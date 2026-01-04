Drew Holden Drops HUGE Maduro Receipt Right on 'Pack of No-Good Grifters' aka The Lincoln Project's HEAD

Never forget that the only reason The Lincoln Project really exists is that a handful of Republican consultants got all pissed off after Trump ignored their pleas to work for him way back during his first campaign. They didn't form their group because of their principles; they formed it because they are just a bunch of spiteful, angry, self-entitled, thin-skinned toads who sought revenge when they didn't get a job.

When you think of them like that, like a bunch of angry high school girls who didn't get asked to prom, it all makes sense.

For example, this 2024 post from them about Maduro is making the rounds on X ...

While we're fighting for democracy at home, let's remember foreign dictators are following Trump's example. pic.twitter.com/xWU2UcicBs — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 7, 2024

We've seen many, many, MANY posts from dummies like The Lincoln Project babbling about how Trump hasn't done enough to stop Maduro that have NOT aged well but this one is SPECIAL—big thanks to Drew Holden, who always seems to bring the biggest and most brutal receipts.

Remembered today that in 2024 the Lincoln Project launched an ad saying that Maduro was empowered by and emulated Trump.



Don’t think that one held up. https://t.co/i76vsRGzsy — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 3, 2026

Nope. It did not hold up.

Not even a little bit.

Same, bro. Same.

There is always always ALWAYS a post or a tweet, if you're an oldtimer.

These interminable fools.



These silly sophists.



The wet blankets of political discourse have now dried and molded over. https://t.co/88eTfq20ej pic.twitter.com/qM0HUc3tN7 — Lucas Olson (@LOlsonKingsFan) January 4, 2026

Bored? Just take a gander through the responses on The Lincoln Project's post. It's a hoot.

A literal plethora of posts that have aged like old milk in the sun.

*cough cough*

Not a single thing they’ve done has aged well. Not one. — Andrew Moser (@Andrew_Moser) January 4, 2026

Good point.

Wow this aged perfectly

That must be why yall hate it — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) January 4, 2026

When your entire agenda and platform are built around hating one person for anything and everything they do, this is bound to happen. They believe IN nothing, and OPPOSE everything.

It's a lose-lose.

Need an update boss — steelcityspurs (@steelcityspurs) January 4, 2026

Oh, they'll come up with something stupid. It's what they do best.

You know, we give the creeps at The Lincoln Project a tough time when, really, we should thank them. If they weren't so embarrassingly stupid about most things, we'd have far less to write about.

Our bad.

