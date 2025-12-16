So Much THIS! Derek Hunter Asks 2 Questions to HILARIOUSLY Slam Jennifer Welch and Her Crap Podcast

We're not sure where Jennifer Welch came from, or which bridge she crawled out from under, but she seems to be the Left's 'solution' for Joe Rogan. She says a lot of horrible things that horrible people need to hear so they feel righteous in being horrible, so her schtick is working.

At least for thin-skinned, angry, testicle-less Lefties.

For example, she said this about JD Vance:

Jennifer Welch: “JD Vance is the biggest prostitute in American politics. He has no core principals. There’s something clearly really severely wrong with JD Vance. Something was broken in him when he went off to Peter Thiel’s gay camp and came back $15M richer” pic.twitter.com/AnLNmhgh0a — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) December 14, 2025

She's so edgy.

*yawn*

Love when the Left uses homosexuality as an insult so we can see who they really are and what they really believe.

Derek Hunter had two questions about her crap podcast:

Why doesn't the ugly one ever let the trans one talk? Is that part of the gimmick? https://t.co/OjbdJyOw94 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 15, 2025

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

Oh, man.

On that note, we also noticed that the one who looks like an angry muppet never does anything but nod and laugh. It's a little creepy.

Which one is which? — Mike Carroll (@sabremikecarrol) December 16, 2025

Exactly. — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 16, 2025

*snort*

Which one is which? They look alike.



😂😂😂 — فيصل ابراهيم الشمري (@Mr_Alshammeri) December 16, 2025

Which is which? — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) December 16, 2025

Which one is trans ? I thought they both were — 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐤 𝐉𝐞𝐰 (@HonkyTonkJew) December 16, 2025

Seriously.

We're pretty sure the one with all the Botox is Jennifer Welch.

