'ABSURD'! Marco Rubio OWNS Margaret Brennan in HEATED Back and Forth Over Trump's Maduro Raid (WATCH)

The harder the Democrats, the Left, Progressives, Socialists, and heck, even the Communists work to try and spin what the Trump administration did by removing Maduro as a negative, the more we know the president done good.

Common sense tells us that it's a GOOD THING to remove dictator drug lords.

Then again, we're not sure the Left has the ability to admit Trump did something right even if they tried. Their entire platform is based on one thing and one thing only ...

TRUMP BAD.

Luckily, Marco Rubio wasn't having any of what Margaret Brennen tried to pull here earlier this morning.

Watch:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio just took CBS’ Margaret Brennan to the woodshed on live TV over the Maduro raid.



“I don’t know why that’s confusing to you.”



Brennan spiraled over the fact that the operation did not seize EVERY narco terrorist in Venezuela, but Rubio hit her with… pic.twitter.com/6AtPJowG8A — Overton (@overton_news) January 4, 2026

Post continues:

... a cold dose of reality. BRENNAN: “The defense minister, who has deep ties to Russia, $15 million price on his head. He is still in place.”“I’m confused. Are they still wanted by the United States? Why didn’t you arrest them if you are taking out the narco terrorist regime?” RUBIO: “You’re confused? I don’t know why that’s confusing to you. I mean, it’s very simple…” BRENNAN: “They’re still in power!” RUBIO: “You’re going to go in and suck up five people?” “They are already complaining about the one operation!” “Imagine the howls we would have from everybody else if we actually had to go and stay there four days to capture four other people.” “We got the top priority.” “The number one person on the list was the guy who claimed to be the president of the country that he was not, and he was arrested along with his wife who is also indicted.” “That was a sophisticated and frankly, complicated operation.” “It is not easy to land helicopters in the middle of the largest military base in the country. The guy lived on a military base.” “Land within three minutes, kick down his door, grab him, put him in handcuffs, read him his rights, put him in a helicopter and leave the country without losing any American or any American assets.” “That’s not an easy mission and you’re asking why didn’t we do that in five other places at the same time?” “I mean, that’s absurd!”

Absurd is putting it nicely.

She is a horrible shrill for the Democrat National Communist party, @DNC . CBS News is no better than a news agency run by the CCP. 🙄 — Betsy Golden (@BetsyGolden16) January 4, 2026

As we've been saying for years, the mainstream media is the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party. We have hope for CBS with Bari Weiss there but for now ... yeah.

Brennan will never acknowledge a Trump success. She is infected with a virus. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) January 4, 2026

TDS is one helluva drug.

HA HA HA HA HA.

We see what she did there.

