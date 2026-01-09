Motherly Misdirection: Adam Schiff Pushes Fake Narrative That ICE Fatally Shot a Mom Who Had Lost Her Way

Democrats have settled on the fake narrative that the female pro-illegal alien activist who was fatally shot while trying to mow down an ICE agent in her SUV was just a mom who somehow took a wrong turn. That conflicts with new reporting from The New York Post. Never fear, it hasn’t stopped Democrat Adam Schiff from lying like he always does.

Adam Schiff: Renee Nicole Good was just an everyday mom who wasn’t involved in protesting and happened to find herself "in the wrong place at the wrong time." New York Post: Good was an "ICE Watch" "warrior" who trained to resist feds. No one is going to outdo Schiff on lies and distortions. No one.

No one is going to outdo Schiff on lies… pic.twitter.com/7h7fAek7s9 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 8, 2026

Hurricane force spin Schifty. The trees in my yard swayed just playing this video.



WOW — C~ (@OnHole91794) January 8, 2026

That’s Adam Schiff. Consumate liar. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 8, 2026

The man is incapable of telling the truth. That’s obviously not going to change anytime soon.

Commenters say Schiff’s assertion doesn’t make sense within the context of what’s been revealed by multiple videos and witnesses.

I know when I find myself in the wrong place at the wrong time, I wedge my vehicle in the middle of the road, scream at people, don't listen to law enforcement, and drive my vehicle into people. Oh, and I make sure my wife is recording it all. — Michael Butler 🇺🇸 (@MDButler81) January 8, 2026

I mean it’s happened to all of us on the school run at one time or another — Russian warship, go f*** yourself (@JonezinWidJonez) January 9, 2026

This is the go to lie that the Democrats will try to push from here on out about this incident. Innocent mom just driving down the road. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) January 9, 2026

She had "just dropped her kid off at school".



Yep, I actually read that. — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) January 9, 2026

Everyone knows about the universal law that prevents participating in activism after dropping a kid off at school.

Schiff lies so much that many posters are starting to believe in reincarnation.

It's uncanny how much Adam Schiff resembles Benedict Arnold. pic.twitter.com/Zb4ZPkVrZW — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) January 8, 2026

Schiff is a prime purveyor of the most damaging anti-American hoaxes in history. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 8, 2026

He came out told the American people that he had PROOF of the Russian collusion.



A lie the media still doesn't hold him accountable for — Armed Viking (@BobbyMacslittle) January 9, 2026

Schiff has upped the gaslighting on this to 11. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 8, 2026

Democrats have agreed on a fake narrative, and nothing will sway them from it now. Don’t be surprised when Schiff and his fellow Democrats crank the gaslighting up to twelve (yes, they'll somehow make it possible), leaving eleven in the dust.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

