We Have MANY Questions: Minneapolis Closes Down Schools 'Out of an Abundance of Caution'

When it comes to the education of children, nothing exposed school administrators and teachers' unions more than COVID. America learned that, while there are plenty of dedicated teachers in America, administrators and union bosses like Randi Weingarten really don't care about teaching kids. They like their jobs for their fat salaries; students just get in the way.

Advertisement

Needless to say, whenever possible, administrators will close schools for any reason at all. After yesterday's incident in Minneapolis, when an ICE agent shot and killed a woman who was charging at him in her SUV, Minneapolis Public Schools thought this would be a great time for a four-day weekend.

🚨 BREAKING: Minneapolis Public Schools just CANCELED school for the remainder of the week, citing safety concerns.



They will not even be allowing E-learning. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 8, 2026

Really? Are they just closing the schools, or will they be closing the 'learing centers' as well?

Here is the full statement from MPS:

Minneapolis Public Schools are closed today and tomorrow "related to [yesterday's] incidents around the city." It's like they're hoping for riots and giving teens the time off for it. Also an admission that schools are not safe places for kids when "incidents" happen in cities. pic.twitter.com/glSIUwvw4P — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 8, 2026

Did you catch that part in the second paragraph? Not even e-learning will be conducted.

Weird.



Why is E-learning only allowable for severe weather?



Will they add two days to the end of the school year? https://t.co/rgojYAKl8m pic.twitter.com/x6WnQLQESB — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) January 8, 2026

Oh, they probably can't do that. Administrators and union bosses have made vacation plans, after all.

And what's with the use of the word 'collaborating' in that statement? That's VERY weird. Most people would say 'cooperating.'

It's almost like it was a Freudian slip.

It is true that in the aftermath of the shooting, there was an incident yesterday with ICE agents confronting protesters at a high school. You know what would have prevented that incident? Students, teachers, and administrators being in class, not out on the street assaulting and obstructing law enforcement officers.

Teachers aren't able to protest if they're too busy teaching students. And protesting takes precedence over learing. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) January 8, 2026

And rioting takes the highest priority of all.

The teachers all have to report to their main job.



Organizing protests. https://t.co/3cOJ1fb05H — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 8, 2026

Because they want the kids to join in the chaos. https://t.co/vbuXu66uph — NC Scout (@Brushbeater) January 8, 2026

What good is it spending years indoctrinating children with Marxist ideology if you can't send them out on the street whenever a powderkeg is set to explode?

Oh they are gearing up to burn it down again, good luck Minnesota https://t.co/7AKPjANYyr — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) January 8, 2026

Advertisement

We hope Gwen Walz has her windows open.

Tim Walz is going to allow Minneapolis to burn again, while his psycho wife sits on the porch to enjoy the smell of burning rubber. https://t.co/JhR74QTXHz — Glenda 🇺🇸🦅 (@finn_tabulous) January 8, 2026

It's almost as if this is what they WANT to happen.

Ahem ... almost.

No remote learning? They want them in the street protesting — decoy (@decoyposts) January 8, 2026

This is nothing less than an orchestrated effort to maximize protest numbers. And if some of the kids get hurt, all the better to take attention off Comrade Walz and his merry band of Somali pirates. — Richard - Thought Criminal (@nowiknowmyabcs) January 8, 2026

The cancellation of remote learning seems like a dead giveaway.

Then again, this is Minnesota, after all. There are options for children even if schools are closed.

What are people going to do w their children? Do they have any daycare centers? — CitizenLenz (@CitizenLenz) January 8, 2026

HA.

We hear there are a lot of them, but good luck enrolling any children.

How are my wife and I supposed to go to work this week? I've called 74 Minnesota daycares this morning and not one has answered the phone 😞 — Bilbo Baggins (@Jbanklestankle1) January 8, 2026

If Tim Walz, Keith Ellison, and Jacob Frey think that fomenting this incident is going to distract anyone from the rampant fraud they have fostered, they need to think again.

Advertisement

The only consolation is that, given the quality of MPS schools, the students aren't going to be missing out on much.

You seen Minneapolis literacy rate? Nothing is getting disrupted by closing schools there — Danny Irishman (@dannyirishman1) January 8, 2026

Oh, they don't need to know how to read. Organizations will make their protest signs for them.

The teachers unions (allegedly) want all the students and teachers to be in the streets during this time of protest. They (allegedly) want something chaotic and or bad to happen for news stories that advance their agenda. https://t.co/YgMj8C8y2x — G Rooster✝🐔✡ (@GuatemalanGallo) January 8, 2026

Yes, of course. 'Allegedly.'

Are the safety concerns in the room with us? https://t.co/Z0Bfs2wuGY — Regan Carter (@Regan_Carter) January 8, 2026

If there really were 'safety concerns,' staying in school all day would be the BEST way to keep students and teachers protected. Contrary to false leftist narratives, ICE is not raiding schools in Minneapolis (possibly 'learing centers,' but not schools).

But, of course, this has nothing to do with anyone's safety. That much is transparently obvious.

Nope. They do not.

Advertisement

And if Minneapolis explodes in fires and riots over the next few days, MPS will be complicit in that violence.

They are 'collaborating,' after all.





============================================

Related:

What Insurrection REALLY Looks Like: Tim Walz Threatens to Mobilize National Guard Against ICE

Technical Difficulties! Even the Democrats' Own Video Feed Died From Their Performative J6 Cringe

OOPS! New Poll of Venezuela's Neighbors Shows a SLIGHTLY Different Reaction to Maduro's Arrest

Jason Crow, Who Recently Encouraged Military Sedition, Thinks January 6 Should Be 'Democracy Day'

We've Got Mamdani's Tenant Director's Old Tweets From Her Now-Deleted Account and YIKES!

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.