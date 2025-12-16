Adam Kinzinger Posts More Hypotheticals About Sydney Shooting and AR-15s
So Much THIS! Derek Hunter Asks 2 Questions to HILARIOUSLY Slam Jennifer Welch and Her Crap Podcast

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:10 PM on December 16, 2025
Twitter

We're not sure where Jennifer Welch came from, or which bridge she crawled out from under, but she seems to be the Left's 'solution' for Joe Rogan. She says a lot of horrible things that horrible people need to hear so they feel righteous in being horrible, so her schtick is working.

At least for thin-skinned, angry, testicle-less Lefties.

For example, she said this about JD Vance:

She's so edgy.

*yawn*

Love when the Left uses homosexuality as an insult so we can see who they really are and what they really believe.

Derek Hunter had two questions about her crap podcast:

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA ha.

Oh, man.

On that note, we also noticed that the one who looks like an angry muppet never does anything but nod and laugh. It's a little creepy.

*snort*

Seriously.

We're pretty sure the one with all the Botox is Jennifer Welch.

============================================================

