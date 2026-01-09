VIP
Motherly Misdirection: Adam Schiff Pushes Fake Narrative That ICE Fatally Shot a Mom Who Had Lost Her Way

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:05 AM on January 09, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Democrats have settled on the fake narrative that the female pro-illegal alien activist who was fatally shot while trying to mow down an ICE agent in her SUV was just a mom who somehow took a wrong turn. That conflicts with new reporting from The New York Post. Never fear, it hasn’t stopped Democrat Adam Schiff from lying like he always does.

Here’s more. (READ)

Adam Schiff: Renee Nicole Good was just an everyday mom who wasn’t involved in protesting and happened to find herself "in the wrong place at the wrong time."

New York Post: Good was an "ICE Watch" "warrior" who trained to resist feds.

No one is going to outdo Schiff on lies and distortions.

No one.

No one lies with ease like Schiff. (WATCH)

The man is incapable of telling the truth. That’s obviously not going to change anytime soon.

Commenters say Schiff’s assertion doesn’t make sense within the context of what’s been revealed by multiple videos and witnesses.

Everyone knows about the universal law that prevents participating in activism after dropping a kid off at school.

Schiff lies so much that many posters are starting to believe in reincarnation.

Democrats have agreed on a fake narrative, and nothing will sway them from it now. Don’t be surprised when Schiff and his fellow Democrats crank the gaslighting up to twelve (yes, they'll somehow make it possible), leaving eleven in the dust.

