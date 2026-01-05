WATCH Pro-Maduro Protester MALFUNCTION As Nate Friedman Shows Him Footage of Venezuelans Celebrating -Vid

CLASS Is in Session! Former Teacher Takes Mamdani's Tenant Commie to TASK in...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on January 05, 2026
Meme

We already know the bulk of protests in favor of Maduro, accusing Trump of being an imperialistic dictator, were funded and organized by Marxist groups, so we shouldn't be surprised to see how little any of them actually know about Maduro.

Or Venezuela, for that matter.

All that really matters to them is proving ORANGE MAN BAD.

Well, that and pushing Communism, which has sadly started to work in New York City.

Watch this protester malfunction in real-time while he's shown footage of how happy Venezuelans really are that Maduro is gone. This is something else:

Honestly, the guy is such an embarrassing mess that we thought this could have been staged, but then again, protesters like him are an awkward mess, so ... yeah. If your movement makes people question your legitimacy, you might want to consider what you're really protesting.

They're right. If you think X is a mess, check out Reddit. 

And getting paid handsomely for it.

We'd be embarrassed FOR them if we weren't so busy laughing at them.

============================================================

Related:

Jesus Enrique Rosas's SCATHING Open Letter About Maduro to DEMS, LIBS, and the WOKE MOB an EPIC Must Read

'ABSURD'! Marco Rubio OWNS Margaret Brennan in HEATED Back and Forth Over Trump's Maduro Raid (WATCH)

WATCH Chris Murphy's FACE When Dana Bash (Yes, That Dana Bash) Calls Him Out for Being a Maduro Hypocrite

'The Irony. The SIZZLE': Hilarious Thread Highlights the BEST Satirical Posts Following Fall of Maduro

BREADCRUMBS: Asra Nomani Exposes Who Organized and FUNDED Pro-Maduro Demonstrations in MUST-READ Post

============================================================

