BOOM! Venezuelan Journo Straight-Up NUKES Mouth-Breathers Defending Maduro Because They Hate Trump -Watch

As Democrats, Lefties, Socialists, Communists, and the mainstream media (same difference, really) continue to insist that what the Trump administration has done in Venezuela was a bad thing, Venezuelans themselves have been celebrating ... all around the world.

It's wild to see the same people who were complaining that Trump didn't do enough to stop Maduro now complaining that Trump has stopped Maduro. Almost as if everything they say and do is a lie, and they only really care about one thing and one thing only.

Hurting Trump.

At this point, their hatred of one man has them defending all sorts of horrible things, like defrauding millions of taxpayers, violent illegals, drug cartels ...; we used to joke that Trump could cure cancer and they'd find a way to be pissed off about it.

Turns out that really isn't much of a joke.

Venezuelan journalist Germania Rodrigue Poleo has had enough of their bellyaching about Trump capturing Maduro.

Watch:

Venezuelan journalist Germania Rodriguez Poleo's message to those who are mad that President Trump captured dictator Nicolas Maduro:



"Do not for a moment let your hatred and disdain for Donald Trump have you defending the dictator of my country, which was destroyed by [Maduro]… pic.twitter.com/uWp1oA6IQl — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) January 3, 2026

Post continues:

... and [Hugo] Chavez and their system 20 years ago. We Venezuelans are very, VERY happy that our dictator has been arrested, removed, and will be put through a trial. It's the first time we're seeing justice in 26 years! Now let's hope they get all of those criminals out of Venezuela and then we can return home."

And there it is.

people really are so brainwashed it’s crazy how they defend maduro now — Jeycosmos ⚔️ (@cosmos_atom_) January 3, 2026

It's wild. We knew this way back in Virginia when Jay Jones was elected, even after he'd been exposed for violent texts about Republicans and their children. When these people were pressed to explain why, all they could say was, 'TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP.'

True story.

They felt justified in voting for a horrible man because of their hatred of Trump. They're still insisting it's Trump's fault that Jones used violent rhetoric ...

But we digress.

Democrats are guided by their hate for Trump.

Nothing else. pic.twitter.com/iWF69cN1MR — ❌Ƭαвιтнα Ɓℓιѕѕ❌ 👠💄👛🔫 (@BlissTabitha) January 4, 2026

Queue the “she’s a right winger nationalist” from the left. I thought the left wanted people around the world freed from authoritarian rule… — justathreeringcircus (@ezroll234) January 3, 2026

Good to hear from the folks …actually there. — Damon Zumbroegel (@DamonZumbroegel) January 4, 2026

They are mad because they enabled it. Willfully. Gleefully. And they know it.https://t.co/9GFK8wvDMX — Forrest Cox (@tetsuotrees) January 3, 2026

Something like that.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

