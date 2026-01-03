While the Left Cries, Actual Venezuelans Take to the Streets to Cheer Maduro's Capture



When news broke early this morning that President Trump had ordered a precision strike in Venezuela to arrest Nicolas Maduro, the drug-trafficking terrorist illegitimately leading that country (into the toilet, by the way), we knew there would be some very predictable reactions.

Most sane Americans would celebrate the victory, while reserving some caution that it doesn't widen into a broader war, which it doesn't look like it will. Over in the libertarian corners, we'd hear some complaints about fictional concepts like 'international law,' along with some whining about 'forever wars,' which, again, this is not.

And on the left, they would absolutely throw a conniption and side with America's enemies. Like clockwork, that's exactly what the left has done, ignoring the fact that, finally, Maduro will now face justice for his list of indictments that is longer than John Kerry's face.

(They also probably hate the fact that Trump bombed Hugo Chavez's mausoleum for good measure, which we think is pretty awesome.)

But a very important, slightly less predictable question is how Venezuelans would react. While Democrats and unhinged leftists on BlueSky are crying for an arrested dictator, the mood among Venezuelans is just slightly different.

🚨 BREAKING: Venezuelans in Miami have gathered to celebrate the U.S. capture of Nicolas Maduro



His rein of terrorism and narco trafficking is OFFICIALLY OVER.



🔥🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸



pic.twitter.com/8ewL6n9uV8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 3, 2026

They seem pretty happy about the developments in a country they were forced to flee.

Here's a reaction from a Venezuelan that is even more exuberant:

🇻🇪Venezuelans in Doral, Florida celebrate the end of Maduro.



“We love everybody because you America have loved us so much. Thank you America.”



Maduro has been captured and indicted in New York on narcoterrorism and weapons charges.



pic.twitter.com/I0KjkC7jov — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 3, 2026

The lie Democrats always try to sell is that conservatives hate immigrants. That is not true, of course.

We may hate Chris Van Hollen's favorite immigrants, the gang members who come here illegally and with ill intent, but if they love America, as this young man does, we'll happily celebrate along with him.

In Venezuela itself, the parties are even bigger.

Venezuelans are celebrating in the street after drug lord dictator Maduro and his wife were captured while Westerners are busy condemning Trump for this action pic.twitter.com/ERYpcwshj1 — Anthony Brian Logan (ABL) 🇺🇸 (@ANTHONYBLOGAN) January 3, 2026

We're always cautious with videos like this because sometimes, people post them on Twitter from other, older events. But AI confirms that this video was taken this morning, outside the Presidential palace, after Maduro was captured and removed to the US.

In nearby Chile, where many Venezuelans have also fled, Reuters covered a live celebration in the streets.

Venezuelans are celebrating America’s arrest of Madurohttps://t.co/JBQhmNY2Bm — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) January 3, 2026

Hmm. They don't look very upset that Trump didn't inform Hakeem Jeffries of the raid, do they?

Down south in Argentina, Javier Milei also cheered Maduro's arrest in his inimitable fashion.

LA LIBERTAD AVANZA

VIVA LA LIBERTAD CARAJO https://t.co/1KlsyraWtY — Javier Milei (@JMilei) January 3, 2026

We love that guy. And his chainsaw.

These are just a few of the celebrations that we were able to verify. We're sure more are on the way.

And what they tell us is what we already knew. The left in America ALWAYS chooses the wrong side of history (not to mention the worst heroes).

I love the ignorant lefties who have no idea how many regimes have been upended by covert operations involving the CIA, USAID & left wing open society NGOs since 1996. For which people HATE us.



Right now Venezuelans are dancing in the street. They love us. But this is bad. pic.twitter.com/OqAy4mLPww — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) January 3, 2026

It's perfectly fine, wise even, to be cautious about removing a regime, even one led by a horrible dictator like Maduro.

But if your knee-jerk reaction to Maduro's arrest is 'Trump BAD,' there's a pretty good chance you've lost the plot.

We much prefer to see those smiling Venezuelan faces. People who now might be able to return to a country that was destroyed by socialism and restore it to what it once was.





