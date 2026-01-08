In a Time of High Tension, JD Vance and RFK Jr. Trolling Each Other Is the Break We Needed



It has been a rough week on the old hellsite we still like to call Twitter.

The week began with Democrats finding a new hero in now-deposed Venezuelan dictator and narcoterrorist Nicolas Maduro. But that was just the beginning. Next up was the left's favorite holiday, January 6, and Democrats continued to lie about what happened on that day five years ago, still claiming that 'cops were killed' and Donald Trump 'incited' violence.

Advertisement

Even the Senate Democrats' own video feed has had about enough of those lies and cut them off.

Now, of course, Minneapolis looks like it is ready to burn again, like it did during the 'Summer of Love.' And Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey are prancing around with cans of gasoline and a book of matches.

In trying times like these, sometimes we need a break. And leave it to the funniest administration in our lifetime to recognize that need and give us a few laughs.

With all the other horrible news going on, many people might have missed some great news. HHS and Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a new, sensible food pyramid aimed at reducing processed foods and promoting more natural foods.

Here is RFK Jr. making his MAHA announcement:

Ultra-processed foods are out. Whole, nutrient-dense foods are in.



This will transform the American dietary culture and Make America Healthy Again. pic.twitter.com/teCQTKFAmk — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) January 8, 2026

This is, to put it bluntly, outstanding news.

Though, understandably, not everyone was ecstatic about it.

Darn it, Secretary Kennedy! I was eating potato chips and now I have to stop! ❤️😄 — Damian Ranger (@DamianRanger1) January 8, 2026

HA.

We feel that pain.

In the same vein, the Trump administration's resident jokester, Vice President JD Vance, also had a suggestion for the new HHS food guidelines.

hey @SecKennedy this new food pyramid is solid but you forgot to include one dietary staple: pic.twitter.com/U4sLhblmbq — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 8, 2026

Now, that's just funny!

Also, this writer has never tried that ice cream, but it sure looks delicious.

Vance wasn't all jokes today. He has waded full stride into the Minneapolis ICE incident, demolishing false leftist narratives about the shooting and defending the ICE agent's justified actions.

But it was nice of him to take a break from that to give us the chuckle we needed.

RFK seeing JD’s post pic.twitter.com/YFoyjLGFeN — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 8, 2026

Funny you should mention that. Because RFK Jr. DID see the Vice President's post, and he was not about to take that joke lying down.

He fired back at Vance with pure comedy gold.

Caution! Do not take dietary advice from this guy https://t.co/uRH86kGuIH pic.twitter.com/6za1U65WOC — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) January 8, 2026

Dead. We are stone cold DEAD!

Well played, Mr. Secretary!

The Vice-President and a cabinet secretary trolling each other on @X - priceless! 🤣 https://t.co/CpMjub2v6D — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) January 8, 2026

Isn't it, though? Priceless AND refreshing to see.

But Vance wasn't done, either. And he soon shot back at RFK Jr.

Well ... sort of.

WOOO! I CAN'T HELP IT!

We love a good Ric Flair reference.

Even Vance, however, had to recognize the supreme quality of RFK Jr.'s taunt. Or, at least some version of him did.

Advertisement

You know, AI is getting terrifyingly good at this.

FOOD FIGHT!



FOOD FIGHT! https://t.co/M5Rr23GiGO — Just Brad Hobbs in B'ham (@windrdr_hobbs) January 8, 2026

LOL. Where is John Belushi when you need him?

Never deleting X



This platform is undefeated! https://t.co/MBsxrZP4KN — Frank Kopylov (@Frank_Kopylov1) January 8, 2026

We kind of miss the days when Twitter was all about s***posting, and we're happy to see that the current administration does, too.

We have the best cabinet in history https://t.co/dzXtAtalFg — Morgan Murphy (@MorganwwMurphy) January 8, 2026

And it's not even close.

I’m never leaving this app 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nPPaA2Jwve — BowTiedQueenBee (@BowtiedQueenBee) January 8, 2026

I voted for this https://t.co/I3pQF8uPIt — Kaelan Dorr (@Kaelan) January 8, 2026

We voted for it, and we REALLY needed it this week.

We have high ranking government officials having a meme war and you're Blackpilling? https://t.co/ViCmKvhTe1 — History-Actual (@T00ManyCommies) January 8, 2026

NEVER!

😂 I love that some of the current admin has jokes and can laugh at themselves / each other. https://t.co/80lk3dyPa8 — Texas🔥Heat (@Lone_Star_Heat) January 8, 2026

If we truly want to make America healthy again, we all know that laughter is the best medicine.

And being able to laugh and be happy is increasingly becoming the most glaring difference between the left and the right in America.

RFK Jr. was having so much fun with his new food pyramid that he even channeled some South Park to celebrate it.

Advertisement

HAAAAHAHAHAHA. Mmmm, steak and butter.

Even RFK Jr.'s McDonald's-loving boss can't say no to that!

We will soon return to the serious events of the day, because that's what we do, but we can't thank JD Vance and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. enough for the much-needed chuckles.

For now, we're going to go try to find some of that heavenly-looking Cookies & Cream.





============================================

Related:

We Have MANY Questions: Minneapolis Closes Down Schools 'Out of an Abundance of Caution'

What Insurrection REALLY Looks Like: Tim Walz Threatens to Mobilize National Guard Against ICE

Technical Difficulties! Even the Democrats' Own Video Feed Died From Their Performative J6 Cringe

OOPS! New Poll of Venezuela's Neighbors Shows a SLIGHTLY Different Reaction to Maduro's Arrest

Jason Crow, Who Recently Encouraged Military Sedition, Thinks January 6 Should Be 'Democracy Day'

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.