WATCH Pro-Maduro Protester MALFUNCTION As Nate Friedman Shows Him Footage of Venezuelans Celebrating -Vid

We already know the bulk of protests in favor of Maduro, accusing Trump of being an imperialistic dictator, were funded and organized by Marxist groups, so we shouldn't be surprised to see how little any of them actually know about Maduro.

Advertisement

Or Venezuela, for that matter.

All that really matters to them is proving ORANGE MAN BAD.

Well, that and pushing Communism, which has sadly started to work in New York City.

Watch this protester malfunction in real-time while he's shown footage of how happy Venezuelans really are that Maduro is gone. This is something else:

I showed a "no war with venzuela" protestor how venezuelans are celebrating in the streets.



brain.exe stopped working. pic.twitter.com/V5mfurkVnt — Nate Friedman (@NateFriedman97) January 3, 2026

Honestly, the guy is such an embarrassing mess that we thought this could have been staged, but then again, protesters like him are an awkward mess, so ... yeah. If your movement makes people question your legitimacy, you might want to consider what you're really protesting.

These morons only know how to memorize a scripted line and get paid. — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) January 4, 2026

Average reddit user. — Chanah Angelica Kamen (@AngelicaKamen) January 4, 2026

They're right. If you think X is a mess, check out Reddit.

A textbook example of liberal Americans living in a bubble, insulated from any reality that doesn’t fit their worldview. — Sara 🇺🇸 (@sara_hagarty) January 4, 2026

And getting paid handsomely for it.

It's true. They are celebrating. pic.twitter.com/KXFTHiCJk1 — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) January 4, 2026

Venezuelans listening to white liberals talk about Venezuela pic.twitter.com/6CbFy1Hz32 — Michael D. White (@here4impact) January 4, 2026

We'd be embarrassed FOR them if we weren't so busy laughing at them.

============================================================

Related:

Jesus Enrique Rosas's SCATHING Open Letter About Maduro to DEMS, LIBS, and the WOKE MOB an EPIC Must Read

'ABSURD'! Marco Rubio OWNS Margaret Brennan in HEATED Back and Forth Over Trump's Maduro Raid (WATCH)

WATCH Chris Murphy's FACE When Dana Bash (Yes, That Dana Bash) Calls Him Out for Being a Maduro Hypocrite

'The Irony. The SIZZLE': Hilarious Thread Highlights the BEST Satirical Posts Following Fall of Maduro

BREADCRUMBS: Asra Nomani Exposes Who Organized and FUNDED Pro-Maduro Demonstrations in MUST-READ Post

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!