The Walz Closed in on the Wrong Guy! Minnesota Governor Ends Reelection Bid...
Suspect Arrested After Smashing Windows and Attempting Break-In at JD Vance's Cincinnati H...
WATCH Pro-Maduro Protester MALFUNCTION As Nate Friedman Shows Him Footage of Venezuelans C...
Hypocritical Sen. Chris Murphy Pivots (Again) on Trump's Maduro Arrest and Venezuelan Lead...
Jesus Enrique Rosas's SCATHING Open Letter About Maduro to DEMS, LIBS, and the...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Hoods in the Neighborhood: Mamdani’s Tenant Director Says Private Homeownership is 'White...
Facial Tensions: X Users React to CBS News’ Margaret Brennan’s Cringey Contorting Countena...
VIP
Venezuela Vexed: Chuck Schumer Was Fired Up for Maduro's Removal Until Trump Made...
The EU's Official Statement on De-Maduroing Venezuela Is As Useless as You'd Expect
Leo Terrell: 'Democrats Are Lying to Americans'
VIP
Cory Booker Using the Constitution to Shame Congress Over Maduro Raid Is Just...
Venezuela Libre! Maduro's Arrest Has Venezuelans Around the World Dancing in the Streets
Jonathan Turley Comments on the Use of Military Forces Without a War Declaration

CLASS Is in Session! Former Teacher Takes Mamdani's Tenant Commie to TASK in Historic, Kick-BUTT Thread

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:25 AM on January 05, 2026
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, Zohran Mamdani is a newly elected cancer set to spread communism throughout New York City and perhaps all of New York state. We thought NYC was bad before, but it's set to get so much worse.

Advertisement

Especially with Mamdani appointing people like Cea Weaver, his new Tenant Director, who happesnt to believe that all property (even private) should be included in the collective.

Yeah, this sucks. 

Watch:

ESPECIALLY YOU WHITE PEOPLE.

Cripes.

Scary stuff, right?

X user Dissident Teacher (a former teacher who cares about actually EDUCATING people, especially young people) took this entire concept apart in what we can only call an histori thread.

Take a look:

Post continues:

... of every sort; as well that which lies in the various rights of individuals, as that which the term particularly expresses. This being the end of government, that alone is a just government, which impartially secures to every man, whatever is his own.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Your property is your own. 

It's not collective.

Who knew?

Keep going:

Post continues:

... gang, would be in his proper functions in Turkey or Indostan, under appellations proverbial of the most compleat despotism.

Communism sucks. We know.

Post continues:

... sense of the word; but are the means of acquiring property strictly so called. What must be the spirit of legislation where a manufacturer of linen cloth is forbidden to bury his own child in a linen shroud, in order to favour his neighbour who manufactures woolen cloth; where the manufacturer and wearer of woolen cloth are again forbidden the economical use of buttons of that material, in favor of the manufacturer of buttons of other materials!"

This reminds me of our giant bureaucratic state, enabled as it is by greedy, feckless politicians taking money from everywhere to enable oligopolists.  There's a reason Max Weber said bureaucracy is the natural endpoint of socialism.

Back to James.

Advertisement

See? Communism does indeed suck.

Post continues:

where the keenness and competitions of want are deemed an insufficient spur to labor, and taxes are again applied, by an unfeeling policy, as another spur; in violation of that sacred property, which Heaven, in decreeing man to earn his bread by the sweat of his brow, kindly reserved to him, in the small repose that could be spared from the supply of his necessities."

@NYCMayor is spitting all over Madison's grave.  Then again, so is every blue state governor/blue city mayor/city council if we judge by this.

Democrats aren't even trying to pretend they're Democrats anymore. 

Mamdani proves that.

Advertisement

Post continues:

... religion, their persons, and their faculties; nay more, which indirectly violates their property, in their actual possessions, in the labor that acquires their daily subsistence, and in the hallowed remnant of time which ought to relieve their fatigues and soothe their cares, the influence [inference?] will have been anticipated, that such a government is not a pattern for the United States.

... not a pattern for the United States.

Post continues:

... violating the latter, will make themselves a pattern to that and all other governments.

"My fellow Americans: looks like we've got some homework. 

If Tim Walz resigns this morning, all y'all who agitated his butt out of the Governor's mansion get a gold star. 

Love, DT

And fin.

============================================================

Related:

WATCH Pro-Maduro Protester MALFUNCTION As Nate Friedman Shows Him Footage of Venezuelans Celebrating -Vid

Jesus Enrique Rosas's SCATHING Open Letter About Maduro to DEMS, LIBS, and the WOKE MOB an EPIC Must Read

Advertisement

'ABSURD'! Marco Rubio OWNS Margaret Brennan in HEATED Back and Forth Over Trump's Maduro Raid (WATCH)

WATCH Chris Murphy's FACE When Dana Bash (Yes, That Dana Bash) Calls Him Out for Being a Maduro Hypocrite

'The Irony. The SIZZLE': Hilarious Thread Highlights the BEST Satirical Posts Following Fall of Maduro

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

COMMUNISM NEW YORK SOCIALISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Jesus Enrique Rosas's SCATHING Open Letter About Maduro to DEMS, LIBS, and the WOKE MOB an EPIC Must Read
Sam J.
WATCH Pro-Maduro Protester MALFUNCTION As Nate Friedman Shows Him Footage of Venezuelans Celebrating -Vid
Sam J.
The Walz Closed in on the Wrong Guy! Minnesota Governor Ends Reelection Bid Amid Fraud Probe
Doug P.
Suspect Arrested After Smashing Windows and Attempting Break-In at JD Vance's Cincinnati Home
Grateful Calvin
Hypocritical Sen. Chris Murphy Pivots (Again) on Trump's Maduro Arrest and Venezuelan Leadership
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement