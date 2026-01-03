Let's Check in With How Lefties on Bluesky Are Dealing With Trump Announcing...
Too Good to Check? Twitter/X Reacts to Reports That We Bombed Hugo Chávez’s...
Joe Biden's 2020 Slam on Trump About Maduro Is Aging Worse by the...
Kathy Hochul Disgraces Herself and the Skylines of New York For Fictional 'Muslim-American...
Scott Jennings Shares a Meme That PERFECTLY Captures the Dems' Latest 'Priorities' Pivot
AG Pam Bondi Lists Charges Against Maduro As Dems Fume (Jonathan Turley With...
BREAKING: President Trump Announces That We Have Captured Nicolás Maduro (and His Wife)
BREAKING: The US Strikes Venezuela Following Orders by President Trump (WATCH)
That’s Not Reich! Legacy Media Ignores Mamdani Doing the Same ‘Nazi Salute’ They...
Mamdami's Non-Photo Op Photo Op
Locked and Loaded: President Trump Threatens Military Action Against Iran
On Today’s Episode of 'That’s Not How Money Works', The Left Discovers Finance,...
MTV Was the Channel That Raised a Generation - Until the Music Stopped
Need a Mirror? Larry Sabato Smears Americans as 'Village Idiots,' Showing Why Credentialis...

While the Left Cries, Actual Venezuelans Take to the Streets to Cheer Maduro's Capture

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:00 PM on January 03, 2026
AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos


When news broke early this morning that President Trump had ordered a precision strike in Venezuela to arrest Nicolas Maduro, the drug-trafficking terrorist illegitimately leading that country (into the toilet, by the way), we knew there would be some very predictable reactions. 

Advertisement

Most sane Americans would celebrate the victory, while reserving some caution that it doesn't widen into a broader war, which it doesn't look like it will. Over in the libertarian corners, we'd hear some complaints about fictional concepts like 'international law,' along with some whining about 'forever wars,' which, again, this is not. 

And on the left, they would absolutely throw a conniption and side with America's enemies. Like clockwork, that's exactly what the left has done, ignoring the fact that, finally, Maduro will now face justice for his list of indictments that is longer than John Kerry's face.

(They also probably hate the fact that Trump bombed Hugo Chavez's mausoleum for good measure, which we think is pretty awesome.)

But a very important, slightly less predictable question is how Venezuelans would react. While Democrats and unhinged leftists on BlueSky are crying for an arrested dictator, the mood among Venezuelans is just slightly different. 

They seem pretty happy about the developments in a country they were forced to flee. 

Recommended

Let's Check in With How Lefties on Bluesky Are Dealing With Trump Announcing the Capture of Maduro
Doug P.
Advertisement

Here's a reaction from a Venezuelan that is even more exuberant:

The lie Democrats always try to sell is that conservatives hate immigrants. That is not true, of course. 

We may hate Chris Van Hollen's favorite immigrants, the gang members who come here illegally and with ill intent, but if they love America, as this young man does, we'll happily celebrate along with him. 

In Venezuela itself, the parties are even bigger. 

We're always cautious with videos like this because sometimes, people post them on Twitter from other, older events. But AI confirms that this video was taken this morning, outside the Presidential palace, after Maduro was captured and removed to the US. 

Advertisement

In nearby Chile, where many Venezuelans have also fled, Reuters covered a live celebration in the streets. 

Hmm. They don't look very upset that Trump didn't inform Hakeem Jeffries of the raid, do they?

Down south in Argentina, Javier Milei also cheered Maduro's arrest in his inimitable fashion.

We love that guy. And his chainsaw. 

These are just a few of the celebrations that we were able to verify. We're sure more are on the way. 

And what they tell us is what we already knew. The left in America ALWAYS chooses the wrong side of history (not to mention the worst heroes). 

It's perfectly fine, wise even, to be cautious about removing a regime, even one led by a horrible dictator like Maduro. 

Advertisement

But if your knee-jerk reaction to Maduro's arrest is 'Trump BAD,' there's a pretty good chance you've lost the plot. 

We much prefer to see those smiling Venezuelan faces. People who now might be able to return to a country that was destroyed by socialism and restore it to what it once was. 

============================================

Related:

Kathy Hochul Disgraces Herself and the Skylines of New York For Fictional 'Muslim-American Heritage'

Need a Mirror? Larry Sabato Smears Americans as 'Village Idiots,' Showing Why Credentialism Is Dead

Former Tea Partier Joe Walsh Wakes Up In 2026 to Realize He's Joined the Communist Party

Buckle Up, New York: You're About to Get What You Voted For With Collectivist Commie Mamdani

Call To Activism Bathes in the World's Worst Cologne Over Trump's New Year's Eve Gait

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Let's Check in With How Lefties on Bluesky Are Dealing With Trump Announcing the Capture of Maduro
Doug P.
Too Good to Check? Twitter/X Reacts to Reports That We Bombed Hugo Chávez’s Mausoleum
Aaron Walker
Joe Biden's 2020 Slam on Trump About Maduro Is Aging Worse by the Minute
Doug P.
AG Pam Bondi Lists Charges Against Maduro As Dems Fume (Jonathan Turley With the Reality Check)
Doug P.
Scott Jennings Shares a Meme That PERFECTLY Captures the Dems' Latest 'Priorities' Pivot
Doug P.
Kathy Hochul Disgraces Herself and the Skylines of New York For Fictional 'Muslim-American Heritage'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Let's Check in With How Lefties on Bluesky Are Dealing With Trump Announcing the Capture of Maduro Doug P.
Advertisement