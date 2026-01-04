'ABSURD'! Marco Rubio OWNS Margaret Brennan in HEATED Back and Forth Over Trump's Maduro Raid (WATCH)

WATCH Chris Murphy's FACE When Dana Bash (Yes, That Dana Bash) Calls Him...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:05 PM on January 04, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The harder the Democrats, the Left, Progressives, Socialists, and heck, even the Communists work to try and spin what the Trump administration did by removing Maduro as a negative, the more we know the president done good.

Common sense tells us that it's a GOOD THING to remove dictator drug lords.

Then again, we're not sure the Left has the ability to admit Trump did something right even if they tried. Their entire platform is based on one thing and one thing only ...

TRUMP BAD.

Luckily, Marco Rubio wasn't having any of what Margaret Brennen tried to pull here earlier this morning.

Watch:

Post continues:

... a cold dose of reality.

BRENNAN: “The defense minister, who has deep ties to Russia, $15 million price on his head. He is still in place.”“I’m confused. Are they still wanted by the United States? Why didn’t you arrest them if you are taking out the narco terrorist regime?”

RUBIO: “You’re confused? I don’t know why that’s confusing to you. I mean, it’s very simple…”

BRENNAN: “They’re still in power!”

RUBIO: “You’re going to go in and suck up five people?”

“They are already complaining about the one operation!”

“Imagine the howls we would have from everybody else if we actually had to go and stay there four days to capture four other people.”

“We got the top priority.”

“The number one person on the list was the guy who claimed to be the president of the country that he was not, and he was arrested along with his wife who is also indicted.”

“That was a sophisticated and frankly, complicated operation.”

“It is not easy to land helicopters in the middle of the largest military base in the country. The guy lived on a military base.”

“Land within three minutes, kick down his door, grab him, put him in handcuffs, read him his rights, put him in a helicopter and leave the country without losing any American or any American assets.”

“That’s not an easy mission and you’re asking why didn’t we do that in five other places at the same time?”

“I mean, that’s absurd!”

Absurd is putting it nicely.

As we've been saying for years, the mainstream media is the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party. We have hope for CBS with Bari Weiss there but for now ... yeah. 

TDS is one helluva drug.

HA HA HA HA HA. 

We see what she did there.

Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him.

