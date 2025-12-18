WTAF?! That Brown University REFUSES to Answer These Very Simple Questions About the Shooter Is DAMNING

Brown University's behavior around the gunman who took the lives of two innocent students and injured seven more is very ... odd. Strange. One would think the university would do anything it could to catch the monster who did this horrific shooting, and yet it doesn't feel that way.

In fact, there are several questions that you'd think they would be not only willing to answer, but also ask themselves.

And yet, they're not.

Why is that?

Rob Finnerty let LOOSE about what the media should be asking officials and the information they should be more than willing to provide.

Take a look at this:

... profile of a well-known Brown student and Palestinian activist suddenly been scrubbed from the Brown University website?” “Don’t you think that’s strange?” “This person reportedly was an undergrad at Brown and part of the class of 2027. He also fits the description of the suspect in all those ring cam videos that we keep seeing. He’s also around five foot eight and has a stocky build.” “This person also reportedly a Palestinian refugee who was born in Lebanon, and his interests include the intersection of queer studies with Palestinian studies, which is not a real thing because there’s no such thing as queer studies in Palestine, because being gay there is against the law.” “Now again, and we want to be clear, none of this has been verified by the Providence Police Department because they haven’t verified anything.” “But don’t you think it’s at least a little bit interesting that the profile of a Muslim student at Brown, who is from a Muslim country, who also fits the description of the suspect, has suddenly been scrubbed from the internet?” “And don’t you think it’s interesting that this same individual has also mysteriously gone missing?” “And don’t you think that if this guy really had nothing to do with what happened with the shooting, if he was just running around looking for his lost cat on Saturday afternoon near that engineering building, don’t you think he would have come forward and said, whoa, guys, that’s me in the video, but I didn’t do any of this.” “And why isn’t anyone else asking that question?”

We have a pretty good idea why no one is asking these questions ...

*cough cough*

