'The Irony. The SIZZLE': Hilarious Thread Highlights the BEST Satirical Posts Following Fa...
2026: Happy New Year to America's 250th Birthday
BREADCRUMBS: Asra Nomani Exposes Who Organized and FUNDED Pro-Maduro Demonstrations in MUS...
BOOM! Venezuelan Journo Straight-Up NUKES Mouth-Breathers Defending Maduro Because They Ha...
Read This TWICE: MN Dept. of Children 'Clears' Fraudulent Somali Daycares, There's Just...
This YOU? X Hands DAMNING Mirror to Former 'Border Czar' Kamala for Trying...
Tomb Kaboom! Minneapolis Socialists March to Protest the U.S. Bombing of Hugo Chávez’s...
Maduro Madness: Dems Who Condemned Trump for Not Removing the Venezuelan Dictator Are...
CBS News' Jan Crawford Assures Us That 'We Love America'
VIP
We've Found Someone Worse Than the Somali 'Daycare' Operator Who Says He Was...
'Wicked' Composer Says He'll No Longer Host a Gala at the Trump-Kennedy Center
El Salvador President Bukele DRAGS Dem Sen. Van Hollen (Then Drags Him AGAIN)...
Director of Somali Daycare Gives His Side in AP Interview
President Trump Posted the Most Epic Troll OF ALL TIME After Arresting Nicolas...

Drew Holden Drops HUGE Maduro Receipt Right on 'Pack of No-Good Grifters' aka The Lincoln Project's HEAD

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on January 04, 2026
Meme

Never forget that the only reason The Lincoln Project really exists is that a handful of Republican consultants got all pissed off after Trump ignored their pleas to work for him way back during his first campaign. They didn't form their group because of their principles; they formed it because they are just a bunch of spiteful, angry, self-entitled, thin-skinned toads who sought revenge when they didn't get a job.

Advertisement

When you think of them like that, like a bunch of angry high school girls who didn't get asked to prom, it all makes sense.

For example, this 2024 post from them about Maduro is making the rounds on X ... 

We've seen many, many, MANY posts from dummies like The Lincoln Project babbling about how Trump hasn't done enough to stop Maduro that have NOT aged well but this one is SPECIAL—big thanks to Drew Holden, who always seems to bring the biggest and most brutal receipts.

Nope. It did not hold up.

Not even a little bit.

Same, bro. Same.

There is always always ALWAYS a post or a tweet, if you're an oldtimer.

Recommended

BREADCRUMBS: Asra Nomani Exposes Who Organized and FUNDED Pro-Maduro Demonstrations in MUST-READ Post
Sam J.
Advertisement

Bored? Just take a gander through the responses on The Lincoln Project's post. It's a hoot. 

A literal plethora of posts that have aged like old milk in the sun.

*cough cough*

Good point.

When your entire agenda and platform are built around hating one person for anything and everything they do, this is bound to happen. They believe IN nothing, and OPPOSE everything.

It's a lose-lose.

Oh, they'll come up with something stupid. It's what they do best.

You know, we give the creeps at The Lincoln Project a tough time when, really, we should thank them. If they weren't so embarrassingly stupid about most things, we'd have far less to write about. 

Our bad.

============================================================

Related:

BOOM! Venezuelan Journo Straight-Up NUKES Mouth-Breathers Defending Maduro Because They Hate Trump -Watch

Advertisement

Read This TWICE: MN Dept. of Children 'Clears' Fraudulent Somali Daycares, There's Just One BIG Problem

This YOU? X Hands DAMNING Mirror to Former 'Border Czar' Kamala for Trying to SLAM Trump on Venezuela

BOOM: Iconic Meme Torches Zohran Mamdani's 'Warm Collectivists' Push for the COMMUNIST Ploy It REALLY Is

MASTER Class! AG Hamilton SCHOOLS WaPo Hack Playing Race Card to Defend Somali Fraud Ring in Minnesota

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP REPUBLICAN PARTY VENEZUELA NICOLÁS MADURO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREADCRUMBS: Asra Nomani Exposes Who Organized and FUNDED Pro-Maduro Demonstrations in MUST-READ Post
Sam J.
'The Irony. The SIZZLE': Hilarious Thread Highlights the BEST Satirical Posts Following Fall of Maduro
Sam J.
BOOM! Venezuelan Journo Straight-Up NUKES Mouth-Breathers Defending Maduro Because They Hate Trump -Watch
Sam J.
Read This TWICE: MN Dept. of Children 'Clears' Fraudulent Somali Daycares, There's Just One BIG Problem
Sam J.
This YOU? X Hands DAMNING Mirror to Former 'Border Czar' Kamala for Trying to SLAM Trump on Venezuela
Sam J.
Maduro Madness: Dems Who Condemned Trump for Not Removing the Venezuelan Dictator Are Furious He Did It
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

BREADCRUMBS: Asra Nomani Exposes Who Organized and FUNDED Pro-Maduro Demonstrations in MUST-READ Post Sam J.
Advertisement