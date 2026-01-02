MASTER Class! AG Hamilton SCHOOLS WaPo Hack Playing Race Card to Defend Somali Fraud Ring in Minnesota

In yet another pathetic, boring display of mainstream media bias, Washington Post hack Josh Rogin shamelessly and melodramatically played the race card to defend Minnesota's Somali daycare fraud ring, going so far as to whine about 'targeted attacks' on the community.

Sounds a bit like what Tim Walz said, don't you think? MUH WHITE SUPREMACY!

Watch this ... it's as if they all have the same talking points from the same 'Using Racism to Win Arguments for Dummies' pamphlet.

“What's going on here is very clear. It's a targeting of the Somali and Somali American communities that was directed by the President of the United States in public, on television, repeatedly. He called them garbage. He said they should go back to where they came from. And then… pic.twitter.com/6o0uB7tnEL — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) December 31, 2025

Post continues:

... all of the sudden, you've got the Treasury Secretary, HHS, DHS, the FBI, and every MAGA YouTuber flooding the Somali community is obviously a targeted attack on this community, which by the way the vast majority are American citizens. And that's not the way that law enforcement is supposed to work. Law enforcement is evidence based, not identity based in the country of the United States of America, as far as I'm aware.”

We assure Hogin, we'd be just as pissed off if a community of white people scammed American taxpayers out of perhaps billions or dollars.

AG Hamilton with the one-TWO:

This is embarrassingly wrong, but not surprising given the source.



What has happened in Minnesota is one of the biggest taxpayer fraud scandals in history. The Feeding Our Future case involved approximately $250 million stolen, with around 78 indictments in that scheme alone… https://t.co/dEYyMp2zk8 — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 2, 2026

Post continues:

... (and related fraud probes pushing totals higher). These schemes are overwhelmingly tied to the Somali community in Minnesota. Most of the indicted individuals in the Feeding Our Future case are from that community—and not just random people, but often community leaders or figures. That obviously doesn’t implicate everyone in that community, but there is nothing wrong with noting that fact; in fact, it’s actually important to do so. Why? Because it is central to understanding what happened in Minnesota. A big part of the reason this fraud went on for so long and so much was stolen was that the fraudsters specifically cited their Somali heritage and used their connections to shut down investigations by claiming discrimination. A lot of people don’t realize this, but the Minnesota Department of Education actually identified likely fraud as early as 2019 (pre-pandemic). But when they tried to stop payments or tighten oversight, the fraudsters claimed discrimination. They even filed a lawsuit in 2020, and court actions (including a judge’s rulings on processing delays and payments) effectively forced the MDE to resume or continue payments at times. All because they pretended—as @joshrogin does here—that this was really about them being Somali, instead of the fact that they were committing massive fraud.

Fraud is fraud is fraud.

I don’t think crying racism is going to work anymore Josh. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 31, 2025

Not this time. Nope.

Damn your AI profile pic is doing A LOT of work. — Forest Mommy🌲🗡💪🏹🌲🌲 (@ForestMommy) December 31, 2025

Tough crowd.

