CLASS Is in Session! Former Teacher Takes Mamdani's Tenant Commie to TASK in Historic, Kick-BUTT Thread

As Twitchy readers know, Zohran Mamdani is a newly elected cancer set to spread communism throughout New York City and perhaps all of New York state. We thought NYC was bad before, but it's set to get so much worse.

Advertisement

Especially with Mamdani appointing people like Cea Weaver, his new Tenant Director, who happesnt to believe that all property (even private) should be included in the collective.

Yeah, this sucks.

Watch:

Mamdani’s Tenant Director, Cea Weaver, says NYC will transition private property to being a “collective good.”



She says, “It will mean that especially white families…are gonna have a different relationship to property than the one we currently have.”pic.twitter.com/B8MlAvWaRR — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 5, 2026

ESPECIALLY YOU WHITE PEOPLE.

Cripes.

Scary stuff, right?

X user Dissident Teacher (a former teacher who cares about actually EDUCATING people, especially young people) took this entire concept apart in what we can only call an histori thread.

Take a look:

🧵James Madison had something to say about tyrants like this. Here are his words, words he risked his life to think and say. Let's read them so as not to allow the "idiot delusion of the exceptional Now that blocks clear thinking":



"Government is instituted to protect property… https://t.co/hZi51Y2MpI — Dissident Teacher (@educatedandfree) January 5, 2026

Post continues:

... of every sort; as well that which lies in the various rights of individuals, as that which the term particularly expresses. This being the end of government, that alone is a just government, which impartially secures to every man, whatever is his own.

Your property is your own.

It's not collective.

Who knew?

Keep going:

🧵"That is not a just government, nor is property secure under it, where the property which a man has in his personal safety and personal liberty, is violated by arbitrary seizures of one class of citizens for the service of the rest. A magistrate issuing his warrants to a press… — Dissident Teacher (@educatedandfree) January 5, 2026

Post continues:

... gang, would be in his proper functions in Turkey or Indostan, under appellations proverbial of the most compleat despotism.

Communism sucks. We know.

🧵"That is not a just government, nor is property secure under it, where arbitrary restrictions, exemptions, and monopolies deny to part of its citizens that free use of their faculties, and free choice of their occupations, which not only constitute their property in the general… — Dissident Teacher (@educatedandfree) January 5, 2026

Post continues:

... sense of the word; but are the means of acquiring property strictly so called. What must be the spirit of legislation where a manufacturer of linen cloth is forbidden to bury his own child in a linen shroud, in order to favour his neighbour who manufactures woolen cloth; where the manufacturer and wearer of woolen cloth are again forbidden the economical use of buttons of that material, in favor of the manufacturer of buttons of other materials!" This reminds me of our giant bureaucratic state, enabled as it is by greedy, feckless politicians taking money from everywhere to enable oligopolists. There's a reason Max Weber said bureaucracy is the natural endpoint of socialism. Back to James.

Advertisement

See? Communism does indeed suck.

🧵"A just security to property is not afforded by that government, under which unequal taxes oppress one species of property and reward another species: where arbitrary taxes invade the domestic sanctuaries of the rich, and excessive taxes grind the faces of the poor; where the… — Dissident Teacher (@educatedandfree) January 5, 2026

Post continues:

where the keenness and competitions of want are deemed an insufficient spur to labor, and taxes are again applied, by an unfeeling policy, as another spur; in violation of that sacred property, which Heaven, in decreeing man to earn his bread by the sweat of his brow, kindly reserved to him, in the small repose that could be spared from the supply of his necessities." @NYCMayor is spitting all over Madison's grave. Then again, so is every blue state governor/blue city mayor/city council if we judge by this.

Democrats aren't even trying to pretend they're Democrats anymore.

Mamdani proves that.

🧵"If there be a government then which prides itself in maintaining the inviolability of property; which provides that none shall be taken directly even for public use without indemnification to the owner, and yet directly violates the property which individuals have in their… — Dissident Teacher (@educatedandfree) January 5, 2026

Advertisement

Post continues:

... religion, their persons, and their faculties; nay more, which indirectly violates their property, in their actual possessions, in the labor that acquires their daily subsistence, and in the hallowed remnant of time which ought to relieve their fatigues and soothe their cares, the influence [inference?] will have been anticipated, that such a government is not a pattern for the United States.

... not a pattern for the United States.

🧵"If the United States mean to obtain or deserve the full praise due to wise and just governments, they will equally respect the rights of property, and the property in rights: they will rival the government that most sacredly guards the former; and by repelling its example in… — Dissident Teacher (@educatedandfree) January 5, 2026

Post continues:

... violating the latter, will make themselves a pattern to that and all other governments. "My fellow Americans: looks like we've got some homework. If Tim Walz resigns this morning, all y'all who agitated his butt out of the Governor's mansion get a gold star. Love, DT

And fin.

============================================================

Related:

WATCH Pro-Maduro Protester MALFUNCTION As Nate Friedman Shows Him Footage of Venezuelans Celebrating -Vid

Jesus Enrique Rosas's SCATHING Open Letter About Maduro to DEMS, LIBS, and the WOKE MOB an EPIC Must Read

Advertisement

'ABSURD'! Marco Rubio OWNS Margaret Brennan in HEATED Back and Forth Over Trump's Maduro Raid (WATCH)

WATCH Chris Murphy's FACE When Dana Bash (Yes, That Dana Bash) Calls Him Out for Being a Maduro Hypocrite

'The Irony. The SIZZLE': Hilarious Thread Highlights the BEST Satirical Posts Following Fall of Maduro

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!