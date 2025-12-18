BUSTED: Turns Out There WAS a Camera in That Brown University Classroom After All (What Are They HIDING?)

It's been five days since a monster opened fire on a classroom of students studying for finals, wounding seven and killing two at Brown University. We still don't know anything about the shooter (who is at large)... almost as if that's what the university would prefer.

Fine, we'll adjust our tinfoil, but this all seems so suspicious.

And terrifying, since the gunman is still out there. You'd think there would be more effort being placed on finding him, right? Instead, we see press conferences from inempt, biased, emotional, useless leaders and politicians who almost seem angry that people are asking questions.

That's how people act who have something to hide, just saying.

For example, we now know there IS a camera in the classroom where this took place:

WHERE IT HAPPENED: A photo shows the inside of the classroom where a gunman opened fire at Brown University.



The room contains rows of empty green upholstered desk chairs leading up to the professor's desk and blackboards.



No windows are seen in the room, which is bordered by… pic.twitter.com/SQwAPfZJT8 — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 18, 2025

Post continues:

... by a brick wall.Doors appear to be located to the left of the professor's desk at the front of the room.

What. The. Hell?

BUSTED!

Looks like there was a camera in the room after all.



Officials state there are no cameras in the older portion of the Barus and Holley building where the shooting occurred at Brown University.



Google images shows several photos that appear to be from the same… https://t.co/xcDh2oa39D pic.twitter.com/8wguXGIsb3 — Matt Tardio (@angertab) December 18, 2025

Post continues:

... elevated location inside of "classroom 166" where the shooting is said to have occurred. Yesterday, a local news reporter erupted during a briefing by authorities. He claimed his friend is a Detective who is furious that evidence is being purposefully hidden from authorities.

You know the best way to stop the rumors and conspiracy theories, Brown University? Start answering questions, start being honest, and stop acting as if you're trying to protect the bastard who took the lives of two innocent students.

Just sayin'.

