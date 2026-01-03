BREAKING: The US Strikes Venezuela Following Orders by President Trump (WATCH)
BREAKING: President Trump Announces That We Have Captured Nicolás Maduro (and His Wife)

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 6:27 AM on January 03, 2026
AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos

We will state unequivocally that Trump is the most pro-active president in our lifetime.

As if there is any doubt, this is a true and correct image of a TruthSocial post. Here’s a cut and paste of the original TruthSocial post’s text:

The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Naturally, we covered the breaking news of the strikes on Venezuela early this morning, but this is new since that story broke.

We expect there to be tons of coverage about this all day, but interestingly, Jonathan Turley has already jumped in with extensive coverage:

Turley then deleted a subsequent post, but he continues this thread, here:

Yes, that is one fly in the ointment: As we speak we are dealing with a full-on judicial insurrection.

The cut off text:

He was indicted in a four-count superseding indictment unsealed today in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) with Diosdado Cabello Rondón, 56, head of Venezuela’s National Constituent Assembly; Hugo Armando Carvajal Barrios aka “El Pollo,” 59, former director of military intelligence; Clíver Antonio Alcalá Cordones, 58, former General in the Venezuelan armed forces; Luciano Marín Arango aka “Ivan Marquez,” 64, a member of the FARC’s Secretariat, which is the FARC’s highest leadership body; and Seuxis Paucis Hernández Solarte aka “Jesús Santrich,” 53, a member of the FARC’s Central High Command, which is the FARC’s second-highest leadership body.  The case is pending before U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein.

The cut off text:

However, it is likely that the U.S. scooped up any documents in the area of the capture...

The cut off text:

As he gained power in Venezuela, Maduro participated in a corrupt and violent narco-terrorism conspiracy with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.  Maduro negotiated multi-ton shipments of FARC-produced cocaine; directed the Cartel of the Suns to provide military-grade weapons to the FARC; coordinated with narcotics traffickers in Honduras and other countries to facilitate large-scale drug trafficking; and solicited assistance from FARC leadership in training an unsanctioned militia group that functioned, in essence, as an armed forces unit for the Cartel of the Suns.

In March 2020, Maduro was charged in the Southern District of New York for narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

The cut off text:

The district court rejected Noriega's head-of-state immunity claim because the United States government never recognized Noriega as Panama's legitimate rule -- an argument that will be made in the Maduro prosecution. The United States for the Eleventh Circuit also rejected the immunity claim.

That would suggest a limiting principle: Only the leaders of governments that we have refused to recognize would be under threat of this happening to them. We are not sure how long that list is.

And, of course, Democrats are angry:

Anger at everything Trump does is their default.

The cut off text:

"Without authorization from Congress, and with the vast majority of Americans opposed to military action, Trump just launched an unjustified, illegal strike on Venezuela. He says we don’t have enough money for healthcare for Americans—but somehow we have unlimited funds for war??"

Trump does not need congressional approval for this type of operation. Presidents, including Democratic presidents, have launched lethal attacks regularly against individuals. President Barack Obama killed an American citizen under this "kill list" policy. If Obama can vaporize an American citizen without even a criminal charge, Trump can capture a foreign citizen with a pending criminal indictment without prior congressional approval.

Indeed, Congressional Democrats were reportedly not even informed:

We suspect that they were not informed because the administration was afraid of a leak. But it deflates their sense of self-importance to be left out of the loop, which adds to their anger.

Additionally, Secretary of State Marco Rubio weighed in: 

In any case, Venezuela’s government has been decapitated, and one might wonder if the head will be replaced by that of another dictator. Even if another dictator takes over, we tend to think that the next guy will be reluctant to cross Trump after this—as will many other world leaders.

We are sure the implications of this will be the topic of discussion all day, so stay tuned to Twitchy.

