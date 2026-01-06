US Capitol Police Capt. Michael Byrd (Who Shot and Killed Unarmed Ashli Babbitt)...
Full BUD-LIGHT Moment! Nick Sortor Catches Minneapolis Hilton LYING After Their Apology St...
Buffoon Typhoon: Scott Jennings Predicts Tim Walz’s Somali Fraud Storm Will Only Get...
We Looked! Eric Holder Says ‘Authentic Guy’ Tim Walz Was Thoroughly Vetted and...
The Curious Case of Seth Harp
Scott Jennings Tells CNN’s Jake Tapper What Trump’s ‘Negative’ Polling on Maduro’s Capture...
Outgoing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Has Found the REAL Victim of the Somali...
VIP
Welcome to the 'We Don't Suffer Fools Lightly' Administration (The Media Is Not...
‘The Shadow Says It All, Bro!’ Man Caught in Womens' Room at Planet...
Called the COPS on Him?! Nick Sortor Did His Part to BREAK Tim...
FUME! Reporters YELL at Tim Walz As He Rushes Away After Dropping Out...
Scott Jennings Says Walz Is ‘in the Arms of the Angels’ As He...
Hilton Hotels Learns the HARD WAY What Happens When You Discriminate Against DHS;...
Shady Biden-Era Rule for Daycare Funding the Trump Admin Rescinded Raises Even MORE...

We've Got Mamdani's Tenant Director's Old Tweets From Her Now-Deleted Account and YIKES!

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on January 06, 2026
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey


Yesterday, most of America -- and the New Yorkers that voted for this -- got to meet Cea Weaver for the first time. She is Zohran Mamdani's new Tenant Director, and if you missed her grand entrance onto the political stage, whew! It was a doozie. 

Advertisement

Obviously, Weaver is a Communist, like Mamdani, believing that there should be no such thing as private property ownership. She is also a Cluster B personality who is virulently racist against white people. 

Weaver is white, of course. The epitome of the woke AWFL. 

Some people, however, have known about her for a while and tried to warn New York that Weaver is the type of person who would be running their lives if Mamdani got elected. 

One of those people is New York podcaster Michelle Tandler. After Weaver's video went viral yesterday, the new Mamdani official deleted her X account, which is really all the 'tell' that anyone needs. 

Tandler, however, has been tracking Weaver for some time and screen-capped many of her old tweets. Last night, she shared a long thread of just how dangerous and deranged this woman is. 

Let's just say that if you thought the video was bad ... baby, you ain't seen nothin' yet. 

That's a nice way to kick off the thread, showing Weaver as the good wannabe revolutionary she is, casting everyone as either a fellow 'democratic socialist' or a white supremacist. 

Recommended

Full BUD-LIGHT Moment! Nick Sortor Catches Minneapolis Hilton LYING After Their Apology Statement (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

But it gets SO much worse. 

Massive government interventions. Of course. New Yorkers will own nothing and like it. 

Shrink the value of real estate. That's not a typo. That's her objective. 

Because private property needs to be abolished. 

Don't take our word for it. She'll tell you herself. 

And heeeeeere comes the racism! As predictable as the tides. 

Advertisement

Ah, it wasn't just the southern Confederate states who were the racists; it was the abolitionists in the North, too. 

Basically, if you are white, Weaver hates you. 

'White nationalism' (whatever that is) is a disease that is killing the planet. 

Greta Thunberg would be so proud of Weaver. 

Not only should no white men (and God forbid they be straight!) be allowed to hold public office, but the white race as a whole should be cast into poverty. 

Unhinged does not even begin to describe this woman. 

Can it get even worse? Oh, you betcha! 

Yikes. ALL the yikes.  

This is the point where the men in white coats need to approach Weaver -- very carefully -- equipped with Thorazine and a straitjacket. 

Advertisement

Are you a white child who likes rap music, or just a normal person who likes to celebrate Christmas? 

Weaver hates you, too. You should be banned from air travel and, in the case of children, just not exist. 

And if you think Mamdani didn't know all of this about Weaver before he appointed her, think again. 

Tandler ended her thread with a few pointed questions that both Weaver and Mamdani should be compelled to answer. 

Advertisement

On second thought, those are likely rhetorical questions. Because we already know the answer to all of them. 

After all, what kind of Communist would Weaver be if she didn't think the government should seize your private property? 

Wow. Just ... wow. 

We don't think Weaver is insane in the hyperbolic, rhetorical sense. 

She is actually clinically psychotic. 

We weren't kidding about the Thorazine and straitjacket. 

And she's not even trying to hide it. 

Well, she is now, because she deleted her X account. But the Internet is forever. 

Ironically (or perhaps appropriately), through all of Weaver's now-deleted Twitter history, you know what there was no evidence of? Her being even remotely qualified to manage a large government organization that's supposed to serve millions of people. 

Advertisement

But, you know, who needs competence when your goal is to put every New Yorker under the government boot, right? 

Yes, they did. 

And, boy oh boy, are they about to get it.

============================================

Related:

Welcome to the 'We Don't Suffer Fools Lightly' Administration (The Media Is Not Going to Like It)

President Trump Posted the Most Epic Troll OF ALL TIME After Arresting Nicolas Maduro

Scott Jennings Reminds America How Lucky We Are With a Biden Maduro Flashback

While the Left Cries, Actual Venezuelans Take to the Streets to Cheer Maduro's Capture

Kathy Hochul Disgraces Herself and the Skylines of New York For Fictional 'Muslim-American Heritage'

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

COMMUNISM NEW YORK SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Full BUD-LIGHT Moment! Nick Sortor Catches Minneapolis Hilton LYING After Their Apology Statement (Watch)
Sam J.
US Capitol Police Capt. Michael Byrd (Who Shot and Killed Unarmed Ashli Babbitt) Has DAMNING Side Hustle
Sam J.
The Curious Case of Seth Harp
Gordon K
Buffoon Typhoon: Scott Jennings Predicts Tim Walz’s Somali Fraud Storm Will Only Get Worse for Him
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings Tells CNN’s Jake Tapper What Trump’s ‘Negative’ Polling on Maduro’s Capture Really Means
Warren Squire
‘The Shadow Says It All, Bro!’ Man Caught in Womens' Room at Planet Fitness Being ‘Master of His Domain’
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Full BUD-LIGHT Moment! Nick Sortor Catches Minneapolis Hilton LYING After Their Apology Statement (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement