MS NOW's Jen Psaki Debunks Trump's Good Gas Price News by... Lying About...
JUST IN: Media Still SUCKS! Check Out These RIDICULOUS Headlines About LOWEST U.S....
NBC News' WH Reporter Says Trump's Speech Was Nothing But Grievances, Lies and...
Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino DROPS Evanston, Illinois Mayor Like a Bad Habit...
VIP
Kamala and Kentaji: Former Dem VP Harris Says Supreme Court Justice Jackson’s Dissents...
Katie Couric Tells Jennifer Welch That Progressive ‘News’ Outlets Are Trying to Adhere...
Rosie O'Donnell Goes on Three Day Trump Blackout - Can She Make It?
VIP
Congressional Candidate: Don't Worry About School Sickness Because Man With Brain Worm Is...
Minnesota Judges Form Rock Band Despite Increase in Threats to Blow Off Steam
NEA Says We Should Refer to America as 'What We Now Call the...
OOF! The Body Language of Fani Willis's Lawyer Says EVERYTHING About Her
Priest Twists Gospels to Critique Travel Ban and Immigration Policy
Boston Globe Covers the 'ICE Tea Party' in Rebellion Against Trump's Immigration Policy
AG Keith Ellison Announces Settlement With Kia and Hyundai Over Car Thefts

BUSTED: Turns Out There WAS a Camera in That Brown University Classroom After All (What Are They HIDING?)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:35 AM on December 18, 2025
(AP Photo/Matt OBrien)

It's been five days since a monster opened fire on a classroom of students studying for finals, wounding seven and killing two at Brown University. We still don't know anything about the shooter (who is at large)... almost as if that's what the university would prefer.

Advertisement

Fine, we'll adjust our tinfoil, but this all seems so suspicious.

And terrifying, since the gunman is still out there. You'd think there would be more effort being placed on finding him, right? Instead, we see press conferences from inempt, biased, emotional, useless leaders and politicians who almost seem angry that people are asking questions.

That's how people act who have something to hide, just saying.

For example, we now know there IS a camera in the classroom where this took place:

Post continues:

... by a brick wall.Doors appear to be located to the left of the professor's desk at the front of the room.

What. The. Hell?

Post continues:

... elevated location inside of "classroom 166" where the shooting is said to have occurred. Yesterday, a local news reporter erupted during a briefing by authorities. He claimed his friend is a Detective who is furious that evidence is being purposefully hidden from authorities.

Recommended

Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino DROPS Evanston, Illinois Mayor Like a Bad Habit (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

You know the best way to stop the rumors and conspiracy theories, Brown University? Start answering questions, start being honest, and stop acting as if you're trying to protect the bastard who took the lives of two innocent students.

Just sayin'.

============================================================

Related:

So Much THIS! Derek Hunter Asks 2 Questions to HILARIOUSLY Slam Jennifer Welch and Her Crap Podcast

From the TOP ROPE! Linda McMahon DROPS Tim Walz Over MN 'Ghost Student' Fraud in Straight-FIRE Letter

You LOVE to See It! November Jobs Report BURIES Expectations and Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

Hold Her BEER, Jay Jones: Virginia Democrat's Daughter Threatens to Poison White MAGA Families (Watch)

FBI Handing Over 'BOMBSHELL' Memos to Congress About Biden's Mar-A-Lago Raid That Could Change EVERYTHING

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

CAMPUS CARRY GUN CONTROL GUN RIGHTS GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino DROPS Evanston, Illinois Mayor Like a Bad Habit (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
MS NOW's Jen Psaki Debunks Trump's Good Gas Price News by... Lying About What He Said
Doug P.
JUST IN: Media Still SUCKS! Check Out These RIDICULOUS Headlines About LOWEST U.S. Inflation in 5 Years
Sam J.
OOF! The Body Language of Fani Willis's Lawyer Says EVERYTHING About Her
Grateful Calvin
NBC News' WH Reporter Says Trump's Speech Was Nothing But Grievances, Lies and 'Blame Biden'
Doug P.
WHAT Insider Trading? Time Lapse Graph of Nancy Pelosi's AMAZING Stock Trading Acumen Gains Attention
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino DROPS Evanston, Illinois Mayor Like a Bad Habit (Watch) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement