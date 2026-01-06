We've Got Mamdani's Tenant Director's Old Tweets From Her Now-Deleted Account and YIKES!



Yesterday, most of America -- and the New Yorkers that voted for this -- got to meet Cea Weaver for the first time. She is Zohran Mamdani's new Tenant Director, and if you missed her grand entrance onto the political stage, whew! It was a doozie.

Obviously, Weaver is a Communist, like Mamdani, believing that there should be no such thing as private property ownership. She is also a Cluster B personality who is virulently racist against white people.

Weaver is white, of course. The epitome of the woke AWFL.

Some people, however, have known about her for a while and tried to warn New York that Weaver is the type of person who would be running their lives if Mamdani got elected.

One of those people is New York podcaster Michelle Tandler. After Weaver's video went viral yesterday, the new Mamdani official deleted her X account, which is really all the 'tell' that anyone needs.

Tandler, however, has been tracking Weaver for some time and screen-capped many of her old tweets. Last night, she shared a long thread of just how dangerous and deranged this woman is.

Let's just say that if you thought the video was bad ... baby, you ain't seen nothin' yet.

A few months ago, I dug into Cea Weaver's Twitter history because she was Mamdani's housing advisor.



I had a hunch she might get a position on his team.



Well, she did, and she deleted her X account, accordingly.



However, I took some screenshots. Let's dig in. pic.twitter.com/sYMz3wF97w — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) January 5, 2026

That's a nice way to kick off the thread, showing Weaver as the good wannabe revolutionary she is, casting everyone as either a fellow 'democratic socialist' or a white supremacist.

But it gets SO much worse.

Okay - so what are her beliefs?



1. "Public housing for everyone."



2. "Rent control and public housing for everyone"



3. "Massive government interventions to solve gentrification" pic.twitter.com/oWDhihIieA — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) January 5, 2026

Massive government interventions. Of course. New Yorkers will own nothing and like it.

What else?



She believes:



"rent control is a perfect solution to everything"



and



rent control is "a more effective way to shrink the value of real estate than reducing rezoning applications" pic.twitter.com/ZNyCFWUXsd — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) January 5, 2026

Shrink the value of real estate. That's not a typo. That's her objective.

Because private property needs to be abolished.

Don't take our word for it. She'll tell you herself.

"Private property is a weapon of white supremacy"



"Gentrification is... part of a centuries long process of white supremacy" pic.twitter.com/7RyUJqBEmx — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) January 5, 2026

And heeeeeere comes the racism! As predictable as the tides.

Next up - views on white people:



"this country built wealth for white people through genocide, slavery, stolen land & labor"



"white supremacy built the north and the south" pic.twitter.com/ZHqihzrHi8 — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) January 5, 2026

Ah, it wasn't just the southern Confederate states who were the racists; it was the abolitionists in the North, too.

Basically, if you are white, Weaver hates you.

"The 'rules' are designed for white people"



"new/white residents are gonna benefit as the whole city is planned around their interests." pic.twitter.com/UVQeWAKXFr — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) January 5, 2026

'White nationalism' (whatever that is) is a disease that is killing the planet.

Greta Thunberg would be so proud of Weaver.

"endorse a no more white men in office platform"



"improverish the *white* middle class



"homeownership is racist" pic.twitter.com/YkFeRIQpbH — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) January 5, 2026

Not only should no white men (and God forbid they be straight!) be allowed to hold public office, but the white race as a whole should be cast into poverty.

Unhinged does not even begin to describe this woman.

Can it get even worse? Oh, you betcha!

Warning - this one is creepy:



"I wish I believed in god so I could believe that all men who take credit for women's work and all white men who take credit for the work of women of color would one day burn" pic.twitter.com/ZDrBtatQA9 — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) January 5, 2026

Yikes. ALL the yikes.

This is the point where the men in white coats need to approach Weaver -- very carefully -- equipped with Thorazine and a straitjacket.

Apparently, she even wants white people to stop reproducing, and be banned from planes...



"came across a mob of 11 year old white boy children... i dunno why we keep procreating."



"Delta shd kick all white people in Xmas outfits off planes" pic.twitter.com/ZcUNkAW8xC — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) January 5, 2026

Are you a white child who likes rap music, or just a normal person who likes to celebrate Christmas?

Weaver hates you, too. You should be banned from air travel and, in the case of children, just not exist.

And if you think Mamdani didn't know all of this about Weaver before he appointed her, think again.

Cea Weaver and her boss, Mayor Mamdani, apparently see eye to eye on many things...



Apparently, they both want to "move away from a situation where most people access housing by purchasing it and towards a situation where the state guarantees high-quality housing to all." pic.twitter.com/FHHeCagqOq — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) January 5, 2026

Tandler ended her thread with a few pointed questions that both Weaver and Mamdani should be compelled to answer.

Questions top of mind:



1) Does she work effectively with white people, despite her views about them?



2) Does she see homeownership as having any validity in building wealth?



3) Does she really hope we all live in gov housing?



4) Thoughts on the constitution? — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) January 5, 2026

On second thought, those are likely rhetorical questions. Because we already know the answer to all of them.

After all, what kind of Communist would Weaver be if she didn't think the government should seize your private property?

Wow. Just ... wow.

Incredible thread. This is *insane*. — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) January 5, 2026

We don't think Weaver is insane in the hyperbolic, rhetorical sense.

She is actually clinically psychotic.

We weren't kidding about the Thorazine and straitjacket.

Liberal white women are psychotic. Want proof? 🧵 https://t.co/kQ1XuQEaBW — Rivah Chick❄️ (@SweetVaBreezy) January 5, 2026

This lady is an actual racist communist lefty revolutionary in the flesh in charge of housing department in America's biggest city!



This lady is insane. https://t.co/DlaLmighih — Bartemy Jones (@BartemyS) January 6, 2026

And she's not even trying to hide it.

Well, she is now, because she deleted her X account. But the Internet is forever.

Ironically (or perhaps appropriately), through all of Weaver's now-deleted Twitter history, you know what there was no evidence of? Her being even remotely qualified to manage a large government organization that's supposed to serve millions of people.

But, you know, who needs competence when your goal is to put every New Yorker under the government boot, right?

Mamdani voters are happy about this.



This is exactly what they voted for. https://t.co/p9Nc4pnV4f — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) January 6, 2026

Yes, they did.

And, boy oh boy, are they about to get it.





Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.