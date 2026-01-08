We Have MANY Questions: Minneapolis Closes Down Schools 'Out of an Abundance of Caution'

Tread Reckoning: Stephen A. Smith Says ICE Agent Justified in Minnesota Shooting but...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:38 AM on January 08, 2026
AP Photo/Tom Baker

When it comes to the education of children, nothing exposed school administrators and teachers' unions more than COVID. America learned that, while there are plenty of dedicated teachers in America, administrators and union bosses like Randi Weingarten really don't care about teaching kids. They like their jobs for their fat salaries; students just get in the way. 

Needless to say, whenever possible, administrators will close schools for any reason at all. After yesterday's incident in Minneapolis, when an ICE agent shot and killed a woman who was charging at him in her SUV, Minneapolis Public Schools thought this would be a great time for a four-day weekend. 

Really? Are they just closing the schools, or will they be closing the 'learing centers' as well? 

Here is the full statement from MPS: 

Did you catch that part in the second paragraph? Not even e-learning will be conducted. 

Oh, they probably can't do that. Administrators and union bosses have made vacation plans, after all. 

And what's with the use of the word 'collaborating' in that statement? That's VERY weird. Most people would say 'cooperating.' 

It's almost like it was a Freudian slip.

It is true that in the aftermath of the shooting, there was an incident yesterday with ICE agents confronting protesters at a high school. You know what would have prevented that incident? Students, teachers, and administrators being in class, not out on the street assaulting and obstructing law enforcement officers.

And rioting takes the highest priority of all. 

What good is it spending years indoctrinating children with Marxist ideology if you can't send them out on the street whenever a powderkeg is set to explode? 

We hope Gwen Walz has her windows open. 

It's almost as if this is what they WANT to happen. 

Ahem ... almost. 

The cancellation of remote learning seems like a dead giveaway. 

Then again, this is Minnesota, after all. There are options for children even if schools are closed. 

HA. 

We hear there are a lot of them, but good luck enrolling any children. 

If Tim Walz, Keith Ellison, and Jacob Frey think that fomenting this incident is going to distract anyone from the rampant fraud they have fostered, they need to think again. 

The only consolation is that, given the quality of MPS schools, the students aren't going to be missing out on much. 

Oh, they don't need to know how to read. Organizations will make their protest signs for them. 

Yes, of course. 'Allegedly.'

If there really were 'safety concerns,' staying in school all day would be the BEST way to keep students and teachers protected. Contrary to false leftist narratives, ICE is not raiding schools in Minneapolis (possibly 'learing centers,' but not schools).

But, of course, this has nothing to do with anyone's safety. That much is transparently obvious. 

Nope. They do not. 

And if Minneapolis explodes in fires and riots over the next few days, MPS will be complicit in that violence. 

They are 'collaborating,' after all. 

============================================

