higher learning in this country.

We said what we said.

============================================================

